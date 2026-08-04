How Many Matches Has India Played With and Without Jasprit Bumrah Since the 2023 ODI World Cup? Check His Career Stats & Records
How many international matches has India played with and without Jasprit Bumrah since the 2023 ODI World Cup? Check India's record, Bumrah's appearances, reasons for his absence, and complete international career stats and records.
Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most valuable fast bowlers across all three formats, including ODI, Test, and T20, for Team India.
Since the 2023 ODI World Cup, the star pacer of India, Jasprit Bumrah, has missed several international matches because of workload management and injuries, especially as he is suffering from a knee injury.
After the ODI World Cup in 2023, Team India played 134 matches in all three formats, and despite being injured, out of 134 matches, Bumrah has played around 57 international matches for India.
Here in this article, look at how many international matches India have played with and without Jasprit Bumrah since the 2023 ODI World Cup, along with his latest career statistics.
India's International Record Since the 2023 ODI World Cup
Since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, India have played 134 international matches across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
Match Breakdown
|
Category
|
Matches
|
Total International Matches
|
134
|
Matches Played With Jasprit Bumrah
|
57
|
Matches Played Without Jasprit Bumrah
|
77
So, out of 134 matches, Team India played 57 matches with Bumrah and 77 matches without Bumrah in all three formats of cricket matches, which means Bumrah has played around 42.5% of India's international matches since the 2023 World Cup, while he has missed 57.5% of them.
Why Has Jasprit Bumrah Missed So Many Matches?
Jasprit Bumrah has missed so many matches to play for Team India because of two reasons, which are
1. Workload Management
The BCCI has carefully managed Bumrah's workload to keep him fresh for the following:
-
ICC tournaments
-
Maximum tours of the test series
-
Visits to many bilateral series
As he is the main fast bowler of the team, his presence is very important for Team India in any series, whether in Test, T20, or ODI formats.
2. Due to Knee Injury
Jaspreet Bumrah has also been injured in his left knee, and this knee injury needs rehabilitation and careful monitoring. So, this was the main reason for not playing in Team India.
Most recently, he was ruled out of India's Test series in Sri Lanka because of ongoing knee discomfort.
Jasprit Bumrah Career Stats (International)
Bowling Career Stats of Jasprit Bumrah
|
~
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20
|
IPL
|
Matches
|
52
|
91
|
95
|
158
|
Innings
|
99
|
90
|
92
|
158
|
Balls
|
10031
|
4694
|
2014
|
3631
|
Runs
|
4631
|
3585
|
2188
|
4442
|
Maidens
|
395
|
57
|
12
|
7
|
Wickets
|
234
|
151
|
121
|
187
Batting Career Stats of Jasprit Bumrah
|~
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20
|
IPL
|
Matches
|
52
|
91
|
95
|
158
|
Innings
|
78
|
27
|
12
|
33
|
Runs
|
348
|
111
|
12
|
75
|
Balls
|
843
|
172
|
18
|
86
|
Highest
|
34
|
20
|
7
|
16
|
Average
|
6.57
|
9.25
|
2
|
9.38
|
SR
|
41.29
|
64.54
|
66.67
|
87.21
|
Not Out
|
25
|
15
|
6
|
25
|
Fours
|
38
|
13
|
2
|
6
|
Sixes
|
11
|
2
|
0
|
1
Jasprit Bumrah's Career Highlights
-
International debut in 2016.
-
Test debut against South Africa in 2018.
-
Fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 Test wickets.
-
Instrumental in India's overseas Test victories in Australia and England.
-
Played a key role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning campaign.
-
One of the few bowlers to maintain an international bowling average below 20 in Test cricket after more than 200 wickets.
Why Bumrah Is Crucial for India
Bumrah remains India's pace spearhead because of his ability to:
-
Bowl lethal yorkers at the death.
-
Generate movement with both the new and old ball.
-
Deliver consistently across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
-
Perform under pressure in ICC tournaments and overseas conditions.
His unique action, accuracy and versatility make him one of the world's best fast bowlers.
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