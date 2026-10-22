Bhuvneshwar Kumar Achieves Historic Feat in India vs New Zealand 1st T20I
Bhuvneshwar Kumar achieves a historic milestone in the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand, surpassing Tim Southee to top the list of bowlers with a rare milestone. Check the record, his T20I stats and bowling figures on his return.
Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has returned to the cricketing field after more than 1,000 days, has achieved a rare but remarkable feat in the shortest format of the game, in T20 Internationals.
In the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand, Bhuvneshwar has now become the bowler with the most dot balls bowled in the T20I powerplay, going past some of the most legendary names in the format.
Check the complete list of bowlers with the most dot balls bowled in the T20I powerplay.
List of Bowlers with Most Dot Balls in T20I Powerplay
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has now overtaken former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, with 680 dot balls in the powerplay in T20I cricket. The list also features Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah, who have also played cricket.
Below is the list of bowlers with the most dot balls bowled in the T20I powerplay:
Most Dot Balls in T20I Powerplay (Full Member Teams)
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar* - 680 dot balls
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Tim Southee - 679 dot balls
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Richard Ngarava - 674 dot balls
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Shaheen Afridi - 625 dot balls
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Blessing Muzarabani - 614 dot balls
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Arshdeep Singh - 576 dot balls
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Jasprit Bumrah - 569 dot balls
Bhuvneshwar returned to the Indian squad when he was named for the New Zealand T20I series. However, due to Arshdeep Singh's shoulder injury, he was included in 5th T20I against West Indies.
But as rain washed out the last match in Bengaluru, Bhuvneshwar was not able to come out on the field as India batted first and the match was washed out due to rain.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's T20I Statistics
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the most successful bowlers for India in the shortest format of the game. In 27 matches, he has taken 90 wickets with an economy rate of 7.01. Bhuvneshwar also has 2 five-wicket hauls in T20 cricket, with his best bowling figures being 5/4.
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Metric
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Stat
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Matches
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89
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Innings
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87
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Wickets
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90
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Best Bowling in Innings (BBI)
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5/4
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Bowling Average
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23.49
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Economy Rate
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7.01
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Strike Rate
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20.10
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4-Wicket Hauls (4w)
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3
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5-Wicket Hauls (5w)
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1
Bhunveshwar Kumar Bowling Figures in IND vs NZ 1st T20I
Meanwhile, on his return to the Indian playing XI, Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not have the best of times. The pacer went on to concede 49 runs in his 4-over spell without taking a single wicket, with an economy rate of more than 12.
- Overs: 4
- Runs Conceded: 49
- Wickets Taken: 00
- Economy: 12.2
Also READ: India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026: Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Where to Watch
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