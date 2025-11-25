Maharashtra NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 and 2 Revised Schedule Out at medicalug2025.mahacet.org; Check Here

Key Points
- Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 and 2 revised schedule released.
- Candidates must register and check the schedule at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.
- Candidates can submit their preferences for Round 1 till November 27, 2025.
Maharashtra NEET PG 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET Cell), Government of Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 and 2 revised schedule today, November 25, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule and register at medicalug2025.mahacet.org. Candidates can fill their preferences for round 1 admissions till November 27, 2025. A total of 5,788 candidates have been shortlisted for round 1 and 2 admissions.
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Overview
Check the following table carrying the important details related to Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 and 2 revised schedule
|Exam name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test
|Board name
|State Common Entrance Test (CET Cell), Government of Maharashtra
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|medicalug2025.mahacet.org
|State
|Maharashtra
|Stream
|MedicalDental
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Programmes
|
Doctor of Medicine (MD)
Master of Surgery (MS)
Diplomate of National Board (DNB)
PG Diplomas
|Application fee
|INR 3000
|Security deposit
|
Govt institutions: INR 25,000
Private institutions: INR 1 lakh
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET PG COunselling 2025 round 1 and 2 revised schedule here:
Round 1 Counselling Schedule
|Events
|Date(s)
|Publication of seat matrix for CAP round-1
|November 25, 2025
|Online Preference and Choice Form Filling Process
|November 25 - 27, 2025
|Declaration of first selection list
|November 28, 2025
|Physical joining and reporting
|November 29 - December 3, 2025
Round 2 Counselling Schedule
|Event
|Date(s)
|Publication of seat matrix
|December 15, 2025
|Online preference and choice form-filling process
|December 15 - 17, 2025
|Declaration of selection list for CAP round 2
|December 19, 2025
|College joining and reporting
|December 20 - 24, 2025
