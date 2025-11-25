Maharashtra NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 and 2 Revised Schedule Out at medicalug2025.mahacet.org; Check Here

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET Cell), Government of Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 and 2 revised schedule today, November 25, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule and register at medicalug2025.mahacet.org. Candidates can fill their preferences for round 1 admissions till November 27, 2025. A total of 5,788 candidates have been shortlisted for round 1 and 2 admissions.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Overview

Check the following table carrying the important details related to Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025: