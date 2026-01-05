What was the Lowest Temperature Ever Recorded on Earth? Read Now!

Bihar STET Result 2025
By Manvi Upadhyaya
Jan 5, 2026, 12:55 IST

Discover what the lowest temperature ever recorded on Earth was. Learn where it happened, the coldest city in the world, and why Antarctica holds the coldest records.

Lowest Temperature Ever Recorded on Earth
Have you ever wondered where on Earth the lowest temperature ever recorded? Scientists have been tracking extreme weather for decades using precise instruments. While places like Antarctica and the North Pole are often mentioned, the coldest temperature ever measured on Earth was recorded under very specific conditions. The record is extreme, verified, and still stands today. Let us read about the coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth through this blog.

What was the Official Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded?

The lowest temperature ever officially recorded on Earth is –89.2°C. This was recorded at the Vostok Station in Antarctica on 21 July 1983. Moreover, this record is recognised by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO)

Vostok Station sits deep inside East Antarctica, and it is far from the coast. It is high above sea level, so the air is dry and calm. All these factors allow heat to escape easily. That is why temperatures there can drop so low.

Is There a Colder Place Than Vostok?

You will be surprised to know that satellite data from NASA and the National Snow and Ice Data Centre suggest even colder spots exist on the Eastern Antarctic Plateau. There are some readings that show air temperatures near –94°C. Sometimes, the ground surface temperatures may drop to –98°C.

But here is the key point. These readings were taken by satellites, as they were not measured by thermometers on the ground. So they are not officially recorded yet. Still incredible, right?

Where Is the Coldest City in the World?

The coldest permanently inhabited place on Earth is Oymyakon in Siberia, Russia. It recorded –67.7°C in 1933. People still live there today. Schools only close when it drops below –55°C. Can you imagine that?

Russia is also considered the coldest country overall. Much of Siberia stays frozen for most of the year.

Other Extremely Cold Places You Should Know

Other than Vostok Station and Oymyakon, there are many coldest places that are not cities. The table below shows that they are research stations or remote regions:

Place

Location

Lowest Temperature

Vostok Station

Antarctica

89.2°C

Eastern Antarctic Plateau

Antarctica

94°C (satellite)

Amundsen-Scott Station

South Pole

82.8°C

Oymyakon

Russia

67.7°C

Yakutsk

Russia

64.4°C

Source: World Meteorological Organisation, NASA, NSIDC

To conclude, Vostok has recorded the lowest temperature with just -89.2°C. This shows that cold spells can happen even as the planet warms overall. In 2025, many people asked why the winter was so cold. And the answer to that is that weather patterns shift every year. Therefore, Changes in polar winds and ocean cycles played a role. 


    FAQs

    • Does time stop at absolute zero?
      +
      No. Time does not stop. Molecular motion slows almost completely, but time keeps moving.
    • What if I touched absolute zero?
      +
      It cannot happen. Absolute zero only exists in theory and controlled lab conditions for tiny particles.
    • Is 0 Kelvin possible?
      +
      No. Zero Kelvin is called absolute zero. It is the coldest possible temperature. It cannot be reached in nature.

