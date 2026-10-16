Why Has Bhuvneshwar Kumar Replaced Arshdeep Singh in India’s Squad for the Bengaluru T20I?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named in India’s squad for the 5th T20I against West Indies as a replacement for Arshdeep Singh. Know why the experienced pacer is back and check his recent IPL stats.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made his way back into the Indian team even before the start of the upcoming New Zealand T20I series.
The right-arm pacer, who has been out of the Indian setup for a long period, has been named as a replacement for Arshdeep Singh for the 5th T20I against West Indies on Saturday, October 17.
Why Has Bhuvneshwar Kumar Replaced Arshdeep Singh?
Arshdeep Singh sustained an injury to his left shoulder during the 4th T20I against West Indies. As a result, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named in the squad as his replacement.
This is a significant opportunity for the 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar to make his return to the Indian setup in style.
India’s Updated T20I Squad
With this replacement, India’s updated squad for the 5th T20I now stands as follows:
|
Player
|
Role
|
Shreyas Iyer (C)
|
Captain
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|
Batter
|
Ishan Kishan (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Sanju Samson (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Tilak Varma (VC)
|
Vice-captain
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Naman Dhir
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
India will face West Indies in the 5th T20I, with the series level at 2-2. Bowling has been a major concern, with West Indies scoring big runs in the series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s inclusion could prove beneficial for India as the team looks to strengthen its bowling attack.
When Did Bhuvneshwar Kumar Last Play for India?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who used to be one of India’s key bowlers across formats, last played a T20I for India in 2022 against New Zealand at McLean Park. With 90 wickets to his name in 87 matches and an impressive economy rate of under 7, Bhuvneshwar bring a lot of experience.
His return has brought excitement and anticipation among fans.
What Made Bhuvneshwar Kumar Return to the T20I Setup?
The decision is backed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s performances in the last 2 IPL seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He was one of the key reasons behind RCB’s back-to-back title wins.
|
Season
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
Average
|
Economy
|
4-Wicket Hauls
|
2026
|
16
|
28
|
17.89
|
7.95
|
1
|
2025
|
14
|
17
|
28.41
|
9.29
|
0
|
Total
|
30
|
45
|
–
|
–
|
1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a total of 45 wickets across the last 2 IPL seasons. He can also be handy with the bat, scoring crucial runs and providing the side with finishing touches when needed.
India’s pace bowling attack struggling without Jasprit Bumrah, often leaking runs at crucial moments. Despite winning back-to-back T20 World Cup titles, India has tried and tested many young faces, but the gap has yet to be filled.
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