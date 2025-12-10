Lucknow University released the odd semester exam dates for UG and PG courses. All the students who are going to participate in the December 2025 Odd semester exam can check the Lucknow University Odd semester exam dates on the official website of the University- lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University Odd Semester Exam Dates 2025: University of Lucknow formerly Lucknow University, has released the exam dates for the December 2025 odd semester exams for various UG and PG courses like LLB (Integrated), LLB (3 Years), MSc (Renewable Energy), BVoc (Renewable Energy), MA (Mathematics), MSc (Mathematics), MCom, MA (Public Policy), MA (Women Studies), BElEd, BPEd, MPEd and LLM. The Lucknow University exam dates for 2025 have been released online on the official website- lkouniv.ac.in. All the prospective students can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below.

Lucknow University Odd Semester December 2025 Exam Dates PDF Click here

Steps to Download Lucknow University Date Sheet PDF

Candidates can download the LU odd semester datesheet online at the university's official website. Check the steps to know how to download the Lucknow University odd semester date sheet 2025.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the university - lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ option given on the menu bar

Step 3: Click on ‘Examination Schedule’.

Step 4: A new window will open, select your course and click on it

Step 5: The LU date sheet PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

University of Lucknow: Highlights

University of Lucknow, commonly known as Lucknow University (LU), is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1920. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).