Which is the coldest inhabited village on earth?

Imagine yourself living in a place where the eyelashes can freeze if you stay outside for more than 5 minutes!

A place where boiling water, when tossed in the air, can turn into ice crystals even before it touches the ground.

Sounds scary and exciting at the same time.

Well, such a place exists in the world and is inhabited by humans.

It is the remote village of Oymyakon in Russia.

Want to know more about it.

Keep reading!

Oymyakon Overview

Parameter Details Name of the Village Oymyakon Located in Shakha Republic, Siberia Country Russia Lowest Temperature recorded ( Official) -67.7 °C or −89.9 °F Also known as Pole of Cold

Oymyakon Meaning

The name Oymyakon is based on the Oymyakon River. The term Oymyakon is derived from the Even word kheium, which means unfrozen water or a place where fish spend the winter.