JEE Mains 2027: Exam Date, Syllabus, Pattern, Eligibility, Application Process, Preparation Tips, Previous Year Cutoff

JEE Mains 2027: The National Testing Agency has commenced the online registration and application process for Session 1 of the JEE Main exam. Candidates preparing to appear for the engineering entrance exam can visit the official website to register. NTA conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main annually for admissions to undergraduate BE, BTech and BArch programmes. Two sessions of the exam will be conducted. The scores of the JEE Main examinations are considered for admissions at engineering colleges across the country. The JEE Main 2027 exam will be conducted on January 20,21,22,23,24 and January 28, 2027. Apart from the Session 1 Exam dates, NTA has also released the exam dates for JEE Main 2027 Session 2 Exams. JEE Main examination is conducted twice a year. Session 1 of the exam is conducted in January 2027, while Session 2 is conducted in April 2027. The JEE Main 2027 Session 2 exams will be conducted on April 2,3,4,5,6 and April 7, 2027. Candidates preparing for the JEE Main examination this year can check the expected schedule, application process, shifts and sessions and other examination details.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the application window for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning programmes. Candidates can submit their application forms by November 22, 2026 without a late fee. JEE Mains 2027 Important Dates The JEE Main Session 1 and Session 2 examinations will be conducted in January and April 2027. The complete schedule of the examination will be notified on the official website of NTA. Candidates preparing to appear in the JEE Main entrance exam can check the tentative schedule here Activity Session 1 (Tentative Schedule) Session 2 (Tentative Schedule) Online Submission of Application Form October 25 to November 22, 2026 January 5 to February 3, 2027 Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI November 22, 2026 February 3, 2027 Last Date of Successful Transaction with Late Feе

through Credit/ Debit Cards/Net-Banking/UPI November 26, 2026 February 4 to 7, 2027 Date of submission of online application Form with Late Fee of Rs. 500/ November 23 to 26, 2026 February 7, 2027 Correction in Particulars of the online Application Form November 27 to 29, 2026 February 8 to 10, 2027 City Intimation Slip December 30, 2026 March 12, 2027 Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website January 13, 2027 March 25, 2027 Dates of Examination January 20 to January 24 and January 28, 2027 April 2 to 6 and April 7, 2027 Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges First week of February 2027 Third week of April 027 Declaration of Result Last week of February 2027 Fourth week of April 2027

JEE Main 2027 Eligibility Criteria The National Testing Agency conducts the JEE Main entrance examination for admissions to undergraduate BE, BTech, BArch and BPlanning courses. Students applying must check the JEE Main eligibility criteria. Candidates clearing the exam will be eligible for admission to the courses offered in IITs, NITS and other engineering colleges accepting the JEE scores. Students applying for JEE Main must check the eligibility criteria before submitting the applications Candidates who passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2025, 2026, or are appearing in 2027 are eligible to apply

Students must have studied at least five subjects in Class 12

Candidates must have Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as main subjects in Class 12

Students from CBSE, ICSE and other state boards are all eligible to apply

JEE Main 2027 Registration and Application Form The JEE Main registration and application process for session 1 and session 2 examinations is in Octber/ November and February 2027. A confirmed schedule for both sessions is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can visit the official website and enter a valid email ID and mobile number. After completing the registration process, students can fill out the application form, upload all required documents and submit the application fee. Before filling out the online application form, students are advised to have scanned copies of all relevant documents ready with them. Students are also advised to keep their fee payment mode ready before sitting down to fill out the online application form. JEE Mains 2027 Application Fee

Check the category-wise fee details for JEE Mains session 1 and session 2 examination here. Course / Paper Combination Category Gender Centres in India (₹) Centres Outside India (₹) Single Paper • Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) OR • Paper 2A (B. Arch) OR • Paper 2B (B. Planning) General Male ₹1,000 ₹5,000 Female ₹800 ₹4,000 Gen-EWS / OBC (NCL) Male ₹900 ₹4,500 Female ₹800 ₹4,000 SC / ST / PwD / PwBD Male ₹500 ₹2,500 Female ₹500 ₹2,500 Third Gender All ₹500 ₹2,500 Multiple Papers: • Paper 1 & Paper 2A OR • Paper 1 & Paper 2B OR • Paper 2A & Paper 2B OR • Paper 1, Paper 2A & Paper 2B General / Gen-EWS / OBC (NCL) Male ₹2,000 ₹10,000 Female ₹1,600 ₹8,000 SC / ST / PwD / PwBD Male ₹1,000 ₹5,000 Female ₹1,000 ₹5,000 Third Gender All ₹1,000 ₹5,000 JEE Mains 2027 Exam City Slip

The JEE Main 2027 exam city slip, also known as the city intimation slip, is released to provide candidates with the details of the city where they will be allotted a centre. The exam city intimation slip PDF will be available for download on the official website. The details of the centre will be given on the JEE Main admit card, which will be issued on a later date. With the help of the city intimation slip, candidates can make necessary travel arrangements to reach the exam centre well ahead. Candidates allotted cities far from their place of living can make necessary travel arrangements and reach the city well ahead. It also gives candidates the time to plan their travel so that they can report to the centre as required. The reporting time details will be specified in the admit card. JEE Mains 2027 Admit Card

The link for downloading the JEE Main admit card will be available on the official website soon. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Once the admit card link is activated, candidates can visit the official website and log in with their application number and password to download the hall ticket PDF. Students are also advised to keep a copy of the JEE Mains admit card with them until the admission process. Details Mentioned on the JEE Main 2027 Admit Card When downloading the JEE Mains admit card, students need to cross-check the following details Candidate name

