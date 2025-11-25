Jagran Josh Education Awards 2024: Educational Leaders, Teachers, Students honoured for their Remarkable Innovations to Solve Real-world Problems

Jagranjosh.com, India's leading education website, recently hosted its prestigious 4th Season of Education Awards on April 2nd, 2024. This annual ceremony recognises and celebrates excellence in the field of education, honouring those who have made a significant impact. The event went beyond simply awarding trophies. It served as a platform to share the inspiring stories of educational leaders, educators, and even young students. These individuals have all gone above and beyond their call of duty, striving to make a positive difference in the education sector and consequently, society as a whole. Adding further weight to the occasion, Mr. Anand Kumar, the world-renowned mathematician and founder of the acclaimed Super 30 programme, joined as the Guest of Honour. This event highlighted the dedication and innovation present within the Indian education system. The awardees served as role models, inspiring others to push boundaries and reach new heights in the pursuit of educational excellence.

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2024: Panel Discussions For the first panel discussion of the event, the panelists: Mr. Samarth Pathak (Lead - Communications and Advocacy & Focal Point United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)), Dr. Sapna Yadav (Project Director, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) & Head of Department, ICT - SCERT, Govt. of NCT of Delhi), Dr. Ashok Pandey (Educationist & Former Director Ahlcon Group of Schools, New Delhi), Dr. Hari Krishna Maram (Vice Chancellor, Global Digital University, USA) with the moderator Mr. Parikshit Bhardwaj (Head - Content & Strategy, Jagran New Media) focused on a topic that is shaping the future of Indian education: the National Education Policy 2020, or NEP 2020. This landmark policy promises a transformed learning landscape, with an emphasis on critical thinking, holistic development, and flexibility.

But with such ambitious goals, questions naturally arise. How will NEP 2020 be implemented? What challenges might we face? And most importantly, how can we ensure a smooth transition that benefits every student in India? To delve into these crucial questions, we have assembled an esteemed panel of experts. The Jagranjosh Awards 2024 had educators, policymakers, and thought leaders who shared their insights and engaged in a lively discussion. The 2024 Jagran Josh Awards featured a captivating second-panel discussion titled "Tech for Good: Generative AI and the Shape of Things to Come." This session explored the evolving field of Generative AI, a technology that can revolutionize industries from medicine to art. The esteemed panel, comprised of Ms. Pervin Malhotra (Career Counsellor, Columnist, and Author), Ms. Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta (Senior Director (South Asia), The College Board), Mr. Chetan Bhargava (Co-Founder, Wisdom Tree and MIT Sloan Fellow), Dr. Amit Chandra (CEO, Center for Civil Society), Dr. Manju Gupta (Director, Strategic Management, Mangalmay Group of Institutions), and moderator Mr. Saurabh Nanda (Co-Founder, SN Mentoring), who delved into the exciting possibilities of Generative AI. They illuminated its potential for positive change, from accelerating scientific discovery to fostering artistic expression.

The discussion also acknowledged the responsibility that comes with such a powerful tool. The panelists explored the ethical considerations and potential challenges surrounding Generative AI, ensuring a well-rounded exploration of this transformative technology. Honouring Excellence: Our Renowned Jury Panel The jury panel tasked with selecting winners in the education industry brought together a diverse range of expertise and experience. Comprising seasoned educators and industry leaders, the panel consisted of Prof Dhananjay Joshi (Founder Vice-Chancellor - Delhi Teachers University (DeTU), Govt. of NCT Delhi), Dr. Aunshul Rege (Director of the Cybersecurity in Application, Research, and Education (CARE) Lab at Temple University, Philadelphia, USA), Dr Sapna Yadav (Project Director, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) & Head of Department, ICT - SCERT, Govt. of NCT of Delhi), Mrs. Anuradha Joshi (Principal - Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi), Dr. Ashok Pandey (Educationist & Former Director, Ahlcon Group of Schools, New Delhi), Prof Shalabh (Dean - Academic Affairs, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur), Samarth Pathak (Lead - Communications and Advocacy & Focal Point United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)), Parikshit Bhardwaj (Head - Content & Strategy, Jagran New Media). With a rigorous evaluation process, the panel ensured that the most deserving individuals and organizations were recognized for their contributions to advancing learning and shaping the future of education.

