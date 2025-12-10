Cold Desert: Some deserts are extremely hot, but one desert is famous for its freezing temperatures, thin air, and dry landscape. This desert stays cold throughout the year even though it receives almost no rainfall. Because of its unique climate and rare wildlife, it is widely searched and globally recognised as the Cold Desert.

Which Desert Is Known as the Cold Desert?

The Ladakh Desert in India is known as the Cold Desert because of its high altitude, freezing temperatures, minimal rainfall, and dry winds. Located in the Himalayas, it remains cold even during summer, making it one of the most unusual deserts in the world.

Why Is Ladakh Called the Cold Desert?

Ladakh is known as the Cold Desert because temperatures can fall below –20°C in winter and remain low even in summer. The Himalayas block moisture, creating extremely dry conditions. Despite being a desert, it stays cold due to its altitude.