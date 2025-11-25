School Assembly News Headlines Today (26 November): Ethiopia Volcano Eruption, Constitution Day and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines 26 November, 2025 - Consistent engagement with current affairs is a continuous educational process that significantly improves students' critical-thinking skills. By nurturing curiosity and enhancing news literacy, this practice helps students explore contemporary issues and formulate their own perspectives. Ultimately, this equips students to make well-informed choices in an ever-evolving world by fostering responsible citizenship and aiding their understanding of India's progress, challenges, and global position.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Nation to celebrate Samvidhan Diwas with theme Hamara Samvidhan-Hamara Swabhiman
IMD says ash clouds from volcanic eruption in Ethiopia to move from India towards China
PM Modi Commemorates 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kurukshetra
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Urges Youth to Learn Constitution, Contribute to India’s Development
PM Modi hoists Dharm Dhwaja atop Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya
IFFI Pays Tribute to Legendary Actor Dharmendra
International News Headlines for School Assembly
India & Afghanistan hold talks to deepen cooperation in textile sector
Volcanic Ash cloud disrupts flights to West Asia
President Trump says he will visit China in April after ‘very good’ call with Xi Jinping
India lodges strong demarche with China over detention of Arunachal Passenger
Piyush Goyal Meets Ontario Minister to Boost Indo-Canadian Trade
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
India beat Chinese Taipei 35-28 to win their second consecutive Women’s Kabaddi World Cup
5th Khelo India University Games kick off at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Pranjali Dhumal wins Gold in women’s 25m pistol at Deaflympics
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
India’s Shipbuilding Sector Sees Multi-Fold Growth
Thought of the Day
"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams."
"So, start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can."
Meaning: This quote inspires students through a two-step process: first, Eleanor Roosevelt urges students to cultivate and believe in the profound beauty of their future dreams, establishing the crucial foundation of vision and motivation. Second, Arthur Ashe provides the practical roadmap, instructing them to immediately start where they are, utilize their current resources, and consistently do what they can. This powerful synergy reminds learners that success requires both inspirational belief in what is possible and diligent, day-to-day action using the tools they already possess to bridge the gap between their aspirations and reality. The message is to leverage belief to fuel effort, rather than waiting for ideal circumstances.