Jagran Josh Awards 2024: Keynote Address In a fireside chat at the Josh Awards 2024, Anand Kumar, the founder of Super 30 advocated a shift away from a fixation on admission numbers, success rates, and the packages bagged by students in interviews. Instead, Anand urged coaching and educational institutions to embrace a broader social responsibility. He emphasized the need to educate students that pursuing NEET and IIT is not the sole measure of success in life. Anand also stressed the importance of giving back to the community through initiatives such as social services and awareness campaigns. Jagran Josh Student Awards 2024 At the Jagran Josh Awards Ceremony 2024, students and young innovators were honored for their remarkable inventions and innovative solutions to real-world challenges. Their passion and dedication have earned them recognition and inspired countless others to pursue their dreams of making a positive impact on society. Students in 5 different categories were awarded for their unique inventions and the winner in each one of them is as follows:

Most Innovative Educational Project Arshita Sharma - Class 10 Student of Maxx International School, Kullu: Arshita has developed a solution to expedite plastic decomposition with the help of wax worms. Her project is focused on raising awareness about the environmental consequences of plastic pollution. Most Innovative Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) MANISH GUPTA - Class 9 Student of DAV School, Bhabua, Bihar: Manish is the inventor of ‘Prayag’, which is an automated water sprinkler system to help farmers maintain crops. The automated system aims to enhance efficiency and conserve water resources. Most Innovative Use of Robotics Ria P Dey - 4th-year Student of Amity University, Noida: Ria has developed a robotic solution called Aquarius to reduce the impact of microplastics on marine life. This robotic wonder can detect and collect harmful microparticles.

Kaishav Kumar - B.Tech Student of Sagar Institute of Science Technology and Research, Bhopal: Kaishav has developed an AI-based robot named KAIRRY to help with borewell rescue cases. KAIRRY is a solution to minimize the damage during rescue operations.

Most Socially-Relevant Initiative Sahiti Radha - Class 11 Student of Future Kids School, Hyderabad: Sahiti has launched the E-Cycl initiative to tackle the problem of electronic waste. E-Cycl India not only manages e-waste but also provides refurbished gadgets to underprivileged students.

Shruti Pandey - Class 12 Student of Heeralal Patel International School, Kanpur: Shruti has launched the ProtectHerOnline initiative to help cybercrime victims get justice. ProtectHerOnline serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment for women and young children confronting the distressing realities of cybercrimes in India. Most Promising Talent Mokshaa Tejashwini - Final-year BDS Student of Sri Ramachandra Dental College, Chennai: Mokshaa is a Bharatnatyam enthusiast who is the founder of Mokshaa Institute of Dance with over 150 students. She also teaches the dance form to students with special needs using sign language.

Jagran Josh Educational Leaders Awards 2024 Jagranjosh.com's 4th Season of Education Awards shone a spotlight on exceptional leadership within the educational sphere. The highly anticipated Most Outstanding Educational Leader Award Category specifically celebrated the transformative power of school principals and heads of institutions. This category attracted a remarkable pool of nominees. After a rigorous selection process, a distinguished jury panel narrowed down the field to five outstanding finalists. Each finalist demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, implementing innovative strategies, and fostering a thriving educational environment within their institutions. Following careful deliberation, the jury proudly selected three winners from the impressive pool of finalists. These exceptional educational leaders represent the innovation and dedication in Indian education. Their inspiring stories will undoubtedly motivate others to strive for excellence in leading schools and institutions. The winners are:

Dheeraj Mehrotra - Principal of Kunwar's Global School, Lucknow: Dheeraj is evangelising education at scale and has promoted education through 150+ free educational apps and over 450 online courses.

Ajay Gupta - Founder Hum Honge Kamyab: Ajay is the founder of Hum Honge Kamyab and is dedicated to creating awareness and empowering differently-abled students through his educational initiative.

Dr. Harpreet Kaur - Principal of Allenhouse Panki, Kanpur: Dr. Harpreet Kaur blends educational leadership with creativity and innovation through initiatives targeted at both students and parents. Jagran Josh Educators Awards 2024 The 2024 Educational Awards resonated with the dedication and creativity displayed by educators across India. Recognising the challenges faced in recent years, the awards specifically aimed to bring to light the inspiring stories of teachers and educators who have gone above and beyond.

This year's ceremony acknowledged the immense effort invested in ensuring academic continuity for students. The awards celebrated educators who have embraced innovative teaching methods, fostering a dynamic and engaging learning environment. Additionally, with the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 gaining momentum, the awards recognised those who have championed its core values. The ceremony unfolded with the unveiling of winners across five distinct categories. These categories encompassed a diverse range of contributions, highlighting various facets of educational excellence. Here is the list of winners in each category: Best Incorporation of an NEP 2020 Recommendation Siddhesh Sarode - Teacher at Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune, Maharashtra: Siddhesh is an educator who has crafted a school-centric application known as ClarifiED which provides customized solutions for teachers, students, and parents.

Most Innovative Teaching Method Manish Kumar - Environmentalist and District Coordinator of District Science Club, Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh: Manish is an environmentalist and engages students through different methods and impactful short films to increase their participation in environmental initiatives. Most Innovative Use of Science & Technology Vineeta Garg - IT Department Head at SRDAV Public School, New Delhi: Vineeta is an IT Department Head who introduced different Android apps, like Python in Hindi and Python For All that promote multilingualism and personalised learning experiences for students.

Ajay Kumar Arya - Teacher at Maa Anandmayee Memorial School, Dehradun: Ajay is an educator known for his creative work. He is the mind behind a practical sanitary pad dispensing machine and an AI-based anaemia detector.