Bihar BSEB DElEd Scrutiny Result 2026 OUT; Direct Link to Download Marksheet PDF at biharboardscrutiny.com
Bihar DElEd Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has declared the 1st and 2nd year Bihar DElEd scrutiny results and marksheet on its website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the Bihar DElEd Results 2026.
Bihar DElEd Result 2026 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board has declared the 1st and 2nd year scrutiny results of the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme along with the marksheet. Bihar DElEd Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: biharboardscrutiny.com. Students who applied for the scrutiny can check and download their Bihar DElEd marksheet using the direct link provided below; they just need to enter their roll number and enrolment number. After downloading your BSEB DElEd Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction.
BSEB DElEd Result 2026
On October 22, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) informed through its social media account on ‘X’ that it has released the BSEB scrutiny result for 1st year for the 2025-27 session and the 2nd year scrutiny result for the 2024-26 session. Check the official post below:
#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard @BiharEducation_ @mkrtiwari_bjp @samrat4bjp https://t.co/TkaOoQ5l0z— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 22, 2026
Bihar DElEd Scrutiny Result Link
Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar DElEd scrutiny results for 1st and 2nd year. The students can check their Bihar DElEd results online on the official website of the board: biharboardscrutiny.com
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Bihar DElEd Result 2026
Steps to Download Bihar DElEd Marksheet
Candidates can check their Bihar DElEd results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Bihar DElEd results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website - biharboardscrutiny.com
Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and Click on ‘Results’
Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: Enter the Roll Number, Date of Birth and security captcha value and click on the ‘Search’ button
Step 5: The BSEB DElEd result PDF will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the Rank List and take the printout for future reference
Details Mentioned on BSEB DElEd Marksheet 2026
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the DElEd result 2026 Marksheet on its official website. The Bihar DElEd Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Course Code
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Subject Name
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Subject Code
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Result Status
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Revised Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc