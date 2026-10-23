Kerala University to Offer 6-month Paid Apprenticeships for FYUGP Students
Kerala State Government will be introducing an apprenticeship programme for final-semester arts, science and commerce students. Kerala University to offer a 6-month apprenticeship programme for four year UG programme students
The Kerala State Government will be introducing an apprenticeship programme for final-semester arts, science and commerce students. The internship is being introduced to improve the practical skills and employment prospects of students. As per reports, the announcement regarding the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) of the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT), under the Union Ministry of Education, was made by Higher Education Minister Roji M. John.
The programme will be implemented in the state from the current academic year. The programme is set to connect classroom learning with workplace requirements, allowing students to gain practical experience and opportunities to develop professional skills. The apprenticeship scheme is being planned for students in the University Department, which will then be extended to affiliated colleges in the later phases.
Kerala University also plans to offer a six-month paid internship opportunity to eligible students enrolled in its four-year undergraduate programme. The programme will be implemented under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme in collaboration with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (Southern Region), Ministry of Education.
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According to the notification issued, the proposed initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and workplace requirements by providing practical experience, professional skill development and enhanced employability. Initially planned for University Departments, the programme is proposed to be extended to affiliated colleges in a subsequent phase. (The programme is subject to Academic Council approval and completion of the required formalities.)
While under training, Degree or BTech holder candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 12.300 while Diploma students will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 10,900. Vocational degree students will receive a stipend of Rs. Rs 9,600.
According to reports, however, the initiative is dependent on approval from the Academic Council and completion of necessary formalities. Details regarding the apprenticeship will be issued by the university separately.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.