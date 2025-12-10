CLAT 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Download NLU Provisional Set Wise (A, B, C, D) Key PDF Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT Answer key 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities will be releasing the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key today, December 10, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be released by 5 PM.

Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2026 exam on December 7, 2025, can download the answer key PDF through the link on the website. Along with the provisional answer key, the Consortium will also activate the window for candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key. Candidates who wish to raise objections to the questions or the provisional answer key can do so through the designated portal. The objection window will also open simultaneously at 5 PM. Candidates can raise objections until 5 PM on December 12, 2025.

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key - Click Here (Available at 5 PM)

How to Download CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key

The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will be available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the answer key PDF:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2026 answer key link

Step 3: Click on UG/ PG

Step 4: The Answer Key PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Download the answer key for further reference