List of Top 6 Countries That Celebrate Thanksgiving the Most

Thanksgiving is a holiday primarily linked to the US and Canada, but the core of gratitude, family gatherings, and celebrating the harvest is observed in various ways around the globe. While traditions or dates may vary from country to country, the essential idea remains giving thanks for blessings of life! While some countries are harvest festivals, some may honor workers or a historical event, or just some focus on community and family togetherness It can be interesting to see how different countries observe Thanksgiving, as it often provided us insight into other cultures and their customs. From feasting and parades to sacred observances and public holidays, the world initiatives are honorable in various ways to acknowledge gratitude.

Top 6 Countries That Celebrate Thanksgiving the Most Here are the top 6 countries that celebrate thanksgiving the most: Rank Country When They Celebrate 1 United States Fourth Thursday of November 2 Canada Second Monday of October 3 Liberia First Thursday of November 4 Grenada October 25 5 Saint Lucia First Monday in October 6 Norfolk Island Last Wednesday of November 1. United States Thanksgiving is integral to the United States. It celebrates a feast from 1621 between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag tribe, and is now celebrated each year on the fourth Thursday of November. The day is marked with a family meal featuring turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie, as well as parades, football games, and even the presidential pardon of a turkey. Along with being the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season, it also encourages giving to charitable causes and gathering with friends and family.

2. Canada Canadian Thanksgiving is celebrated on the second Monday in October, following their harvest season in the north. Thanksgiving in Canada is a time for families to gather for a meal, such as turkey or roast beef. A focus on gratitude for the harvest is central to the event and, for many Canadians, includes going for a hike or a scenic drive to view the fall colours. The holiday is marked throughout Canada as a day of Thanksgiving, but without the commercial frenzy or public events than Americans experience on Thanksgiving. 3. Liberia Liberia is a West African country settled following freed American slaves. Thanksgiving is a four-day celebration that occurs on the first Thursday of November, although it is influenced by American traditions in celebration and expression of thanks given to God in the form of church services and family gatherings during the holiday.

People will often enjoy rice, chicken, and fish as part of their Thanksgiving meal. Thanksgiving in Liberia is also a time of reflection and gratitude for their blessings and freedom. 4. Germany Germany commemorates Erntedankfest, or the "harvest festival," usually at the end of September or beginning of October. While it may not be referred to as Thanksgiving or anything like it, it embodies the same idea of giving thanks. During this time, Germans decorate their homes and churches with fruit, vegetables, and grains, and they attend religious services to give thanks for their harvest. Traditional foods include sausages, breads, and seasonal vegetables, making this truly a celebration of the year's bountiful harvest for their community. 5. Japan Labor Thanksgiving Day (Kinrō Kansha no Hi) takes place in Japan on November 23 of each year. Initially, it was a harvest celebration but has changed into a day to thank laborers and the act of production, which is consistent with Japanese culture that values work in society.