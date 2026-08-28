Asian Games Medal Tally Country Wise from 1951 to 2026: Complete All-Time List
Asian Games medal tally country-wise from 1951 to 2026, with all-time gold, silver, bronze and total medals, edition-wise winners, India’s record and 2026 schedule.
The Asian Games is also called the Asiad, and it is the second-largest multi-sports event in the world after the Olympic Games, and it is organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).
The Asian Games Federation was formed in the year 1949 in New Delhi, India, and the first Asian Games were held in New Delhi, India, in 1951 and the second in 1954 in Manila, the Philippines.
From then onwards, the Asian Games were organised once every four years. In this article, explore the Asian Games medal tally country-wise from 1951 to 2026.
Asian Games Medal Tally Country-Wise: 1951 to 2026
The following all-time table covers medals won at the Summer Asian Games from 1951 through the latest completed edition in 2023. The 2023 figures are taken from the OCA's official Hangzhou medal tally, while the historical totals are compiled from the OCA's official medal tables for individual editions.
|
Rank
|
Country / NOC
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
1
|
China
|
1,875
|
1,216
|
862
|
3,953
|
2
|
Japan
|
1,136
|
1,171
|
1,123
|
3,430
|
3
|
South Korea
|
829
|
781
|
1,005
|
2,615
|
4
|
India
|
211
|
276*
|
398
|
885*
|
5
|
Iran
|
205
|
223
|
237
|
665
|
6
|
Kazakhstan
|
175
|
202
|
340
|
717
|
7
|
Thailand
|
156
|
203
|
343
|
702
|
8
|
Chinese Taipei
|
137
|
184
|
332
|
653
|
9
|
North Korea
|
131
|
180
|
199
|
510
|
10
|
Uzbekistan
|
127
|
156
|
202
|
485
|
11
|
Indonesia
|
105
|
141
|
282
|
528
|
12
|
Philippines
|
75
|
118
|
253
|
446
|
13
|
Malaysia
|
75
|
117
|
184
|
376
|
14
|
Bahrain
|
61
|
31
|
33
|
125
|
15
|
Qatar
|
53
|
43
|
62
|
158
Important 2023 update
At the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China topped the medal table with 201 gold, 111 silver and 71 bronze medals (383 total). Japan finished second with 52 gold medals, while South Korea was third with 42 gold medals. India finished fourth with 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals, for a record 107 medals.
Asian Games Medal Tally by Edition-wise [1951-2026]
For GK and competitive-exam preparation, the following edition-wise table is particularly useful because it shows the country that finished first in each Asian Games medal table.
|
Edition
|
Year
|
Host City
|
Country finishing 1st
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
1st
|
1951
|
New Delhi, India
|
Japan
|
24
|
21
|
15
|
60
|
2nd
|
1954
|
Manila, Philippines
|
Japan
|
38
|
36
|
24
|
98
|
3rd
|
1958
|
Tokyo, Japan
|
Japan
|
67
|
41
|
30
|
138
|
4th
|
1962
|
Jakarta, Indonesia
|
Japan
|
73
|
55
|
24
|
152
|
5th
|
1966
|
Bangkok, Thailand
|
Japan
|
78
|
53
|
33
|
164
|
6th
|
1970
|
Bangkok, Thailand
|
Japan
|
74
|
47
|
23
|
144
|
7th
|
1974
|
Tehran, Iran
|
Japan
|
75
|
49
|
51
|
175
|
8th
|
1978
|
Bangkok, Thailand
|
Japan
|
70
|
58
|
49
|
177
|
9th
|
1982
|
New Delhi, India
|
China
|
61
|
51
|
41
|
153
|
10th
|
1986
|
Seoul, South Korea
|
China
|
94
|
82
|
46
|
222
|
11th
|
1990
|
Beijing, China
|
China
|
183
|
107
|
51
|
341
|
12th
|
1994
|
Hiroshima, Japan
|
China
|
125
|
83
|
58
|
266
|
13th
|
1998
|
Bangkok, Thailand
|
China
|
129
|
78
|
67
|
274
|
14th
|
2002
|
Busan, South Korea
|
China
|
150
|
84
|
74
|
308
|
15th
|
2006
|
Doha, Qatar
|
China
|
166
|
87
|
63
|
316
|
16th
|
2010
|
Guangzhou, China
|
China
|
199
|
119
|
98
|
416
|
17th
|
2014
|
Incheon, South Korea
|
China
|
151
|
109
|
85
|
345
|
18th
|
2018
|
Jakarta–Palembang, Indonesia
|
China
|
132
|
92
|
65
|
289
|
19th
|
2023
|
Hangzhou, China
|
China
|
201
|
111
|
71
|
383
|
20th
|
2026
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Not held yet
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
The OCA's official Games timeline confirms the host cities and years from the inaugural New Delhi Games through Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
India at the Asian Games: Medal Tally
India has a special place in Asian Games history because it hosted the inaugural edition in 1951 and has participated in every edition.
