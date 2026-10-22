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Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: Check Complete Schedule, Date & Time

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 14:33 IST

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 schedule: Check dates, match timings in IST, India fixtures, venue, men's and women's schedules, and live streaming details.

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: Check Complete Schedule, Date & Time
Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: Check Complete Schedule, Date & Time

The Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 is going to start from October 23 to 31, 2026 at Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In the Men’s Kabaddi tournament, there will be 13 teams across the different countries competing to win the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026, while in the women’s Kabaddi tournament, there will be 10 teams competing in the inaugural tournament of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026.

Both tournaments of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 will feature a group stage followed by the semi-final which will be played on October 30, 2026, and the final for the gold medal will be played on 31st October, 2026.

Here in this article the complete schedule with date & time of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 is given for both men's and women's tournaments separately in table format.

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: Overview

Particulars

Details

Tournament

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026

Edition

First

Start Date

October 23, 2026

Final Date

October 31, 2026

Host City

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Venue

Veer Savarkar Sports Complex

Categories

Men's and women's kabaddi

Match Timings

Various timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Live Broadcast

Star Sports, as reported by Khel Now

Live Streaming

JioHot Star app and website

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: Complete Schedule

The tournament schedule includes men's and women's league matches, followed by the semi-finals and finals. The following fixtures and timings have been reported for the championship. All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: Men's Schedule

Here is the complete schedule of Men’s tournament for the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026

October 23, 2026

Time (IST)

Match

11:00 AM

Kenya vs Singapore

12:00 PM

Tanzania vs Sri Lanka

1:00 PM

Australia vs Scotland

8:30 PM

India vs England

9:30 PM

Nigeria vs Uganda

October 24, 2026

Time (IST)

Match

11:00 AM

Bangladesh vs Canada

12:00 PM

Nigeria vs Tanzania

1:00 PM

Scotland vs Singapore

8:30 PM

India vs Uganda

9:30 PM

Malaysia vs Sri Lanka

October 25, 2026

Time (IST)

Match

11:00 AM

Canada vs Australia

12:00 PM

Uganda vs Sri Lanka

1:00 PM

Nigeria vs England

8:30 PM

India vs Malaysia

9:30 PM

Bangladesh vs Kenya

October 26, 2026

Time (IST)

Match

11:00 AM

Australia vs Singapore

12:00 PM

Malaysia vs Tanzania

1:00 PM

Uganda vs England

8:30 PM

India vs Nigeria

9:30 PM

Kenya vs Scotland

October 27, 2026

Time (IST)

Match

4:00 PM

Bangladesh vs Singapore

6:00 PM

Canada vs Scotland

7:00 PM

Malaysia vs England

8:30 PM

India vs Tanzania

9:30 PM

Nigeria vs Sri Lanka

October 28, 2026

Time (IST)

Match

4:00 PM

Kenya vs Canada

6:00 PM

Nigeria vs Malaysia

7:00 PM

Bangladesh vs Australia

8:30 PM

Uganda vs Tanzania

9:30 PM

England vs Sri Lanka

October 29, 2026

Time (IST)

Match

3:00 PM

England vs Tanzania

4:00 PM

Bangladesh vs Scotland

6:00 PM

Malaysia vs Uganda

7:00 PM

Canada vs Singapore

8:30 PM

India vs Sri Lanka

9:30 PM

Kenya vs Australia

October 30, 2026 — Semi-finals

Time (IST)

Match

8:30 PM

Semi-final 1

9:30 PM

Semi-final 2

October 31, 2026 — Final

Time (IST)

Match

9:00 PM

Men's Final

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: Women's Schedule

October 23, 2026

Time (IST)

Match

3:30 PM

Singapore vs Uganda

4:15 PM

Bangladesh vs Kenya

6:00 PM

Scotland vs Sri Lanka

6:45 PM

India vs Malaysia

October 24, 2026

Time (IST)

Match

3:30 PM

Kenya vs Sri Lanka

4:15 PM

Nigeria vs Malaysia

6:00 PM

England vs Scotland

6:45 PM

India vs Singapore

October 25, 2026

Time (IST)

Match

3:30 PM

Singapore vs Nigeria

4:15 PM

England vs Sri Lanka

6:00 PM

Bangladesh vs Scotland

6:45 PM

India vs Uganda

October 26, 2026

Time (IST)

Match

3:30 PM

Uganda vs Malaysia

4:15 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

6:00 PM

Kenya vs England

6:45 PM

India vs Nigeria

October 27, 2026

Time (IST)

Match

1:00 PM

Kenya vs Scotland

2:00 PM

Singapore vs Malaysia

October 28, 2026

Time (IST)

Match

1:00 PM

Bangladesh vs England

2:00 PM

Nigeria vs Uganda

October 30, 2026 — Semi-finals

Time (IST)

Match

6:00 PM

Semi-final 1

6:45 PM

Semi-final 2

October 31, 2026 — Final

Time (IST)

Match

7:30 PM

Women's Final

When Will India Play in the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026?

India will compete in both the men's and women's events. India's men's team is scheduled to play England on October 23, Uganda on October 24, Malaysia on October 25, Nigeria on October 26, Tanzania on October 27 and Sri Lanka on October 29.

The women's team is scheduled to face Malaysia on October 23, Singapore on October 24, Uganda on October 25 and Nigeria on October 26.

These league-stage matches will be important for India's chances of reaching the knockout rounds.

Where to Watch the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026?

The Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 will be broadcast on the Star Sports network, with live streaming available through the JioStar app and website. 

Viewers should check the broadcaster's latest announcements for the confirmed channel, streaming link and coverage timings.



Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 14:33 IST
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