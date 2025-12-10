RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
CLAT 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Download NLU Provisional Set Wise (A, B, C, D) Key PDF Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 10, 2025, 16:32 IST

The CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key will be available soon at the official website. Candidates can download the answer keys for all sets (A, B, C, D) from the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Check your answers easily with the PDF download.

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key LIVE
CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key to be released at 5 PM today, December 10, 2025
  • Candidates can raise objections on CLAT 2026 provisional answer key from December 10 to 12, 2025
  • CLAT 2026 Results expected by the last week of December 2025

CLAT Answer key 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities will be releasing the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key today, December 10, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be released by 5 PM.

Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2026 exam on December 7, 2025, can download the answer key PDF through the link on the website. Along with the provisional answer key, the Consortium will also activate the window for candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key. Candidates who wish to raise objections to the questions or the provisional answer key can do so through the designated portal. The objection window will also open simultaneously at 5 PM. Candidates can raise objections until 5 PM on December 12, 2025.

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key - Click Here (Available at 5 PM)

How to Download CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key

The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will be available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the answer key PDF:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2026 answer key link

Step 3: Click on UG/ PG

Step 4: The Answer Key PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Download the answer key for further reference

LIVE UPDATES
  • Dec 10, 2025, 16:32 IST

    CLAT 2026 Answer Key Live: Objection Window Open till Dec 12

    As per the official notification shared, the CLAT answer key PDF will be available from 5 PM today. Students who wish to raise objections must do so through the portal at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The window to raise objections on the answer key will be available until 5 PM on December 12, 2025. 

  • Dec 10, 2025, 16:19 IST

    CLAT Provisional Answer Key 2026: How to Download PDF

    The CLAT provisional answer key 2026 will be available in the PDF format. The answer key will be issued seperately for different sets. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT exams can download the set-wise answer key PDF through the link on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

  • Dec 10, 2025, 16:07 IST

    CLAT 2026 Answer Key: Objection Window Opens at 5 PM

    Candidates will be provided with the facility to submit objections on the CLAT provisional answer key 2026. The link to raise objections will be available until December 12, 2025. Students must make sure they upload relevant supporting documents when raising objections on the CLAT provisional answer key.

  • Dec 10, 2025, 15:59 IST

    CLAT 2026: When will CLAT 2026 Answer Key be Released

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will be available on the official website soon. To download the answer key candidates can visit the official website and click on the answer key PDF link. As per the notification issued, the provisional answer key PDF will be available for download at 5 PM on the official website,

  • Dec 10, 2025, 15:49 IST

    CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Live: Check PDF at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will be available for download on the official website today. According to the official notification released, the link to download the provisional answer key will be available at 5 PM. 

  • Dec 10, 2025, 15:32 IST

    CLAT 2026: Exam Statistics

    The CLAT 2026 exam was conducted on December 7, 2025. The exam was conducted for UG, PG courses across 156 centres in 25 States, 93 cities, and 4 Union Territories. A total of 92,344 candidates applied for the examination, from which 75,009 candidates registered for the Undergraduate (UG) programme, and 17,335 candidates applied for the Postgraduate (PG) programme. The overall male–female ratio stands at approximately 0.72:1.

  • Dec 10, 2025, 15:13 IST

    CLAT Answer Key 2026: Subject-wise Marks Weightage

    Subject Areas with Weightage:

    Approximate number of questions

    English Language

    22-26 questions, or roughly 20% of the paper

    Current Affairs and General Knowledge

    28-32 questions, or roughly 25% of the paper

    Legal Reasoning

    28-32 questions, or roughly 25% of the paper

    Logical Reasoning

    22-26 questions, or roughly 20% of the paper

    Quantitative Techniques

    10-14 questions, or roughly 10% of the paper
  • Dec 10, 2025, 15:01 IST

    CLAT 2026: Set-wise Answer Keys to be released separately

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be released as a PDF document. The PDF will carry the question number and correct answer option next to each question. It must be noted that the answer key will be issued separately for each set number.

