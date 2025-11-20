IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
If You Possess a 143+ IQ Level with Hawk-Eye Vision, then Find The Number “8” Among The “9” Sequence Series

By Prabhat Mishra
Nov 20, 2025, 23:00 IST

est your intelligence with this viral brain teaser challenge! Only those with a 143+ IQ and hawk-eye vision can find the hidden number ‘8’ among a confusing sequence of ‘9s’. Sharpen your focus, boost your observation skills, and see if you can spot the cleverly disguised number in just 11 seconds.

Find The Number “8” Among The “9” Sequence Series
A brain teaser is like a fun little challenge for your mind. It’s a puzzle or riddle designed to make you think creatively and critically, often in ways you’re not accustomed to. 

At first glance, a brain teaser might seem simple, but the solution usually requires you to look at things differently or think outside the box; your brain's perception needs to change to think about the image in a new way

Furthermore, not only are these puzzles enjoyable, but they also help you become more focused, develop your memory, and solve problems. They are interesting and stimulating to the mind, which appeals to people of every age group. 

Brain teasers are an excellent approach to challenge your brain while having a little fun, whether they take the form of challenging questions, puzzles involving numbers, or visual illusions. 

Today’s challenging puzzle is to find the number “8” among the “9” sequence series. So, if you think you're a genius with an 143+ IQ level with Hawk-Eye Vision, then find the number “8” in the sequence of “9” sequence series in just 11 seconds.

Find The Number “8” Among The “9” Sequence Series

ca you spot the hidden 8 among 9 que

So, are you ready to take the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image is a fun visual brain teaser puzzle with a given sequence of “9” puzzles. At first glance, they all look very similar. But there’s a hidden “8” number. 

The challenge is to find the number “8” among the “9” sequence series. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, find the number “8” in 11 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds

Ready… Get.. Set…Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the number “8” among the “9” sequence series in just 11 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess sharp IQs with 140+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can only solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to spot the number “8” among the “9” sequence series, they also do not worry. 

Do practise these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where is the number “8” hidden in the sequence of the “9” series?

So, are you excited to know where the number “8” is hidden in the sequence of the “9” series? 

Okay, first look carefully at the image; look closely at the 9th row from the bottom and move to the 19th  number from the left. So, here, the letter “8” is hidden among the “9” sequence series.

ca you spot the hidden 8 among 9 sol

So, now you all know where the number “8” is hidden in the sequence of the “9” series, and by solving this brain teaser, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, and analytical skills will improve.