At the first Asian Games in New Delhi, India won 15 gold, 16 silver and 20 bronze medals, finishing second behind Japan.
India's medal performance at selected editions is given below:
|
Year
|
Host
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
India Rank
|
1951
|
New Delhi
|
15
|
16
|
20
|
51
|
2nd
|
1954
|
Manila
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
13
|
4th
|
1958
|
Tokyo
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
11
|
6th
|
1962
|
Jakarta
|
10
|
13
|
11
|
34
|
3rd
|
1966
|
Bangkok
|
7
|
4
|
11
|
22
|
5th
|
1970
|
Bangkok
|
6
|
9
|
10
|
25
|
5th
|
1974
|
Tehran
|
4
|
12
|
12
|
28
|
7th
|
1978
|
Bangkok
|
11
|
11
|
6
|
28
|
6th
|
1982
|
New Delhi
|
13
|
19
|
25
|
57
|
5th
|
1986
|
Seoul
|
5
|
9
|
23
|
37
|
9th
|
1990
|
Beijing
|
1
|
8
|
14
|
23
|
11th
|
1994
|
Hiroshima
|
4
|
3
|
15
|
22
|
7th
|
1998
|
Bangkok
|
7
|
11
|
17
|
35
|
9th
|
2002
|
Busan
|
10
|
12
|
13
|
35
|
8th
|
2006
|
Doha
|
10
|
17
|
26
|
53
|
8th
|
2010
|
Guangzhou
|
14
|
17
|
34
|
65
|
6th
|
2014
|
Incheon
|
11
|
9
|
37
|
57
|
8th
|
2018
|
Jakarta–Palembang
|
16
|
23
|
31
|
70
|
8th
|
2023
|
Hangzhou
|
28
|
38
|
41
|
107
|
4th
|
2026
|
Aichi-Nagoya
|
Not held yet
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
Asian Games 2026 Schedule
One month to go. Asia, get ready to shine. 🇯🇵✨— Olympic Council of Asia (@AsianGamesOCA) August 18, 2026
Aichi-Nagoya 2026 is almost here, bringing together 11,000+ athletes from 45 NOCs for 16 days of world-class competition across 43 sports. pic.twitter.com/vx8CWGK4BD
The 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 are scheduled to take place in Japan from 19 September and will conclude on 4th October 2026.
So, the Asian Games medal history shows a clear shift in Asian sporting dominance. Japan ruled the first eight editions from 1951 to 1978, while China took over from the 1982 New Delhi Games and has remained the leading nation at every completed edition since then.
For India, the 2023 Hangzhou Games marked a major milestone. India won a record 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze, and finished at fourth position in the medal table.
The 20th Edition of the Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, beginning on 19 September 2026. Until the Games conclude, there is no official 2026 medal tally to report.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.