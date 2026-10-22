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KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download RPC and KK Cadre Admit Card PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 17:55 IST

KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket 2026: The KEA has released the KEA KREIS Teacher 2026 Hall Tickets on its official website. The admit card has been released for the Kalyana Karnataka (KK) Cadre and Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) exams scheduled to be held on October 25, 26 and 27. Candidates can get the direct link provided here, along with the steps to download the KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket 2026.

KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket 2026
KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket 2026

Key Points

  • KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Tickets were released on October 22, 2026.
  • The offline KREIS Teacher exam is scheduled for October 25, 26, and 27, 2026.
  • Candidates can download admit cards from the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA KREIS Teacher 2026 Hall Ticket: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket on October 22, 2026. The KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket has been released for the offline exam scheduled to be held on October 25, 26 and 27. The KEA has released the Kalyana Karnataka (KK) Cadre and Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) admit card online on the official website of the KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The OMR-based multiple-choice (MCQ) test will be conducted in two shifts at the designated exam centres in the state. 

The KEA will fill a total of 1087 vacancies of teachers, out of which 767 vacancies are for the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) and 320 vacancies are for Kalyana Karnataka (KK). All the prospective candidates can check and download their KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Tickets using the direct link provided below. To download the KEA Teacher Hall Ticket PDF, Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

KEA KREIS Teacher Admit Card 2026

The KEA has released the admit cards online, and the candidates can download it from their official website. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the KEA KREIS Teacher Admit Card PDF.

KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket 2026 PDF

Click here 

How to Download KEA KREIS Teacher 2026 Hall Ticket PDF?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘KEA KREIS Teacher 2026 Hall Ticket Download Link’

Step 3: A new window will open; select the exam, fill in all the details like application number, applicant name, security captcha and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: The Hall Ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the Hall Ticket PDF.

Details Mentioned on KEA KREIS Teacher Admit Card 2026

KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors in the KEA KREIS Teacher KK Hall Ticket. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The Hall Ticket will contain the following details of the candidates.

  • Name of the Candidate

  • Examination Name

  • Registration Number 

  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate

  • Roll Number 

  • Father Name

  • Examination Centre 

  • Examination Date and Time

  • Gender

KEA KREIS Teacher Exam Date 2026

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the OMR-based written test for Teachers on October 25, 26 and 27, 2026, in two shifts. The shift-wise complete schedule is given below:

Cadre

Exam Date

Shift Timings

Kalyana Karnataka Cadre

October 25, 26 and 27, 2026

  • 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

  • 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 17:54 IST
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FAQs

  • What details are mentioned in the KEA KREIS Teacher Admit Card 2026?
    +
    The KEA KREIS Teacher Admit Card 2026 generally includes the candidate's name, examination name, registration number, photograph and signature of the candidate, roll number, examination centre, examination date, and time. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the KEA KREIS Teacher Admit Card 2026.
  • How can I check the KEA Village Administrative Officer Hall Ticket 2026?
    +
    Candidates can download their KEA Village Administrative Officer Hall Ticket 2026 by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The KEA Village Administrative Officer Hall Ticket 2026 will be available online in PDF format.
  • When will the KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket 2026 be released?
    +
    The KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket 2026 has been released on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear for the offline exam scheduled to be held on October 25, 26 and 27 can download it from the KEA portal. 

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