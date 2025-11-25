Why Do Americans Celebrate Thanksgiving in November?

Although Thanksgiving is one of the most celebrated holidays in America, many people do not know why Thanksgiving has traditionally occurred during the many months of the year around the end of November. It is important to note that the origins of Thanksgiving are shaped by history, tradition, seasonality, and presidential proclamations. In its origins, Thanksgiving has always had a strong association with showing thanks. Thanksgiving has evolved to become a time of expressing gratitude, getting together with family and friends, and remembering the harvest season; however, this holiday has remained consistent in when it takes place due to some important historical factors that occurred down through the early colonial period as well as continuing through today's modern society. As such, Thanksgiving is now celebrated on the 4th Thursday of every year, although its historical evolution from a regionally celebrated festival for the purpose of providing unity in America, after its establishment by our nation's founders, has resulted in Thanksgiving being celebrated as an American holiday on this date every year.

Check Out: List of Top 6 Countries That Celebrate Thanksgiving the Most Thanksgiving's Roots began with the Harvest Season The original Thanksgiving celebrations were originally related to the harvest time. The first settlers brought their harvest to the Pilgrims in 1621 and celebrated the end of their harvest by having a large feast. In New England, the harvest was completed before the end of the year, so the local community stopped working and gave thanks to the Lord for the great harvest they had received. This timing played a large role in deciding the date of Thanksgiving, as most Thanksgiving celebrations took place in November. Early Colonial Summer Observances In the 1600's and 1700's, people in various colonial areas had Thanksgiving celebrations during different months; however, the majority took place in the fall of the year. As there was no "nationwide" established holiday tradition, the dates for Thanksgiving celebrations varied throughout the colonial period based on individual colonial leaders, the success of their harvests, and to some extent, the religious beliefs of the various groups in the colonies.

The trend of celebrating Thanksgiving after the harvest was completed, created the groundwork for future leaders of the country to use when formally establishing a nationwide holiday. Lincoln's Declaration in 1863 The biggest turning point in the national Thanksgiving celebration occurred during the Civil War. On October 3, 1863, President Lincoln issued a nationwide Thanksgiving Day proclamation stating that the last Thursday of November should be a day of national Thanksgiving, to bring the nation together at a time of intense division and allow people to come together in a spirit of thankfulness for their prosperity. The date of November was chosen to honor the traditional autumn holiday celebrations that were developed in the earlier colonial years and to set a consistent, clearly established date for the Thanksgiving holiday each year.

FDR and the Move of Thanksgiving to the Fourth Thursday President Franklin D. Roosevelt made Thanksgiving a federal holiday on the fourth Thursday of November in 1939, in order to expand the Christmas shopping season and stimulate the economy during the Great Depression. This change created additional time between Thanksgiving and Christmas, thereby increasing economic activity. After considerable debate and numerous differing viewpoints, Congress enacted a federal law in 1941 that established Thanksgiving Day on the fourth Thursday of November; this is still the official national date for Thanksgiving today. The Timing and Seasonal Relevance of Thanksgiving November, which marks the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter, is an ideal time to celebrate Thanksgiving; this season generally brings families back together indoors for various reasons. In addition to being a transitional time before winter, November also symbolizes the thankfulness of all Americans.