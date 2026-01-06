Which is the coldest inhabited village on earth?

Key Points
- Oymyakon, Russia is the coldest permanently inhabited place on Earth.
- The lowest official temperature recorded was -67.7°C in 1933.
- Residents adapt with insulated homes and high-fat, protein-rich diets.
Imagine yourself living in a place where the eyelashes can freeze if you stay outside for more than 5 minutes!
A place where boiling water, when tossed in the air, can turn into ice crystals even before it touches the ground.
Sounds scary and exciting at the same time.
Well, such a place exists in the world and is inhabited by humans.
It is the remote village of Oymyakon in Russia.
Want to know more about it.
Keep reading!
What was the Lowest Temperature Ever Recorded on Earth? Read Now!
Oymyakon Overview
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Name of the Village
|
Oymyakon
|
Located in
|
Shakha Republic, Siberia
|
Country
|
Russia
|
Lowest Temperature recorded ( Official)
|
-67.7 °C or −89.9 °F
|
Also known as
|
Pole of Cold
Oymyakon Meaning
The name Oymyakon is based on the Oymyakon River. The term Oymyakon is derived from the Even word kheium, which means unfrozen water or a place where fish spend the winter.
It is a stark contrast to the actual place, where the land remains frozen all year round. The frozen land is called permafrost.
Coldest Inhabited Village on Earth
Oymyakon is a remote village situated in the Oymyakonsky district of the Sakha Republic in the Siberian region of Russia. It is the coldest permanently inhabited human settlement on earth.
Temperatures here can reach up to -55 °C, in normal times, while the lowest official temperature ever recorded was -67.7 °C or −89.9 °F, recorded in the year 1933, at the Oymyakon weather station.
Unofficial records suggest that the lowest temperature hit −71.2 °C or −96.2 °F in the year 1924.
Let’s understand why Oymyakon is so cold and what the inhabitants do to survive the extreme cold.
Why is Oymyakon so cold?
Oymyakon is trapped between two valleys, which traps the winds at the ground level, making the temperatures significantly lower than at higher altitudes. This phenomenon is the main reason why Oymyakon experiences such freezing cold most of the year.
How people live in Oymyakon?
Oymyakon is an example of human resilience, marked by remarkable adaptation in lifestyle such as wearing insulated clothes which can be upto 20 layers or more of dressing.
Breathing the air in Oymyakon feels like as glass is pricking the inside of the nose, it happens due to the freezing of the moisture. If someone remains inac
Houses in Oymyakon are insulated with a 7-layer design that prevents residents from getting freezed in extreme cold.
There is a central heating system in the village that supplies heat through insulated pipes throughout the village. This heating system serves as the lifeline of the village in this extreme weather condition.
Living in such harsh weather requires more than just clothing and heating. To survive, the body must produce heat and for that the diet of the inhabitants of Oymyakon is high fat and protein rich composed of reindeer meat, horse meat and thin slices of arctic fish known as stroganina.
This was all about the coldest inhabited place on earth, Omyakon. Keep reading for more such informative articles.
Which is the Coldest Planet in the Solar System? It’s Not What You Think
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation