RSSB Teaching Associate Exam Date 2026 (OUT): Check Exam Schedule, Shift Timings and More
RSSB Teaching Associate Exam Date 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the exam schedule for Teaching Associate Recruitment 2026. There are a total of 3540 vacancies that would be filled for various teaching related posts. Candidates can check this article for subject wise exam dates, shift timings and admit card updates.
Key Points
- Paper I (General Studies of Rajasthan) is scheduled for November 17, 2026.
- Paper II exams for various subjects will be held from December 7 to 21, 2026.
- A total of 3,540 contractual vacancies will be filled across 32 subjects.
RSSB Teaching Associate Exam Date 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released an important notification related to the examination schedule for the Teaching Associate Recruitment 2026. According to the official notification the Paper I examination covering General Studies of Rajasthan will be conducted on November 17, 2026. The Paper II examination will be conducted from December 7 to December 21, 2026 for different subjects. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can check the subject wise examination dates and shift timings below. The board will announce the provisional e admit card download date separately on its official website.
Through this recruitment a total of 3,540 vacancies will be filled for various posts including Associate Professor, Lecturer and Teaching Associate. The examination will be conducted for a total of 32 subjects. These are contractual positions under the Rajasthan College Education Society (Raj-CES).
Rajasthan Teaching Associate Exam Date 2026 in Hindi
RSSB Teaching Associate Exam Date 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the key details of the RSSB Teaching Associate examination in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Authority
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Post Name
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Teaching Associate
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Recruitment Year
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2026
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Paper I Exam Date
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November 17, 2026
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Paper II Exam Dates
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December 7 to 21, 2026
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Paper I Subject
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General Studies of Rajasthan
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Exam Mode
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CBT, tablet-based test with OMR sheets, or paper-and-pen OMR
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Admit Card
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Date to be announced
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Teaching Associate Exam Schedule 2026: Subject-Wise Dates
The board has announced separate exam dates for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper I will test knowledge of General Studies of Rajasthan while Paper 2 will be conducted according to the subject opted by the candidates.
The subject wise examination schedule is given below.
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Exam Date
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Subjects
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Shift Timings
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November 17, 2026
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General Studies of Rajasthan (Paper I)
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11 AM to 12 PM
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December 7, 2026
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Physics, Botany
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10 AM–12 noon; 3 PM–5 PM
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December 9, 2026
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English, Chemistry
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10 AM–12 noon; 3 PM–5 PM
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December 10, 2026
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Entomology, Genetics and Plant Breeding, Soil Science and Agriculture Chemistry, Drawing, Economics, Agronomy
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10 AM–12 noon; 3 PM–5 PM
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December 11, 2026
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Public Administration, Business Administration, Sociology, Agricultural Economics, Computer Science, Home Science
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10 AM–12 noon; 3 PM–5 PM
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December 14, 2026
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Mathematics, Plant Pathology, Urdu, Horticulture, Agriculture Engineering, Agriculture Extension and Communication, Animal Science, EAFM
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10 AM–12 noon
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December 15, 2026
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Zoology, History
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10 AM–12 noon; 3 PM–5 PM
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December 16, 2026
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Law, Geography
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10 AM–12 noon; 3 PM–5 PM
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December 17, 2026
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Political Science
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10 AM–12 noon
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December 18, 2026
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Hindi
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10 AM–12 noon
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December 21, 2026
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Sanskrit
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10 AM–12 noon
RSSB Teaching Associate Shift Timings 2026
The exam would be conducted across different shifts depending on the paper and subject. As per the schedule Paper 1 will be conducted from 11 AM to 12 noon on November 17, 2026.
For Paper 2 the detailed timings are follows-
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Morning shift: 10 AM to 12 noon
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Afternoon shift: 3 PM to 5 PM
Not all subjects have both shifts. Candidates must refer to the subject wise schedule given above to make their arrangements accordingly.
Candidates can also check the detailed schedule and other important details from the notification given below.
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RSSB Teaching Associate Exam Date 2026 Notice
Rajasthan Teaching Associate Exam Pattern 2026
As per the official notification examination can conducted in any of the following formats-
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Computer Based Test (CBT)
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Tablet Based Test with OMR sheets
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Paper and pen examination using OMR sheets
The board has also said that each question will have five options A, B, C, D and E. Candidates can mark any of the first four options for their answer. If they do not wish to answer a question they must mark option E.
If none of the five options is marked one third of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted.
RSSB Teaching Associate Admit Card Release Date 2026
The RSSB has not given a provisional e-admit card release date in the examination schedule notice. The board will announce the download date separately through its official website. Admit cards will not be sent individually by post.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates and announcements related to the admit card and examination instructions.
How to Download Rajasthan Teaching Associate Exam Notice 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and download the official examination schedule-
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Visit the RSSB official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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The homepage will appear where you will find the Latest News Section.
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There you will find a text titled ‘Contractual Teaching Associate (Raj-CES) 2026 : Important Instructions and Schedule of Exam for the candidates’
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Click on the link and a pdf will open where you can check the subject wise dates and shift timings.
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Download the notice for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.