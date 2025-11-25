Constitution Day 2025: Complete Details on Date, Theme, and Celebrations

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, observed every year on 26th November, commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India into law in 1949. It celebrates the visionaries behind the longest written Constitution in the world, including the importance of constitutional values, rights, and democratic participation for all citizens.
Constitution Day 2025: Date and Historical Significance
Observed on: Wednesday, 26 November 2025
The Constitution of India was adopted on 26th November, 1949, by the Constituent Assembly of India. It came into force on 26th January 1950 and declared India to be a sovereign republic.
The Government of India officially declared 26 November as Constitution Day in 2015 to raise public consciousness about the Constitution, its makers, and its relevance to modern India.
Theme for Constitution Day 2025
The officially adopted theme for the celebrations in 2025, taken up by ministries and organizations all over the country, is “Hamara Samvidhan – Hamara Swabhiman” (“Our Constitution – Our Pride”), reflecting the nation-wide campaign for constitutional dignity, unity, and citizen participation.
The key activities and competitions at all levels are based on the themes of constitutional values, national duties, and civic pride.
Celebrations and Key Activities
National Function: The Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (Parliament) hosts the main function. It is usually presided over by the President of India, along with the Vice President, Prime Minister, Speaker, Ministers, MPs, and other dignitaries.
Reading of the Preamble: A mass reading of the Preamble of the Constitution was undertaken at the instance of the President throughout the country in schools, government institutions, Panchayati Raj bodies, and even on virtual events.
Launches and Releases: The Constitution of India in nine regional languages was launched and a commemorative booklet on Constitutional art and calligraphy was released by the Ministry of Culture.
Nationwide Campaigns: "Hamara Samvidhan – Hamara Swabhiman" campaign comprises quizzes, essay/blog competitions, and public pledges through web portals such as MyGov.in and Constitution75.com. The citizens of the country have the option to download and share participation certificates.
Outreach Activities: Seminars, debates, exhibitions, rangoli/poster/painting competitions, skits, and short films are organized from the Panchayat to Parliament level.
Schools and Youth: Special assemblies, debates, drawing contests, and group Preamble readings foster constitutional literacy among children and youth.
Objectives of Constitution Day
Reaffirm the commitment of India to constitutional values like justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.
To promote broad-based citizen participation and constitutional literacy.
Remember the contributions of the framers, particularly Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
Encourage awareness about fundamental rights and duties as citizens.
Celebrate 'Samajik Samrasata' (social harmony) and unity in diversity.
A National Festival of Democracy Constitution Day 2025 will be celebrated as a festival of constitutional values, with ceremonies and citizen-driven programs touching every corner of India. It thus becomes a very strong reminder, by putting together rituals, education, digital engagement, and public pledges, that the Constitution remains the living foundation of India's democracy, unity, and progress.
