Bihar BSEB DElEd Scrutiny Result 2026 OUT; Direct Link to Download Marksheet PDF at biharboardscrutiny.com

Bihar DElEd Result 2026 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board has declared the 1st and 2nd year scrutiny results of the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme along with the marksheet. Bihar DElEd Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: biharboardscrutiny.com. Students who applied for the scrutiny can check and download their Bihar DElEd marksheet using the direct link provided below; they just need to enter their roll number and enrolment number. After downloading your BSEB DElEd Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. BSEB DElEd Result 2026 On October 22, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) informed through its social media account on ‘X’ that it has released the BSEB scrutiny result for 1st year for the 2025-27 session and the 2nd year scrutiny result for the 2024-26 session. Check the official post below:

#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard @BiharEducation_ @mkrtiwari_bjp @samrat4bjp https://t.co/TkaOoQ5l0z — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 22, 2026 Bihar DElEd Scrutiny Result Link Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar DElEd scrutiny results for 1st and 2nd year. The students can check their Bihar DElEd results online on the official website of the board: biharboardscrutiny.com Bihar DElEd Result 2026 Click here Steps to Download Bihar DElEd Marksheet Candidates can check their Bihar DElEd results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Bihar DElEd results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website - biharboardscrutiny.com Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and Click on ‘Results’ Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.