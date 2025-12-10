NBA Cup & Bracket 2025: Schedule, Scores, Semifinals & How to Watch!

Do you know the 2025 NBA Cup has officially reached the knockout stage, with the bracket tightening and the spotlight intensifying. The league’s revamped NBA In-Season Tournament, after a dramatic Tuesday night in the East, the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks punched their tickets to the semifinals.
While the Western Conference prepares for its quarterfinal showdowns. As fans follow the NBA Cup bracket 2025, fans are awaiting the semifinals and the championship game in Las Vegas.
This year’s field has been one of the strongest since the launch of the NBA Mid-Season Tournament, with four teams entering knockouts unbeaten in group play—Magic, Thunder, Lakers, and Raptors. The 19-1 Oklahoma City Thunder remain the betting favourites to lift the trophy.
2025 NBA Cup Knockout Stage Schedule
Below is the simplified schedule for all NBA Cup games in the knockout rounds. Each matchup is part of the official NBA In-Season Tournament schedule and streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
|
Date
|
Matchup
|
Time (ET)
|
Dec 9
|
Magic 117, Heat 108
|
Final
|
Dec 9
|
Knicks 117, Raptors 101
|
Final
|
Dec 10
|
Suns at Thunder (-14.5)
|
7:30 PM
|
Dec 10
|
Spurs at Lakers (-4.5)
|
10 PM
|
Dec 13
|
Magic vs. Knicks
|
5:30 PM
|
Dec 13
|
Suns/Thunder vs. Spurs/Lakers
|
9 PM
|
Dec 16
|
NBA Cup Final
|
8:30 PM
(Source: NBA, Semifinals and the final take place in Las Vegas.)
2025 NBA Cup Bracket (Updated After East Quarterfinals)
The updated NBA Cup Bracket 2025 is given below:
(Credits: NBA)
Only the main bracket details you need, presented crisply:
Eastern Conference
-
Magic def. Heat (117–108)
-
Knicks def. Raptors (117–101)
Semifinal: Magic vs. Knicks: Saturday, Dec. 13
Western Conference
-
Suns vs. Thunder: Wednesday, Dec. 10
-
Spurs vs. Lakers: Wednesday, Dec. 10
Semifinal: Winner of Suns/Thunder vs. Winner of Spurs/Lakers
NBA Group Play Standings 2025
The NBA group play standings 2025 are:
(Credits: NBA)
Why the 2025 NBA In-Season Tournament Matters?
The NBA In-Season Tournament (also known as the NBA Cup) is designed to bring playoff-like energy to the early months of the season. Fans get knockout drama, while players compete for bonuses and a rising sense of prestige. Since its introduction in 2023, the event has grown rapidly, with increasing viewership and stronger competitive stakes.
