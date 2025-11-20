Which Road Is Called the Road to Heaven?

Road to Heaven: The Karakoram Highway (KKH) is widely known as the Road to Heaven because of its extraordinary natural beauty, extreme height, and dreamlike scenery. This stunning highway connects Pakistan and China and is considered one of the world’s most extraordinary engineering wonders. Surrounded by towering mountains, deep valleys, blue lakes, glaciers, and historic trade routes, the journey feels so surreal that travellers say it feels like “driving into heaven”. Why Is It Called the Road to Heaven? This name comes from its unbelievable combination of altitude, beauty, and rare landscapes. The highway passes through the mighty Karakoram Range, home to some of the tallest mountains on Earth. With snowy peaks touching the clouds, peaceful valleys, and dramatic cliffs, the road looks heavenly from every angle. The high elevation also gives a feeling of being above the world, adding to its spiritual and magical appeal.

Where Is the Road to Heaven Located? The Karakoram Highway begins in Hasan Abdal (Pakistan) and travels up to Kashgar (China), covering about 1,300 km. It crosses deserts, forests, lakes, glaciers, ancient villages, and finally the high-altitude Khunjerab Pass, making it one of the most scenic multi-climate roads in the world. History of the Road to Heaven Construction started in the 1960s and took nearly 20 years to complete. More than 24,000 workers from Pakistan and China worked on this massive project. The road was built along the ancient Silk Route, giving it deep historical importance. Many parts were carved through mountains, making it one of the toughest engineering projects in Asia. Highest Road in the World The KKH is one of the highest paved international roads, reaching up to 4,714 metres at the Khunjerab Pass. Its extreme height, cold temperatures, and dramatic surroundings make it one of the most unique and adventurous highways ever built.

Who Built the Karakoram Highway? The road was jointly built by Pakistan and China, symbolising strong friendship between the two nations. Thousands of workers from both sides worked in incredibly tough conditions, making it a major engineering achievement. Major Attractions on the Road to Heaven 1. Khunjerab Pass This is the highest point and offers breathtaking snow-covered mountains and thin, icy air that makes you feel like you’re standing on the roof of the world. 2. Attabad Lake A bright turquoise lake formed after a massive landslide in 2010. Today it is one of Pakistan’s most photographed spots and sits right beside the KKH. 3. Hunza Valley Known for its pure air, long-lived residents, and incredible natural beauty, Hunza is a peaceful paradise directly on the highway. 4. Passu Cones These sharp, needle-like peaks are one of the most iconic mountain formations of the Karakoram Range.