Constitution Day 2025: Complete Details on Date, Theme, and Celebrations

The Government of India officially declared 26 November as Constitution Day in 2015 to raise public consciousness about the Constitution, its makers, and its relevance to modern India.

The Constitution of India was adopted on 26th November, 1949, by the Constituent Assembly of India. It came into force on 26th January 1950 and declared India to be a sovereign republic.

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, observed every year on 26th November, commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India into law in 1949. It celebrates the visionaries behind the longest written Constitution in the world, including the importance of constitutional values, rights, and democratic participation for all citizens.

Theme for Constitution Day 2025

The officially adopted theme for the celebrations in 2025, taken up by ministries and organizations all over the country, is “Hamara Samvidhan – Hamara Swabhiman” (“Our Constitution – Our Pride”), reflecting the nation-wide campaign for constitutional dignity, unity, and citizen participation.

The key activities and competitions at all levels are based on the themes of constitutional values, national duties, and civic pride.

Celebrations and Key Activities