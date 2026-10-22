Bhuvneshwar Kumar Achieves Historic Feat in India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has returned to the cricketing field after more than 1,000 days, has achieved a rare but remarkable feat in the shortest format of the game, in T20 Internationals.

In the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand, Bhuvneshwar has now become the bowler with the most dot balls bowled in the T20I powerplay, going past some of the most legendary names in the format.

Check the complete list of bowlers with the most dot balls bowled in the T20I powerplay.

List of Bowlers with Most Dot Balls in T20I Powerplay

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has now overtaken former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, with 680 dot balls in the powerplay in T20I cricket. The list also features Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah, who have also played cricket.

Below is the list of bowlers with the most dot balls bowled in the T20I powerplay: