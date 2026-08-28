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Asian Games Medal Tally Country Wise from 1951 to 2026: Complete All-Time List

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 12:22 IST

Asian Games medal tally country-wise from 1951 to 2026, with all-time gold, silver, bronze and total medals, edition-wise winners, India’s record and 2026 schedule.

Asian Games Medal Tally Country Wise from 1951 to 2026: Complete All-Time List
Asian Games Medal Tally Country Wise from 1951 to 2026: Complete All-Time List

The Asian Games is also called the Asiad, and it is the second-largest multi-sports event in the world after the Olympic Games, and it is organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The Asian Games Federation was formed in the year 1949 in New Delhi, India, and the first Asian Games were held in New Delhi, India, in 1951 and the second in 1954 in Manila, the Philippines.

From then onwards, the Asian Games were organised once every four years. In this article, explore the Asian Games medal tally country-wise from 1951 to 2026.

Asian Games Medal Tally Country-Wise: 1951 to 2026

The following all-time table covers medals won at the Summer Asian Games from 1951 through the latest completed edition in 2023. The 2023 figures are taken from the OCA's official Hangzhou medal tally, while the historical totals are compiled from the OCA's official medal tables for individual editions.

Rank

Country / NOC

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

China

1,875

1,216

862

3,953

2

Japan

1,136

1,171

1,123

3,430

3

South Korea

829

781

1,005

2,615

4

India

211

276*

398

885*

5

Iran

205

223

237

665

6

Kazakhstan

175

202

340

717

7

Thailand

156

203

343

702

8

Chinese Taipei

137

184

332

653

9

North Korea

131

180

199

510

10

Uzbekistan

127

156

202

485

11

Indonesia

105

141

282

528

12

Philippines

75

118

253

446

13

Malaysia

75

117

184

376

14

Bahrain

61

31

33

125

15

Qatar

53

43

62

158

Important 2023 update

At the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China topped the medal table with 201 gold, 111 silver and 71 bronze medals (383 total). Japan finished second with 52 gold medals, while South Korea was third with 42 gold medals. India finished fourth with 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals, for a record 107 medals.

Asian Games Medal Tally by Edition-wise [1951-2026]

For GK and competitive-exam preparation, the following edition-wise table is particularly useful because it shows the country that finished first in each Asian Games medal table.

Edition

Year

Host City

Country finishing 1st

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1st

1951

New Delhi, India

Japan

24

21

15

60

2nd

1954

Manila, Philippines

Japan

38

36

24

98

3rd

1958

Tokyo, Japan

Japan

67

41

30

138

4th

1962

Jakarta, Indonesia

Japan

73

55

24

152

5th

1966

Bangkok, Thailand

Japan

78

53

33

164

6th

1970

Bangkok, Thailand

Japan

74

47

23

144

7th

1974

Tehran, Iran

Japan

75

49

51

175

8th

1978

Bangkok, Thailand

Japan

70

58

49

177

9th

1982

New Delhi, India

China

61

51

41

153

10th

1986

Seoul, South Korea

China

94

82

46

222

11th

1990

Beijing, China

China

183

107

51

341

12th

1994

Hiroshima, Japan

China

125

83

58

266

13th

1998

Bangkok, Thailand

China

129

78

67

274

14th

2002

Busan, South Korea

China

150

84

74

308

15th

2006

Doha, Qatar

China

166

87

63

316

16th

2010

Guangzhou, China

China

199

119

98

416

17th

2014

Incheon, South Korea

China

151

109

85

345

18th

2018

Jakarta–Palembang, Indonesia

China

132

92

65

289

19th

2023

Hangzhou, China

China

201

111

71

383

20th

2026

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Not held yet

The OCA's official Games timeline confirms the host cities and years from the inaugural New Delhi Games through Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

India at the Asian Games: Medal Tally

India has a special place in Asian Games history because it hosted the inaugural edition in 1951 and has participated in every edition.

At the first Asian Games in New Delhi, India won 15 gold, 16 silver and 20 bronze medals, finishing second behind Japan.

India's medal performance at selected editions is given below:

Year

Host

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

India Rank

1951

New Delhi

15

16

20

51

2nd

1954

Manila

4

4

5

13

4th

1958

Tokyo

5

3

3

11

6th

1962

Jakarta

10

13

11

34

3rd

1966

Bangkok

7

4

11

22

5th

1970

Bangkok

6

9

10

25

5th

1974

Tehran

4

12

12

28

7th

1978

Bangkok

11

11

6

28

6th

1982

New Delhi

13

19

25

57

5th

1986

Seoul

5

9

23

37

9th

1990

Beijing

1

8

14

23

11th

1994

Hiroshima

4

3

15

22

7th

1998

Bangkok

7

11

17

35

9th

2002

Busan

10

12

13

35

8th

2006

Doha

10

17

26

53

8th

2010

Guangzhou

14

17

34

65

6th

2014

Incheon

11

9

37

57

8th

2018

Jakarta–Palembang

16

23

31

70

8th

2023

Hangzhou

28

38

41

107

4th

2026

Aichi-Nagoya

Not held yet

Asian Games 2026 Schedule

The 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 are scheduled to take place in Japan from 19 September and will conclude on 4th October 2026.

So, the Asian Games medal history shows a clear shift in Asian sporting dominance. Japan ruled the first eight editions from 1951 to 1978, while China took over from the 1982 New Delhi Games and has remained the leading nation at every completed edition since then.

For India, the 2023 Hangzhou Games marked a major milestone. India won a record 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze, and finished at fourth position in the medal table.

The 20th Edition of the Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, beginning on 19 September 2026. Until the Games conclude, there is no official 2026 medal tally to report.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 28, 2026, 12:22 IST

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