Kerala University to Offer 6-month Paid Apprenticeships for FYUGP Students

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The Kerala State Government will be introducing an apprenticeship programme for final-semester arts, science and commerce students. The internship is being introduced to improve the practical skills and employment prospects of students. As per reports, the announcement regarding the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) of the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT), under the Union Ministry of Education, was made by Higher Education Minister Roji M. John. The programme will be implemented in the state from the current academic year. The programme is set to connect classroom learning with workplace requirements, allowing students to gain practical experience and opportunities to develop professional skills. The apprenticeship scheme is being planned for students in the University Department, which will then be extended to affiliated colleges in the later phases.