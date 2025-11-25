UPSC EPFO Admit card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Personality of the Day: Cristiano Ronaldo

By Nikhil Batra
Nov 25, 2025, 14:22 IST

Explore who Cristiano Ronaldo is and why he remains one of the most influential personalities in sports. Here is a detailed overview that covers his awards, global impact, playing career, and the determination that defines his legacy.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Personality of the Day
Personality of the Day

Have you ever wondered what makes Cristiano Ronaldo one of the most famous and successful football (soccer) players in the world? Here is an exploration in his life, achievements, and impact. Ronaldo had humble beginnings in Madeira, Portugal, and now he is one of the best sports icons. We will talk about why Ronaldo is a personality of international significance, what he has contributed to football, how his career has evolved, and what his personal life is like. 

Personality of the Day: Cristiano Ronaldo

ronaldo-one

Source: Mint

The personality for the day is Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, who is commonly known as Cristiano Ronaldo or CR7. Cristiano is a Portuguese professional football player that is widely knowns as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Cristiano was born on 5 February 1985 in Funchal, Madeira, Ronaldo and he continued to achieved extraordinary success at both club and international levels. 

Britannica mentions: “Cristiano Ronaldo (born February 5, 1985, Funchal, Madeira, Portugal) is a Portuguese football (soccer) forward who is one of the greatest players of his generation.”

Why Is Cristiano Ronaldo Famous? His Major Contributions

Ronaldo is known as the GOAT by his internet fans. His major contributions to football and beyond are mentioned below:

Exceptional Goal-Scoring Record

ronaldo-two

Source: Opta Analyst

He has scored hundreds of goals for top clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Ronaldo also holds the record for most international goals by a male footballer. 

Britannica mentions: “In 2024 he became the first men’s player to score 900 career goals in official matches.”

Multiple Awards and Honours

ronaldo-three

Source: New York Times

He has won the Ballon d’Or (an award for the world’s best footballer) five times. He has won many team titles, including UEFA Champions League trophies with his clubs. 

International Success

ronaldo-four

Source: Financial Times

Ronaldo helped Portugal win the 2016 UEFA European Championship, which was the country’s first major trophy. 

The Olympics website states: “Cristiano Ronaldo’s numbers on the international stage is as impressive as his club career. Since making his international debut for Portugal in 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to victory in the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.”

He has played in multiple FIFA World Cups and became the first male player to score in five different World Cup tournaments.

Global Influence and Brand

ronaldo-five

Source: CR7

Beyond football, Ronaldo is a powerful global brand. He has endorsed many products and created his own brand, CR7. He is also involved in business ventures and philanthropy, using his fame to support charitable causes. 

Life, Career, Family

Here is a brief overview of the life and early career of Cristiano Ronaldo

Early Life

ronaldo-six

Source: Spy Scape

Cristiano Ronaldo was born on 5 February 1985 in Funchal, on the island of Madeira, Portugal. He came from a humble background.According to Britannica, his father was José Dinis Aveiro, and Ronaldo faced financial struggles in his early childhood. Later on as he became a teenager, Ronaldo’s talent on the football field became clear. He played for Sporting CP’s youth teams in Lisbon before being promoted to the first team. 

Club Career

In 2003 when he turned 18, Ronaldo joined Manchester United, where he developed into a top forward. Britannica states: “Ronaldo signed with English powerhouse Manchester United in 2003. He was an instant sensation and soon came to be regarded as one of the best forwards in the game.”

After a highly successful stint at United, he moved to Real Madrid in 2009 for a big transfer. He was signed up for €94m ($107m). At Real Madrid, he scored an enormous number of goals, won several Champions League titles, and received multiple individual awards. Later, Ronaldo also played for Juventus in Italy, continuing to win titles. As of recent years, he is playing for Al-Nassr, a club in Saudi Arabia. 

Family and Personal Life

ronaldo-seven

Source: Grazia

Cristiano Ronaldo is in a long-term relationship with Georgina Rodríguez. They have several children together, and Ronaldo often speaks about how important his family is to him. Off the field, he is known for his discipline, fitness regime, and strong work ethic. 

Famous Quotes by Cristiano Ronaldo

  • I'm living a dream I never want to wake up from.

  • Winning - that's the most important to me. It's as simple as that.

  • I think sometimes the best training is to rest.

  • I'm not going to change the world. You're not going to change the world. But we can help - we can all help.

  • Without football, my life is worth nothing.

In conclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo is much more than a football player. He is a symbol of ambition, hard work, and excellence. Through his journey where he started from a simple childhood in Madeira to becoming one of the greatest footballers ever, he has shown how talent paired with dedication can lead to extraordinary success.

READ| Personality of the Day: Walt Disney


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News