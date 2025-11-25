IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025
News

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: BCI Released Exam Guidelines PDF at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Instructions Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 25, 2025, 18:41 IST

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the official AIBE 20 (XX) Exam guidelines for 2025. The exam will be held on November 30, from 1 PM to 4 PM. Students must check the detailed guidelines, permitted Bare Acts, necessary documents, and mandatory rules on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Key Points

AIBE 20 Exam: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the official All India Bar Examination 20 (XX) 20 Exam guidelines 2025. Students can check the detailed guidelines here and on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. The board will hold the exam on November 30, between 1 PM to 4 PM. Students must adhere to the guidelines to appear and for the smooth conduct of the exams. Candidates can check the necessary documents to carry to the exam centre, permitted Bare Acts, and mandatory AIBE Exam 20 rules here. 

AIBE Exam Day Guidelines 2025 PDF

AIBE 20 Exam 2025 Guidelines 

The necessary test day guidelines for AIBE 20 (XX) exam are provided below: 

Particulars  Details 
Mandatory Items for Entry Must carry the printed AIBE Admit Card and one valid government-issued Photo ID (such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport)
Timing & Location Advised to visit the exam centre a day prior, report to the allotted centre by 11:30 AM as entry closes strictly at 01:15 PM
Permitted Items Only clean, unmarked BARE ACTS (no notes, no comments and Blue/Black Ball Point Pen for marking OMR sheet allowed
Strictly Prohibited Items Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and all electronic gadgetsBags and handbagsTextbooks, guides, loose papers, or notes
Guidelines for Exam
  • Immediate disqualification will result from any instance of cheating.
  • Candidates are not permitted to exit the examination hall until the exam has officially concluded.
  • Prior to leaving, every student must submit their OMR Answer Sheet to the invigilator.
For PwD Candidates Extra time provided for those with less than 40% disability, given they show relevant certificates. Scribes allowed under specific Ministry guidelines and criteria.

