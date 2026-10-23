RSSB LDC Typing Test Schedule 2026 Out: Download Clerk Grade-II & Junior Assistant Admit Card Details

RSSB LDC Typing Test Schedule 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the detailed schedule for the Online Typing Speed and Efficiency Test for the Clerk Grade-II/Junior Assistant Recruitment Exam 2026. The online typing test will be held on December 21–24, 26, and 28–29, 2026 across the state. Candidates shortlisted for the online typing test should note that the exam will be conducted in four computer-based components including Hindi Typing Speed, English Typing Speed, Hindi Efficiency, and English Efficiency. You can download the detailed RSSB LDC Typing Test Schedule 2026 through the link at the official website-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has uploaded the detailed typing test schedule for the Rajasthan LDC and Junior Assistant recruitment. The typing and skill test round is a crucial stage in the recruitment process and all those candidates shortlisted in the written test will have to appear for a typing and computer proficiency test. As per the short notice released, the typing tests will be conducted on December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 28, and 29, 2026. Candidates are advised to begin regular practice to improve their typing speed and computer proficiency. You can download the detailed schedule directly through the link given below-

RSSB LDC Typing Test Schedule 2026 Download PDF Link

Rajasthan LDC Typing Test Key Highlights

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the RSSB LDC Typing Test Schedule 2026 on its official website which will provide you all the details abhout the skill test and more. The Phase-II Online Typing Speed and Efficiency Test for the Clerk Grade-II/Junior Assistant Recruitment Exam 2026 will be held on December 21–24, 26, and 28–29, 2026 Candidates can refer to the table below to check the exam date, shift timings and other key details related to the examination.