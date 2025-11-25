AIBE 20 Exam 2025: BCI Released Exam Guidelines PDF at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Instructions Here

Key Points
- BCI has released the official AIBE 20 Exam guidelines for 2025.
- The exam will be held on November 30, from 1 PM to 4 PM.
- Students must check the detailed guidelines on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
Students must adhere to the guidelines to appear and for the smooth conduct of the exams. Candidates can check the necessary documents to carry to the exam centre, permitted Bare Acts, and mandatory AIBE Exam 20 rules here.
AIBE Exam Day Guidelines 2025 PDF
AIBE 20 Exam 2025 Guidelines
The necessary test day guidelines for AIBE 20 (XX) exam are provided below:
|Particulars
|Details
|Mandatory Items for Entry
|Must carry the printed AIBE Admit Card and one valid government-issued Photo ID (such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport)
|Timing & Location
|Advised to visit the exam centre a day prior, report to the allotted centre by 11:30 AM as entry closes strictly at 01:15 PM
|Permitted Items
|Only clean, unmarked BARE ACTS (no notes, no comments and Blue/Black Ball Point Pen for marking OMR sheet allowed
|Strictly Prohibited Items
|Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and all electronic gadgetsBags and handbagsTextbooks, guides, loose papers, or notes
|Guidelines for Exam
|
|For PwD Candidates
|Extra time provided for those with less than 40% disability, given they show relevant certificates. Scribes allowed under specific Ministry guidelines and criteria.
