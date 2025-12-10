NBA Cup & Bracket 2025: Schedule, Scores, Semifinals & How to Watch!

Do you know the 2025 NBA Cup has officially reached the knockout stage, with the bracket tightening and the spotlight intensifying. The league’s revamped NBA In-Season Tournament, after a dramatic Tuesday night in the East, the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks punched their tickets to the semifinals.

While the Western Conference prepares for its quarterfinal showdowns. As fans follow the NBA Cup bracket 2025, fans are awaiting the semifinals and the championship game in Las Vegas.

This year’s field has been one of the strongest since the launch of the NBA Mid-Season Tournament, with four teams entering knockouts unbeaten in group play—Magic, Thunder, Lakers, and Raptors. The 19-1 Oklahoma City Thunder remain the betting favourites to lift the trophy.