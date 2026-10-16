Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made his way back into the Indian team even before the start of the upcoming New Zealand T20I series.

The right-arm pacer, who has been out of the Indian setup for a long period, has been named as a replacement for Arshdeep Singh for the 5th T20I against West Indies on Saturday, October 17.

Why Has Bhuvneshwar Kumar Replaced Arshdeep Singh?

Arshdeep Singh sustained an injury to his left shoulder during the 4th T20I against West Indies. As a result, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named in the squad as his replacement.

This is a significant opportunity for the 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar to make his return to the Indian setup in style.

India’s Updated T20I Squad

With this replacement, India’s updated squad for the 5th T20I now stands as follows: