Asian Games Medal Tally Country Wise from 1951 to 2026: Complete All-Time List

The Asian Games is also called the Asiad, and it is the second-largest multi-sports event in the world after the Olympic Games, and it is organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The Asian Games Federation was formed in the year 1949 in New Delhi, India, and the first Asian Games were held in New Delhi, India, in 1951 and the second in 1954 in Manila, the Philippines.

From then onwards, the Asian Games were organised once every four years. In this article, explore the Asian Games medal tally country-wise from 1951 to 2026.

Asian Games Medal Tally Country-Wise: 1951 to 2026

The following all-time table covers medals won at the Summer Asian Games from 1951 through the latest completed edition in 2023. The 2023 figures are taken from the OCA's official Hangzhou medal tally, while the historical totals are compiled from the OCA's official medal tables for individual editions.