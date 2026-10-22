RSSB Teaching Associate Exam Date 2026 (OUT): Check Exam Schedule, Shift Timings and More

Key Points Paper I (General Studies of Rajasthan) is scheduled for November 17, 2026.

Paper II exams for various subjects will be held from December 7 to 21, 2026.

A total of 3,540 contractual vacancies will be filled across 32 subjects.

RSSB Teaching Associate Exam Date 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released an important notification related to the examination schedule for the Teaching Associate Recruitment 2026. According to the official notification the Paper I examination covering General Studies of Rajasthan will be conducted on November 17, 2026. The Paper II examination will be conducted from December 7 to December 21, 2026 for different subjects. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can check the subject wise examination dates and shift timings below. The board will announce the provisional e admit card download date separately on its official website. Through this recruitment a total of 3,540 vacancies will be filled for various posts including Associate Professor, Lecturer and Teaching Associate. The examination will be conducted for a total of 32 subjects. These are contractual positions under the Rajasthan College Education Society (Raj-CES).

Rajasthan Teaching Associate Exam Date 2026 in Hindi RSSB Teaching Associate Exam Date 2026: Overview Candidates can check the key details of the RSSB Teaching Associate examination in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Authority Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Post Name Teaching Associate Recruitment Year 2026 Paper I Exam Date November 17, 2026 Paper II Exam Dates December 7 to 21, 2026 Paper I Subject General Studies of Rajasthan Exam Mode CBT, tablet-based test with OMR sheets, or paper-and-pen OMR Admit Card Date to be announced Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in Rajasthan Teaching Associate Exam Schedule 2026: Subject-Wise Dates The board has announced separate exam dates for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper I will test knowledge of General Studies of Rajasthan while Paper 2 will be conducted according to the subject opted by the candidates.

The subject wise examination schedule is given below. Exam Date Subjects Shift Timings November 17, 2026 General Studies of Rajasthan (Paper I) 11 AM to 12 PM December 7, 2026 Physics, Botany 10 AM–12 noon; 3 PM–5 PM December 9, 2026 English, Chemistry 10 AM–12 noon; 3 PM–5 PM December 10, 2026 Entomology, Genetics and Plant Breeding, Soil Science and Agriculture Chemistry, Drawing, Economics, Agronomy 10 AM–12 noon; 3 PM–5 PM December 11, 2026 Public Administration, Business Administration, Sociology, Agricultural Economics, Computer Science, Home Science 10 AM–12 noon; 3 PM–5 PM December 14, 2026 Mathematics, Plant Pathology, Urdu, Horticulture, Agriculture Engineering, Agriculture Extension and Communication, Animal Science, EAFM 10 AM–12 noon December 15, 2026 Zoology, History 10 AM–12 noon; 3 PM–5 PM December 16, 2026 Law, Geography 10 AM–12 noon; 3 PM–5 PM December 17, 2026 Political Science 10 AM–12 noon December 18, 2026 Hindi 10 AM–12 noon December 21, 2026 Sanskrit 10 AM–12 noon

RSSB Teaching Associate Shift Timings 2026 The exam would be conducted across different shifts depending on the paper and subject. As per the schedule Paper 1 will be conducted from 11 AM to 12 noon on November 17, 2026. For Paper 2 the detailed timings are follows- Morning shift: 10 AM to 12 noon

Afternoon shift: 3 PM to 5 PM Not all subjects have both shifts. Candidates must refer to the subject wise schedule given above to make their arrangements accordingly. Candidates can also check the detailed schedule and other important details from the notification given below. RSSB Teaching Associate Exam Date 2026 Notice Click Here Rajasthan Teaching Associate Exam Pattern 2026 As per the official notification examination can conducted in any of the following formats- Computer Based Test (CBT)

Tablet Based Test with OMR sheets

Paper and pen examination using OMR sheets

The board has also said that each question will have five options A, B, C, D and E. Candidates can mark any of the first four options for their answer. If they do not wish to answer a question they must mark option E. If none of the five options is marked one third of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted. RSSB Teaching Associate Admit Card Release Date 2026 The RSSB has not given a provisional e-admit card release date in the examination schedule notice. The board will announce the download date separately through its official website. Admit cards will not be sent individually by post. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates and announcements related to the admit card and examination instructions. How to Download Rajasthan Teaching Associate Exam Notice 2026?