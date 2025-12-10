The holiday season may bring joy to most, but for several NFL teams, December has delivered various good performances instead. Playoff hopes are tightening and the strongest teams are feeling the pressure as we head into Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season. Who's clinching their division first?🔒 pic.twitter.com/XHPRThsU2L — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2025 Overview till NFL Week 14 The Kansas City Chiefs’ dynasty has all but collapsed after another painful loss. The Colts’ hot 7–1 start is now a distant memory after Daniel Jones’ season-ending injury. Even the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles have hit a brutal three-game skid, raising real questions about their ability to defend their title. On the other side of the spectrum, the Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, Patriots, and Packers are finding new life, some rediscovering their impact, and others claws their way back into contention. And the Steelers? They have gone from life-support to division leaders in just seven days.

Here’s how all 32 teams stack up in our Week 15 NFL Power Rankings, with movement from last week noted. (Infographic shows the Visual of NFL Power Rankings Week 15) Who are the Top Contenders with Ranks #1–5? The top contending teams that rank between 1-5 are given below: 1. Los Angeles Rams (10–3) The Rams bounced back from their Week 13 loss by dropping 45 points and 530 yards on the Cardinals. With Kyren Williams and Blake Corum forming a lethal rushing duo, the balanced offence looks unstoppable. Tough matchups against Detroit and Seattle loom, but the Rams still control their NFC destiny. 2. Seattle Seahawks (10–3) A slow start didn’t matter; Seattle’s explosive kick return TD and elite defensive effort sealed another strong win. With playmakers across offence, defence, and special teams, the Seahawks remain one of the NFL’s most complete teams.

3. Denver Broncos (11–2) Denver continues to quietly dominate. Bo Nix delivered an efficient performance in a comfortable win over the Raiders, giving the Broncos the inside track for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Major tests remain, including a revenge-motivated Chiefs team in a few weeks. Check Out: NFL Week 14 Schedule (Dec 3–9) 2025: Check How to Watch, TV Channels, Times & Predictions! 4. New England Patriots (11–2) Ten straight wins. A well-timed bye week. A division showdown with the Bills is on deck. Drake Maye and this revived Patriots offence, guided cleverly by Josh McDaniels, are pushing for home-field advantage in a potential post-Chiefs AFC bracket. 5. Green Bay Packers (9–3-1) Jordan Love is playing the best football of his career. Green Bay’s offence suddenly looks explosive again with Christian Watson, Bo Melton, and Jayden Reed producing big plays. The defence bent late but delivered when it mattered in a gritty win over the Bears.

Rising Threats, Wild Cards & Teams on the Brink (Ranks 6–32) The table below organises every team from Rank 6 onward, summarising their record and a sharp, one-line status update. NFL Power Rankings Table (Ranks 6–27) Rank Team Record Status Summary 6 Buffalo Bills 9–4 Josh Allen’s late-game magic keeps the division race alive. 7 Chicago Bears 9–4 Tough loss, but season intact; Caleb Williams must finish cleaner. 8 San Francisco 49ers 9–4 Injury-plagued yet dangerous coming off their bye. 9 Jacksonville Jaguars 9–4 Defensive resurgence keeps them atop the AFC South… for now. 10 Detroit Lions 8–5 Physical and resilient, but Brian Branch’s injury hurts badly. 11 Houston Texans 8–5 Three second-half completions, zero style points — still a win. 12 Los Angeles Chargers 9–4 Chaotic, ugly, but an OT win keeps momentum alive. 13 Philadelphia Eagles 8–5 Three straight losses; turnover issues for Jalen Hurts worsen. 14 Pittsburgh Steelers 7–6 Aaron Rodgers heats up at the right time; division alive. 15 Indianapolis Colts 8–5 Season spirals: Daniel Jones out and Rivers returns at 44. 16 Baltimore Ravens 6–7 Back-to-back home losses crush playoff hopes. 17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7–6 Sloppy situational football continues to hurt them. 18 Carolina Panthers 7–6 Boom-or-bust weekly but still alive in NFC South. 19 Dallas Cowboys 6–6-1 Injuries and inconsistency fuel major contract questions. 20 Kansas City Chiefs 6–7 Offense broken; a symbolic end of an era. 21 Miami Dolphins 6–7 Defense + ground game keep them afloat, barely. 22 Minnesota Vikings 5–8 J.J. McCarthy finally shows future-franchise flashes. 23 Cincinnati Bengals 4–9 Burrow fights but turnovers sink their miracle run. 24 Atlanta Falcons 4–9 Mistakes and wasted chances define their season. 25 New Orleans Saints 3–10 Tyler Shough shows promise, but big 2026 questions loom. 26 Washington Commanders 3–10 Jayden Daniels’ injuries fuel a shocking collapse. 27 Arizona Cardinals 3–10 Kyler Murray shut down; franchise enters uncertainty.