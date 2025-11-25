EMRS Exam Date 2025: Check Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Exam Schedule PDF

EMRS Exam Schedule 2025: The NESTS has already announced the EMRS exam date 2025 through an official notice on 21 November 2025. Now, it has released the notice regarding the EMRS Exam Schedule 2025 for various teaching and non-teaching positions in various EMRSD schools across India.
EMRS has started the recruitment drive for various teaching and non-teaching posts like Principal, PGTs, TGTs, Librarian, Accountant, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant.
EMRS Exam Schedule 2025
The EMRS ESSE is going to be conducted on 13, 14, and 21 December 2025. The NESTS is going to recruit around 7,267 candidates for various teaching and non-teaching positions in EMRS schools. The application portal remained open from 19 September to 23 October 2025. The exam will be conducted in offline mode.
EMRS 2025 Post-wise Exam Schedule
The NESTS has to recruit candidates for teaching as well as non-teaching roles in EMRS across India. The NESTS has now released the notice for the EMRS detailed exam schedule 2025. Check the post-wise exam schedule below:
|
Exam Date
|
Posts
|
Exam Timings
|
13.12.2025
|
Principal
|
14:30 pm to 16:30 pm
|
13.12.2025
|
Accountant
|
14:30 pm to 16:30 pm
|
14.12.2025
|
PGT
|
09:00 am to 11:30 am
|
14.12.2025
|
TGTs and Misc. Teachers
|
14:30 pm to 17:00 pm
|
21.12.2025
|
Hostel Warden
|
09:00 am to 11:00 am
|
21.12.2025
|
Female Staff Nurse
|
09:00 am to 11:00 am
|
21.12.2025
|
Jr. Secretariat Assistant
|
14:30 pm to 16:30 pm
|
21.12.2025
|
Lab Attendant
|
14:30 pm to 16:30 pm
Download EMRS 2025 Exam Schedule Notification
Candidates can download the EMRS 2025 exam schedule notification from the link provided here. This is the official link which has been taken from the NESTS official website. Candidates need to gear up their preparation levels now.
|
EMRS Exam Schedule 2025
EMRS 2025 Important Instructions & Reporting Time
-
The details of examination city allotted to candidates will be displayed in their application login, 15 days before examination. At that time, candidates may note down the cities using their login credentials.
-
The admit card with examination centre details will be displayed in candidates' application login, 2 days before examination. At that time, admit cards may be downloaded by the candidates according to the posts applied using their login credentials.
