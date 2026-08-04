How Many Matches Has India Played With and Without Jasprit Bumrah Since the 2023 ODI World Cup? Check His Career Stats & Records

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most valuable fast bowlers across all three formats, including ODI, Test, and T20, for Team India.

Since the 2023 ODI World Cup, the star pacer of India, Jasprit Bumrah, has missed several international matches because of workload management and injuries, especially as he is suffering from a knee injury.

After the ODI World Cup in 2023, Team India played 134 matches in all three formats, and despite being injured, out of 134 matches, Bumrah has played around 57 international matches for India.

Here in this article, look at how many international matches India have played with and without Jasprit Bumrah since the 2023 ODI World Cup, along with his latest career statistics.

India's International Record Since the 2023 ODI World Cup

Since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, India have played 134 international matches across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.