RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Lucknow University Odd Semester Date Sheet 2025 Out at lkouniv.ac.in; Download LU Exam Schedule PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 10, 2025, 10:46 IST

Lucknow University Odd Semester Exam Dates 2025: Lucknow University released the odd semester exam datesheet on its website- lkouniv.ac.in. Students can check the direct link provided below, along with the Lucknow University December 2025 Exam Dates and other related details.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Lucknow University Odd Semester Exam Dates 2025
Lucknow University Odd Semester Exam Dates 2025

Lucknow University Odd Semester Exam Dates 2025: University of Lucknow formerly Lucknow University, has released the exam dates for the December 2025 odd semester exams for various UG and PG courses like LLB (Integrated), LLB (3 Years), MSc (Renewable Energy), BVoc (Renewable Energy), MA (Mathematics), MSc (Mathematics), MCom, MA (Public Policy), MA (Women Studies), BElEd, BPEd, MPEd and LLM. The Lucknow University exam dates for 2025 have been released online on the official website- lkouniv.ac.in. All the prospective students can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below.

Lucknow University Odd Semester Datesheet 2025 PDF

Lucknow University released the odd semester exam dates for UG and PG courses. All the students who are going to participate in the December 2025 Odd semester exam can check the Lucknow University Odd semester exam dates on the official website of the University- lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University Odd Semester December 2025 Exam Dates PDF

Click here

Steps to Download Lucknow University Date Sheet PDF 

Candidates can download the LU odd semester datesheet online at the university's official website. Check the steps to know how to download the Lucknow University odd semester date sheet 2025. 

Step 1: Go to the official website of the university - lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ option given on the menu bar

Step 3: Click on ‘Examination Schedule’.

Step 4: A new window will open, select your course and click on it 

Step 5: The LU date sheet PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

University of Lucknow: Highlights

University of Lucknow, commonly known as Lucknow University (LU), is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1920. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

University of Lucknow Highlights

University Name

University of Lucknow, commonly known as Lucknow University

Established

1920

Location

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

University of Lucknow admit card direct link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News