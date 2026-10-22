School Holiday Today, October 23, 2026: Will Schools Be Closed? Maharashtra Diwali Break, Tamil Nadu Rain Update
School Holiday Today, October 23, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed across India, Maharashtra Diwali vacation dates and the latest Tamil Nadu rain-related school closure updates.
School Holiday Today, October 23, 2026: As students and parents look ahead to Friday, October 23, 2026, several states are entering the festive holiday period, while weather conditions are also affecting school operations in parts of southern India. However, there is no single nationwide school holiday applicable to all states on October 23.
School holidays depend on the respective state education department, district administration and individual school calendars. Maharashtra has announced its longer Diwali vacation for November, while Tamil Nadu is currently witnessing heavy rainfall in several districts, with authorities taking decisions on school closures based on local conditions.
School Holiday Today, October 23: State-Wise Update
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State
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School status on October 23
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Maharashtra
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Regular classes expected; Diwali vacation begins November 2
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Tamil Nadu
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District-specific closure possible due to rain; check local orders
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West Bengal
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Durga Puja vacation continues as per state/school calendar
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Other states
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No blanket nationwide holiday; check respective school calendars
Maharashtra School Holiday: Diwali Break Starts in November
Students in Maharashtra should note that the state's 2026 Diwali vacation is not scheduled for October 23. According to the latest education department schedule, the Diwali break for recognised schools will run from November 2 to November 14, 2026.
Schools will reopen on November 16, 2026, marking the beginning of the second academic term. The schedule applies to recognised primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, subject to the applicable education department instructions.
Therefore, students in Maharashtra should not assume that October 23 is a Diwali holiday. Schools are expected to function normally unless a school or local authority has issued a separate holiday notice.
Tamil Nadu School Holiday Today: Will Chennai Schools Be Closed?
The situation in Tamil Nadu is different because of heavy rainfall. Several districts have already witnessed school closures amid continuous rain, waterlogging and concerns over local flooding.
On October 22, schools were closed in districts including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari following heavy rainfall. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, and further district-specific announcements may be issued depending on weather conditions.
There is currently no blanket closure for all schools across Tamil Nadu. School holidays because of adverse weather are being announced at the district level.
West Bengal School Holiday Today
Schools in West Bengal are also observing an extended festive break around Durga Puja. The recognised school holiday schedule includes the Durga Puja vacation through October 26, 2026, with Lakshmi Puja also falling during this period.
Therefore, many students in West Bengal are expected to remain on their festive break on October 23.
October 23, 2026, is not a nationwide school holiday. While festive breaks continue in some states, Maharashtra's main Diwali vacation will begin on November 2. In Tamil Nadu, the situation remains weather-dependent, with several southern districts already reporting closures because of heavy rain.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.