NBA Cup & Bracket 2025: Schedule, Scores, Semifinals & How to Watch!

NBA Cup 2025: Bracket and Schedule
Do you know the 2025 NBA Cup has officially reached the knockout stage, with the bracket tightening and the spotlight intensifying. The league’s revamped NBA In-Season Tournament, after a dramatic Tuesday night in the East, the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks punched their tickets to the semifinals. 

While the Western Conference prepares for its quarterfinal showdowns. As fans follow the NBA Cup bracket 2025, fans are awaiting the semifinals and the championship game in Las Vegas.

This year’s field has been one of the strongest since the launch of the NBA Mid-Season Tournament, with four teams entering knockouts unbeaten in group play—Magic, Thunder, Lakers, and Raptors. The 19-1 Oklahoma City Thunder remain the betting favourites to lift the trophy.

2025 NBA Cup Knockout Stage Schedule

Below is the simplified schedule for all NBA Cup games in the knockout rounds. Each matchup is part of the official NBA In-Season Tournament schedule and streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Date

Matchup

Time (ET)

Dec 9

Magic 117, Heat 108

Final

Dec 9

Knicks 117, Raptors 101

Final

Dec 10

Suns at Thunder (-14.5)

7:30 PM

Dec 10

Spurs at Lakers (-4.5)

10 PM

Dec 13

Magic vs. Knicks

5:30 PM

Dec 13

Suns/Thunder vs. Spurs/Lakers

9 PM

Dec 16

NBA Cup Final

8:30 PM

(Source: NBA, Semifinals and the final take place in Las Vegas.)

2025 NBA Cup Bracket (Updated After East Quarterfinals)

The updated NBA Cup Bracket 2025 is given below: 

NBA Cup Bracket 2025

(Credits: NBA)

Only the main bracket details you need, presented crisply:

Eastern Conference

  • Magic def. Heat (117–108)

  • Knicks def. Raptors (117–101)

Semifinal: Magic vs. Knicks: Saturday, Dec. 13

Western Conference

  • Suns vs. Thunder: Wednesday, Dec. 10

  • Spurs vs. Lakers: Wednesday, Dec. 10

Semifinal: Winner of Suns/Thunder vs. Winner of Spurs/Lakers

NBA Group Play Standings 2025

The NBA group play standings 2025 are:

NBA Cup Games 2025 Group Play Standings

(Credits: NBA)

Why the 2025 NBA In-Season Tournament Matters?

The NBA In-Season Tournament (also known as the NBA Cup) is designed to bring playoff-like energy to the early months of the season. Fans get knockout drama, while players compete for bonuses and a rising sense of prestige. Since its introduction in 2023, the event has grown rapidly, with increasing viewership and stronger competitive stakes.

    FAQs

    • What do players get for winning the NBA Cup?
      +
      Each player on the winning team receives a portion of the $500,000 prize, plus mid-season championship honours.
    • What is the NBA Cup group play?
      +
      Group play is the first round of the In-Season Tournament NBA, where teams play four designated games. Teams with the best records advance to the knockout stage.
    • What do players get for winning the NBA Cup?
      +
      Players earn substantial financial bonuses, growing prestige, and the chance to win the league’s only mid-season trophy.
    • Where can I watch the NBA Cup?
      +
      All NBA Cup games today and throughout the knockout stage stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
    • What are NBA Cup games?
      +
      NBA Cup games are part of the NBA In-Season Tournament, featuring group play, quarterfinals, semifinals, and a championship game held in Las Vegas.

