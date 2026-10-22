Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing in India vs New Zealand 1st T20I? Here’s the Update

The India vs New Zealand T20I series is underway in Christchurch, and one of the biggest talking points is the absence of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the playing XI. The 14-year-old prodigy has made headlines over the last year with his performances. Yet he has been in and out of the Indian team.

The left-handed batter also did not get an opportunity during India's five-match T20I series against West Indies on home soil a couple of weeks ago. His continued absence has raised questions among fans about why he is not being included in the playing XI.

What Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is Not Playing?

A day earlier in the Press Conference, Shreyas Iyer said Sooryavanshi is still very young and has plenty of time to earn opportunities at the international level.

"He is very young and has many years ahead of him to get opportunities. It is not as if he can walk into the team right now because our openers are scoring consistently and have won the World Cup," Iyer said.