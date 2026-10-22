JEE Main 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, Class 12 Marks, Subjects, Attempts and Qualification

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) for admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning programmes at participating institutions across India. Candidates planning to appear for JEE Main 2027 should check the eligibility requirements before applying for the examination. Every year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main across two sessions to facilitate undergraduate admissions for BE, BTech, and BArch programs at engineering institutions nationwide. The JEE Main 2027 is scheduled to take place from January 22 to 24 and January 28 to 30, with January 31 designated as a buffer day. The detailed JEE Main 2027 information bulletin should be treated as the final authority for the examination-specific rules. Until the relevant provisions are confirmed in the official bulletin, candidates should use the latest available eligibility conditions as a reference.

Also Check: JEE Mains 2027 Syllabus For Paper 1 and Paper 2: Subject-Wise Topics and Chapter-Wise Weightage JEE Main 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Highlights Particulars Details Exam name Joint Entrance Examination Main 2027 Conducting authority National Testing Agency (NTA) Qualifying examination Class 12 or equivalent examination Eligible Class 12 passing years 2025, 2026 and appearing in 2027, as per the latest available criteria Age limit No upper age limit under the existing rules Minimum Class 12 marks to appear No minimum percentage requirement under the existing rules Number of eligible years Three consecutive years, subject to the applicable rules BTech/B.E. subjects Physics, Mathematics and the prescribed additional subject combination Official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2027 Educational Qualification Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent qualifying examination from a recognised board or institution, or be appearing for the qualifying examination in 2027. Students who have completed their Class 12 education through CBSE, CISCE, a recognised state board or another accepted equivalent qualification should verify that their examination meets the requirements specified by NTA. The qualifying examination may include recognised senior secondary examinations and other equivalent qualifications listed in the official information bulletin. Candidates with diplomas, international qualifications or examinations conducted outside India should carefully check the equivalence conditions applicable to their qualification. JEE Main 2027 Class 12 Passing Year

Under the latest available eligibility conditions, candidates who passed Class 12 in 2025 or 2026, as well as those appearing for the examination in 2027, can apply for JEE Main 2027. Class 12 status JEE Main 2027 eligibility Passed Class 12 in 2025 Eligible under the existing criteria Passed Class 12 in 2026 Eligible under the existing criteria Appearing for Class 12 in 2027 Eligible under the existing criteria Passed Class 12 in 2024 or earlier Not eligible under the existing three-year rule Also Check: JEE Mains 2027: Exam Date, Syllabus, Pattern, Eligibility, Application Process, Preparation Tips, Previous Year Cutoff JEE Main 2027 Age Limit There is no upper age limit for appearing in JEE Main under the existing eligibility rules. Candidates can therefore take the examination irrespective of their age, provided they satisfy the qualifying examination and other applicable conditions.

However, the absence of an age limit for the entrance examination does not automatically establish eligibility for admission to every participating institution. Candidates should check whether their preferred college or programme has any additional admission conditions. JEE Main 2027 Number of Attempts JEE Main eligibility generally extends across three consecutive years, beginning with the year in which a candidate first qualifies in Class 12. The examination is ordinarily conducted in two sessions during a year, allowing eligible candidates to improve their performance. For example, a candidate who passed Class 12 in 2025 may be eligible for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 examination cycles under the existing rules. A candidate passing Class 12 in 2026 may be eligible for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 cycles, subject to the rules applicable to each examination year.

Candidates should distinguish between the number of eligible years and the number of sessions. Appearing in both sessions does not extend the overall eligibility period beyond the applicable rules. JEE Main 2027 Minimum Marks in Class 12 There is no minimum Class 12 percentage requirement for appearing in JEE Main under the existing criteria. Candidates who satisfy the examination's other eligibility conditions can take the entrance test even if their board examination percentage is below the admission threshold prescribed by a particular institution. However, the eligibility criteria for appearing in the examination differ from the academic requirements for securing admission. For admission to NITs, IIITs and other participating centrally funded technical institutions, the existing rules generally require candidates to secure at least 75% aggregate marks in Class 12 or rank among the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective board examinations. For SC and ST candidates, the prescribed minimum aggregate is generally 65%, with the applicable top-percentile alternative subject to the admission rules.

These requirements must be rechecked in the official 2027 admission and counselling documents before candidates make decisions based on their board marks. Also Check: JEE Main Question Paper 2026: Direct Link to Download PDF JEE Main 2027 Subject-Wise Eligibility Criteria The required Class 12 subjects vary according to the paper selected by the candidate. Students should choose the examination paper based on the course they intend to pursue. Course Required Class 12 subjects under existing criteria B.E./B.Tech (Paper 1) Physics, Mathematics, and the prescribed additional subjects, including Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology or a Technical Vocational subject, as applicable B.Arch (Paper 2A) Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry B.Planning (Paper 2B) Mathematics and the prescribed additional subjects

Eligibility for B.E./B.Tech Candidates planning to pursue engineering through JEE Main should verify that their Class 12 subject combination satisfies the requirements for Paper 1. Physics and Mathematics are compulsory, along with the additional subjects specified in the official bulletin. Students who studied Biotechnology or Biology instead of Chemistry should carefully check the precise subject-combination rules before applying. Eligibility for B.Arch Candidates seeking admission to a Bachelor of Architecture programme should have studied Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in Class 12 under the existing JEE Main eligibility conditions. They must also meet the relevant academic requirements for admission to the architecture college they select. Eligibility for B.Planning For the Bachelor of Planning programme, Mathematics is a required subject under the existing criteria. Candidates should consult the official bulletin for the complete qualifying examination and subject requirements.

JEE Main 2027 Eligibility for Droppers Students taking a drop year after Class 12 can appear for JEE Main 2027 if they meet the prescribed qualifying examination and passing-year conditions. For instance, students who passed Class 12 in 2026 and are preparing for another attempt in 2027 can apply under the existing eligibility rules. Candidates who passed in 2025 may also be eligible. However, students who completed Class 12 in 2024 or earlier fall outside the existing three-year eligibility window for JEE Main 2027. Droppers should check the final NTA bulletin before completing their applications. JEE Main 2027 Eligibility for NITs, IIITs and GFTIs Qualifying for JEE Main does not automatically guarantee admission to an NIT, IIIT or Government Funded Technical Institution (GFTI). Candidates must meet the admission requirements prescribed for their chosen course and institution.

The main requirements to check include: A valid JEE Main score and the applicable rank or cutoff requirements.

The prescribed Class 12 aggregate marks or top 20 percentile condition, wherever applicable.

The required Class 12 subject combination.

The course-specific and counselling requirements prescribed by the participating institution. Under the existing admission rules, the general Class 12 benchmark for many NIT, IIIT and GFTI admissions is 75% aggregate marks or placement within the top 20 percentile of the respective board. The minimum aggregate for SC and ST candidates is generally 65%, subject to the applicable rules. Candidates should verify the final requirements in the relevant JoSAA counselling documents and institute-specific admission notices. JEE Main 2027 Eligibility: Important Points to Remember