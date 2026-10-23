HP Education Department Update: Moral Science Added to Class 1 Curriculum, 600 JBT Teacher Posts to be Filled

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Himachal Pradesh Education: The Himachal Pradesh State Government and state department of Education have rolled out fundamental changes that will help improve the quality of primary education and also teach ethics among young children. One of the measures that the government is taking is the introduction of Moral Science as a subject right from Class 1 in government primary schools to develop character, discipline, and empathy in the children during their formative years. In order to facilitate the implementation of these curricula changes and address the problem of shortage of faculty in the schools, the Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has instructed officers to quickly recruit and appoint 600 Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) vacancies through Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur under the Directorate of School Education.

The eligibility criteria for the applicants of these JBT Trainee Job vacancies include an age range of 18 to 45 years, 10+2 with 50% marks and also a 2-year D.El.Ed./JBT certificate along with a valid qualification in HPTET/CTET. The recruitment process comprises of a Computer-Based Test (CBT) examination and document verification. The selected applicants will be provided a stipend of ₹18,000 per month during their traineeship tenure. HP Education Department: Key Highlights of the Education Update Below are the key highlights related to the HP Education Department Update: Parameter Details Curriculum Enhancement Moral Science introduced from Class 1 Recruitment Body Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur Post Offered Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) – Job Trainee Total Vacancies 600 Posts Department Directorate of School Education, Shimla Selection Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) / Written Test & Document Verification Monthly Stipend ₹18,000 per month (Training Period) Official Portal hprca.hp.gov.in