  • Dec 10, 2025, 14:46 IST

    CLAT 2026 Answer Key: Details Mentioned on CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key PDF

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will carry the following details. Students must review and look for the following particulars:

    • Exam name
    • Set number
    • Question number
    • Correct answer option
  • Dec 10, 2025, 14:29 IST

    CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: When will CLAT 2026 answer key be released?

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will be released today, December 10, 2025 on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The answer key PDF will be available for download on the official website at 5 PM.

  • Dec 10, 2025, 14:17 IST

    CLAT 2026: How to Calculate Your Score using CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key?

    Candidates will need to check the following marking scheme to calculate their scores using the provisional answer key to estimate their final marks.
    Correct: +1
    Incorrect: -0.25
    Unattempted: 0

  • Dec 10, 2025, 14:02 IST

    CLAT 2026: How to Download CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key?

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to download the answer key PDF:

    1. Visit the official website of CLAT 2026
    2. Click on the CLAT 2026 answer key link
    3. Click on UG or PG
    4. The Answer Key PDF will be displayed
    5. Download the answer key for further reference
  • Dec 10, 2025, 13:47 IST

    CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out at 5 PM

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will be available for download on the official website today, December 10. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the provisional answer key PDF at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

  • Dec 10, 2025, 13:03 IST

    CLAT Answer Key PDF 2026: Steps to Submit Objections

    CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be available online soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit objections on answer key

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026

    Step 2: Click on the answer key objection window

    Step 3: Login with the mobile number and password

    Step 4: Select the question paper set

    Step 5: Select the question and submit objection

    Step 6: Upload documents for objections

    Step 7: Save and click on submit

  • Dec 10, 2025, 12:48 IST

    CLAT Answer Key 2026: Objection Window Opens Today

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be available on the official website today, December 10, 2025. Along with the answer key, the window for candidates to raise objections to the questions and provisional answer key will be available online at 5 PM. Candidates can submit objections on the provisional answer key until December 12.

  • Dec 10, 2025, 12:32 IST

    CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Download PDF at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

    The CLAT 2026 answer key will be available for download on the official website today. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2026 exam on December 7 can follow the steps provided below to download the provisional answer key PDF

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026

    Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF

    Step 3: Download the set-wise answer key

  • Dec 10, 2025, 12:12 IST

    CLAT 2026 Answer Key: PDF available at 5 PM

    The CLAT 2026 answer key PDF will be available on the official website today, December 10, 2025. According to the official notification released, the PDF will be available for download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in at 5 PM. The objection window will also open for candidates at 5 PM on the portal. Candidates can raise objections on the provisional answer key until December 12, 2025. 

  • Dec 10, 2025, 11:53 IST

    CLAT Answer Key PDF 2026: Last Date to Submit Objections

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be available at 5 PM on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Along with the answer key, the window for candidates to raise objections on the CLAT 2026 answer will also be available online. The window to raise objections will also open at 5 PM. The last date for candidates to submit objections on the CLAT 2026 answer key is December 12, 2025. 

  • Dec 10, 2025, 11:34 IST

    CLAT Answer Key 2026: Objection Window Opens Today

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be released today, December 10. Along with the answer key, the consortium of NLUS will also begin the CLAT 2026 answer key objection window. Candidates can raise objections on the CLAT 2026 answer key through the window available on the official website. The last date for candidates to submit objections on the provisional answer key is December 12, 2025. 

  • Dec 10, 2025, 11:12 IST

    CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Separate Set Wise Answer Key Soon

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be released as a PDF document. The PDF will contain the question number and correct answer option adjacent to each question. It must be noted that the answer key will be issued seperately for each set number. Candidates are required to download the answer key as per the set they attempted for their CLAT 2026 exam on December 7

  • Dec 10, 2025, 10:59 IST

    CLAT 2026 Answer Key: How to Download PDF

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will be available on the official website today, December 10, 2025. The link to download the answer key will be available on the official website by 5 PM. Candidates can also raise objections on the questions and answer from December 10 to 12, 2025.

