UPSC EPFO Admit card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 and 2 Revised Schedule Out at medicalug2025.mahacet.org; Check Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 25, 2025, 12:19 IST

The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the revised Round 1 and 2 schedule for Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 today, November 25, 2025. Candidates must register and check the schedule at medicalug2025.mahacet.org. Candidates can submit their preferences for Round 1 till November 27, 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 and 2 revised schedule released.
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 and 2 revised schedule released.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 and 2 revised schedule released.
  • Candidates must register and check the schedule at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.
  • Candidates can submit their preferences for Round 1 till November 27, 2025.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET Cell), Government of Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 and 2 revised schedule today, November 25, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule and register at medicalug2025.mahacet.org. Candidates can fill their preferences for round 1 admissions till November 27, 2025. A total of 5,788 candidates have been shortlisted for round 1 and 2 admissions. 

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Overview 

Check the following table carrying the important details related to Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 and 2 revised schedule 
Exam name  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test
Board name  State Common Entrance Test (CET Cell), Government of Maharashtra 
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  medicalug2025.mahacet.org
State  Maharashtra 
Stream  MedicalDental 
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Programmes 

Doctor of Medicine (MD)

Master of Surgery (MS)

Diplomate of National Board (DNB)

PG Diplomas
Application fee  INR 3000
Security deposit

Govt institutions: INR 25,000

Private institutions: INR 1 lakh

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET PG COunselling 2025 round 1 and 2 revised schedule here: 

Round 1 Counselling Schedule 

Events Date(s)
Publication of seat matrix for CAP round-1 November 25, 2025
Online Preference and Choice Form Filling Process November 25 - 27, 2025
Declaration of first selection list November 28, 2025
Physical joining and reporting November 29 - December 3, 2025

Round 2 Counselling Schedule 

Event  Date(s)
Publication of seat matrix December 15, 2025
Online preference and choice form-filling process December 15 - 17, 2025
Declaration of selection list for CAP round 2 December 19, 2025
College joining and reporting December 20 - 24, 2025

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News