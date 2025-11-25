EMRS Exam Date 2025: Check Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Exam Schedule PDF

EMRS Exam Schedule 2025: The NESTS has already announced the EMRS exam date 2025 through an official notice on 21 November 2025. Now, it has released the notice regarding the EMRS Exam Schedule 2025 for various teaching and non-teaching positions in various EMRSD schools across India.

EMRS has started the recruitment drive for various teaching and non-teaching posts like Principal, PGTs, TGTs, Librarian, Accountant, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant.

EMRS Exam Schedule 2025

The EMRS ESSE is going to be conducted on 13, 14, and 21 December 2025. The NESTS is going to recruit around 7,267 candidates for various teaching and non-teaching positions in EMRS schools. The application portal remained open from 19 September to 23 October 2025. The exam will be conducted in offline mode.