  • Dec 10, 2025, 10:49 IST

    CLAT 2026: Subject Wise Mark Weightage

    Subject Areas with weightage: Approximate number of questions
    English Language 22-26 questions, or roughly 20% of the paper
    Current Affairs, including General Knowledge 28-32 questions, or roughly 25% of the paper
    Legal Reasoning 28-32 questions, or roughly 25% of the paper
    Logical Reasoning 22-26 questions, or roughly 20% of the paper
    Quantitative Techniques 10-14 questions, or roughly 10% of the paper
  • Dec 10, 2025, 10:36 IST

    CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Live: How to Calculate Your Score?

    Each correct answer will be marked +1, while incorrect answers will have a deduction of -0.25 marks. The number of correct answers will be multiplied by 1, and for the deduction of marks, the number of wrong answers will be multiplied by 0.25 marks. For the final score, the following formula will be applied: Total Score = (Correct × 1) - (Incorrect × 0.25). 

  • Dec 10, 2025, 10:22 IST

    CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Marking Scheme for UG, PG Exam

    CLAT 2026 exam is conducted for a total of 120 marks. Each correct answer will be awarded +1, while incorrect answers will have -0.25 marks deducted. 

  • Dec 10, 2025, 10:10 IST

    CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: How Many Students Appeared

    The Consortium of National Law Universities conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 on December 7, 2025, across 156 centres in 25 States, 93 cities, and 4 Union Territories. A total of 92,344 candidates applied for the exams, from which 75,009 candidates registered for the Undergraduate (UG) programme, while 17,335 candidates applied for the Postgraduate (PG) programme. The overall male–female ratio stands at approximately 0.72. The exam recorded a significant turnout, with 96.83% of Undergraduate applicants and 92.45 % of Postgraduate applicants. A total of 548 candidates appeared under the PwD category

  • Dec 10, 2025, 09:58 IST

    CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Live: Official Notification

    As per the notification provided, CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will be available at 5 PM on the official website. Students can check the official n otification here.

  • Dec 10, 2025, 09:47 IST

    CLAT Answer Key 2026: How to Download Provisional Answer Key PDF

    CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be released at 5 PM today, December 10, 2025. The window for candidates to raise objections on the provisional answer key will open at 5 PM today and will be available until 5 PM on December 12, 2026.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT

    Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDf

    Step 3: Download the answer key PDf for further reference

  • Dec 10, 2025, 09:07 IST

    CLAT 2026: Provisional Answer Key, Objection Window Today

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will be released today. Along with the answer key, candidates will also be provided with the link to raise objections on the answer key. The last date for candidates to raise objections on the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key is December 12, 2025. 

  • Dec 10, 2025, 08:58 IST

    CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Today

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will be available on the official website today, December 10, 2025. The answer key PDF will be available for download on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to the notification issued, the answer key will be issued at 5 PM on the official website.

  • Dec 10, 2025, 08:37 IST

    CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Details Mentioned on PDF

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will be available on the official website today, December 10, 2025. The following details will be mentioned on the CLAT 2026 answer key

    • Exam name
    • Set number
    • Question number
    • Correct answer option
  • Dec 10, 2025, 08:24 IST

    CLAT 2026 Live: Steps to Raise Objections

    Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2026 exam and wish to raise objections on the answer key can follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026

    Step 2: Click on CLAT 2026 answer key objection window

    Step 3: Login with the login credentials

    Step 4: Click on the question number and answer 

    Step 5: Submit the objection

    Step 6: Upload required documents

    Step 7: Save and click on submit

  • Dec 10, 2025, 08:11 IST

    consortiumofnlus.ac.in Download CLAT Provisional Answer Key 2026 Here

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will be available for download today, December 10, 2026. To download the answer key PDF, candidates must visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in and download the PDF. Follow the steps given below to download the PDF

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026

    Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2026 answer key link

    Step 3: Click on UG/ PG

    Step 4: The Answer Key PDF will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the answer key for further reference

  • Dec 10, 2025, 08:08 IST

    CLAT 2026 Answer Key Live: Objection Window Opens Today

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key and objection window will be available from 5 PM onwards. To submit objections, candidates must visit the official website and login using their mobile number and password to raise objections. The objection window will be available until 5 PM on December 12, 2025. 

  • Dec 10, 2025, 08:05 IST

    CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Date and Time

    The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be released online today, December 10, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the link to download the answer key will be available at 5 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2026 exam can download the provisional answer key PDF through the link on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

