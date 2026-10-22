Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: Check Complete Schedule, Date & Time

The Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 is going to start from October 23 to 31, 2026 at Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In the Men’s Kabaddi tournament, there will be 13 teams across the different countries competing to win the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026, while in the women’s Kabaddi tournament, there will be 10 teams competing in the inaugural tournament of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026.

Both tournaments of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 will feature a group stage followed by the semi-final which will be played on October 30, 2026, and the final for the gold medal will be played on 31st October, 2026.

Here in this article the complete schedule with date & time of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 is given for both men's and women's tournaments separately in table format.