Roll number

Candidate photograph and signature

Exam session

Name of exam

Exam centre details

Exam schedule

Reporting time

Instructions for candidates JEE Main 2027 Syllabus

The syllabus for JEE Main 2027 will be specified for the exams in the official notification. Students are required to answer questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects. The topics will be from Class 11 and 12 NCERT textbooks. Students appearing for their Class 12 board exams and those taking a year to prepare for the examinations can refer to the syllabus here. Subject-Wise Core Topics Mathematics Sets, Relations, and Functions Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations Matrices and Determinants Permutations and Combinations

Binomial Theorem, Sequence and Series

Integral Calculus, Limits, Continuity, and Differentiability, Differential Equations

Coordinate Geometry, Three-Dimensional Geometry, and Vector Algebra. Physics Mechanics (Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy, and Power) Gravitation and Properties of Matter Thermodynamics and Kinetic Theory of Gases Oscillations and Waves Electrostatics and Current Electricity Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Optics (Ray and Wave Optics) Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation, Atoms and Nuclei, and Electronic Devices (Semiconductors and Logic Gates).



Chemistry Physical Chemistry: Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry, Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, Chemical Thermodynamics, Solutions, Equilibrium, Redox Reactions & Electrochemistry, and Chemical Kinetics. Organic Chemistry: Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds, Hydrocarbons, Organic Compounds Containing Halogens/Oxygen/Nitrogen, and Biomolecules. Inorganic Chemistry: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties, Chemical Bonding, Coordination Compounds, and Block Elements (p-block, d-block, and f-block).

JEE Main Syllabus PDF Download - Click Here JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern The JEE Main exam pattern includes the marking scheme, total number of questions and mode of examination. The detailed exam pattern for JEE Main 2027 is provided below

Exam Pattern of JEE Main 2027 Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) Check JEE Main 2027 Paper 1 BE, BTech examination Particulars Details Exam Mode Computer-based examination JEE Main exam duration 3 hours; 3 Hours 30 Minutes Language of Examination English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Type of Questions Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Questions with numerical values as answers No. of Sections There are three sections: Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry JEE Main Total questions Mathematics: 25 (20+5) 5 Questions with answers as a numerical value. All 5 questions are compulsory.

Physics: 25 (20+5) 5 Questions with answers as numerical values. All 5 questions are compulsory.

Chemistry: 25 (20+5) 5 Questions with answers as a numerical value. All 5 questions are compulsory. Total: 75 Questions (25 questions each) How many marks in JEE Main



300 Marks (100 marks for each section) JEE Mains negative marking MCQs: Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer, and there will be a negative marking of one mark on each wrong answer. Questions with numerical value answers: Candidates will be given four marks for each correct answer, and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer.

JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern Paper 2 Check the paper pattern for JEE Main Paper 2 - BArch and BPlanning Particulars Details Mode of Exam Computer-based examination except for Drawing section in B.Arch (Pen & Paper based mode) Language English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Exam Duration Three hours No. of Sections B.Arch (Paper 2A): Part 1 - Mathematics

Part 2 - Aptitude test

Part 3 - Drawing test B.Plan (Paper 2B): Mathematics

Aptitude test

Planning tests (MCQs) Type of Questions B.Arch - Mathematics: MCQs and questions with numerical value as answers

Aptitude- Multiple- choice questions

Drawing- Drawing aptitude B.Planning- Mathematics- MCQs, and questions with numerical value as answers

Aptitude- MCQs (Multiple choice questions)

Planning- MCQs (Multiple choice questions) JEE Mains total questions B.Arch: 75+2 (Drawing test) Questions

B.Plan: 100 Questions Total Marks in JEE Mains 2026 paper 2A 400 Marks JEE Mains Marking Scheme MCQs: +4 marks for each correct answer and -1 mark for each wrong answer.

Questions with numerical value answers: +4 marks for each correct answer and -1 for each wrong answer.

Drawing Test: Two questions are evaluated out of 100 marks.

JEE Main 2027 Answer Key, Response Sheet, Question Paper The JEE Mains 2027 Session 1 and Session 2 provisional answer key, response sheet and question papers will be issued shortly after the examinations are conducted. The response sheet, provisional answer key and question paper will be issued as per shifts and each question paper set. Students will also be provided with a window to challenge the provisional answer key. The challenges will be considered when preparing the final answer key. JEE Main 2027 Result The JEE Mains 2027 Result will be announced a month after the conduct of each session. The official schedule will contain the dates for the announcement of the results. Once announced, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their application number and password. Candidates are advised to download a copy of the JEE Main 2027 scorecard for further admission requirements. Those who have appeared for the Session 1 and Session 2 exams must note that the best of both scores will be considered when applying for the admission process.

JEE Mains 2027: Cutoffs After the JEE Main Session 1 and Session 2 Results are announced, candidates who have cleared the exams will be eligible to participate in the online counselling process. Students who fall under the Top 2,50,000 Candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2027 exams. The schedule for JEE Advanced will be announced around the time of the Session 2 JEE Main exams. Candidates clearing the JEE Advanced exam will be eligible for admission to IITs, NITs and other institutions. Candidates clearing the JEE Main exam can also apply for state-wise admissions through individual counselling portals with their JEE Main scores. JEE Main 2027: Previous Category-wise Cutoff Category JEE Main 2026 Cutoff Percentile 2025 Cutoff Percentile General (UR) 93.4123549 93.1023262 EWS 82.4164528 81.3320716 OBC-NCL 80.9232583 79.6757881 SC 63.9172792 60.0992971 ST 52.0174712 47.9074285 UR-PwBD 0.0007544 0.0096375