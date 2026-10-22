School Holiday Today, October 23, 2026: Will Schools Be Closed? Maharashtra Diwali Break, Tamil Nadu Rain Update

School Holiday Today, October 23, 2026: As students and parents look ahead to Friday, October 23, 2026, several states are entering the festive holiday period, while weather conditions are also affecting school operations in parts of southern India. However, there is no single nationwide school holiday applicable to all states on October 23. School holidays depend on the respective state education department, district administration and individual school calendars. Maharashtra has announced its longer Diwali vacation for November, while Tamil Nadu is currently witnessing heavy rainfall in several districts, with authorities taking decisions on school closures based on local conditions. School Holiday Today, October 23: State-Wise Update State School status on October 23 Maharashtra Regular classes expected; Diwali vacation begins November 2 Tamil Nadu District-specific closure possible due to rain; check local orders West Bengal Durga Puja vacation continues as per state/school calendar Other states No blanket nationwide holiday; check respective school calendars

Maharashtra School Holiday: Diwali Break Starts in November Students in Maharashtra should note that the state's 2026 Diwali vacation is not scheduled for October 23. According to the latest education department schedule, the Diwali break for recognised schools will run from November 2 to November 14, 2026. Schools will reopen on November 16, 2026, marking the beginning of the second academic term. The schedule applies to recognised primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, subject to the applicable education department instructions. Therefore, students in Maharashtra should not assume that October 23 is a Diwali holiday. Schools are expected to function normally unless a school or local authority has issued a separate holiday notice. Tamil Nadu School Holiday Today: Will Chennai Schools Be Closed?