HP Education Department Update: Moral Science Added to Class 1 Curriculum, 600 JBT Teacher Posts to be Filled
Himachal Pradesh Education: The Himachal Pradesh government has introduced Moral Science from Class 1 in state primary schools to promote core ethical values like discipline and empathy. To support curriculum implementation and resolve staff shortages, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the quick recruitment of 600 JBT teachers through HPRCA at a ₹18,000 monthly stipend.
Himachal Pradesh Education: The Himachal Pradesh State Government and state department of Education have rolled out fundamental changes that will help improve the quality of primary education and also teach ethics among young children. One of the measures that the government is taking is the introduction of Moral Science as a subject right from Class 1 in government primary schools to develop character, discipline, and empathy in the children during their formative years. In order to facilitate the implementation of these curricula changes and address the problem of shortage of faculty in the schools, the Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has instructed officers to quickly recruit and appoint 600 Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) vacancies through Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur under the Directorate of School Education.
The eligibility criteria for the applicants of these JBT Trainee Job vacancies include an age range of 18 to 45 years, 10+2 with 50% marks and also a 2-year D.El.Ed./JBT certificate along with a valid qualification in HPTET/CTET. The recruitment process comprises of a Computer-Based Test (CBT) examination and document verification. The selected applicants will be provided a stipend of ₹18,000 per month during their traineeship tenure.
HP Education Department: Key Highlights of the Education Update
Below are the key highlights related to the HP Education Department Update:
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Parameter
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Details
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Curriculum Enhancement
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Moral Science introduced from Class 1
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Recruitment Body
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Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur
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Post Offered
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Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) – Job Trainee
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Total Vacancies
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600 Posts
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Department
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Directorate of School Education, Shimla
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Selection Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT) / Written Test & Document Verification
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Monthly Stipend
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₹18,000 per month (Training Period)
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Official Portal
What did the officials say?
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mentioned that imparting Moral Science classes from Class 1 is intended to help foster the development of essential values such as discipline, empathy, compassion, reverence for elders, and civic sense among the students at an early stage in their life.
When reviewing the status of educational programs and CBSE curriculum implementation at government schools, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for having well-trained teachers, modern facilities, and a conducive environment to improve the academic performance of students. In order to cope with the problem of shortage of teaching staff at primary schools, it was instructed to state officials to immediately recruit and post 600 Junior Basic Teachers (JBTs) from Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA).
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.