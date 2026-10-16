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Why Has Bhuvneshwar Kumar Replaced Arshdeep Singh in India’s Squad for the Bengaluru T20I?

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 22:07 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named in India’s squad for the 5th T20I against West Indies as a replacement for Arshdeep Singh. Know why the experienced pacer is back and check his recent IPL stats.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Image Source: X.com)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Image Source: X.com)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made his way back into the Indian team even before the start of the upcoming New Zealand T20I series. 

The right-arm pacer, who has been out of the Indian setup for a long period, has been named as a replacement for Arshdeep Singh for the 5th T20I against West Indies on Saturday, October 17.

Why Has Bhuvneshwar Kumar Replaced Arshdeep Singh?

Arshdeep Singh sustained an injury to his left shoulder during the 4th T20I against West Indies. As a result, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named in the squad as his replacement.

This is a significant opportunity for the 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar to make his return to the Indian setup in style. 

India’s Updated T20I Squad

With this replacement, India’s updated squad for the 5th T20I now stands as follows:

Player

Role

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Captain

Abhishek Sharma

Batter

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Batter

Ishan Kishan (WK)

Wicketkeeper-batter

Sanju Samson (WK)

Wicketkeeper-batter

Tilak Varma (VC)

Vice-captain

Shivam Dube

All-rounder

Kuldeep Yadav

Bowler

Axar Patel

All-rounder

Ravi Bishnoi

Bowler

Nitish Kumar Reddy

All-rounder

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

Prince Yadav

Bowler

Mayank Yadav

Bowler

Naman Dhir

All-rounder

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bowler

India will face West Indies in the 5th T20I, with the series level at 2-2. Bowling has been a major concern, with West Indies scoring big runs in the series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s inclusion could prove beneficial for India as the team looks to strengthen its bowling attack.

When Did Bhuvneshwar Kumar Last Play for India?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who used to be one of India’s key bowlers across formats, last played a T20I for India in 2022 against New Zealand at McLean Park. With 90 wickets to his name in 87 matches and an impressive economy rate of under 7, Bhuvneshwar bring a lot of experience. 

His return has brought excitement and anticipation among fans.

What Made Bhuvneshwar Kumar Return to the T20I Setup?

The decision is backed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s performances in the last 2 IPL seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He was one of the key reasons behind RCB’s back-to-back title wins.

Season

Matches

Wickets

Average

Economy

4-Wicket Hauls

2026

16

28

17.89

7.95

1

2025

14

17

28.41

9.29

0

Total

30

45

1

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a total of 45 wickets across the last 2 IPL seasons. He can also be handy with the bat, scoring crucial runs and providing the side with finishing touches when needed.

India’s pace bowling attack struggling without Jasprit Bumrah, often leaking runs at crucial moments. Despite winning back-to-back T20 World Cup titles, India has tried and tested many young faces, but the gap has yet to be filled.

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 17:56 IST
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