JEE ADVANCED 2027 (Expected) IIT Cutoff Prediction: Opening and Closing Ranks

The Joint Entrance Examination is on of the major engineering entrance exams in India. It is conducted for students who are seeking admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by IIT’s. The candidates who qualify the JEE Mains and JEE Advanced, get a seat in one of these IIT’s. After the candidate qualifies the examination, they participate in JoSAA counseling process, where they fill their preferred IITs and departments. The top three IITs according to NIRF ranking 2025 are : Indian Institute of Technology Madras Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Bombay The JEE Advanced 2027 examination is tentatively expected to be conducted in May 2027. The exact date is yet to be announced officially and will be confirmed through the official website. What is JEE Advanced Closing & Opening Ranks

Opening Rank: The opening rank is the rank at which admission to a particular IIT and academic programme starts. Closing Rank: The closing rank is the rank of the last candidate who gets a seat in the programme. For example: If the opening rank for an IIT is 100 and the closing rank is 500, candidates within the range can get into that particular IIT. Opening & Closing rank can be different for every IIT and academic programme. This article focuses on the expected opening and closing ranks for JEE Advanced 2027 JEE Advanced 2027 Cutoff (Expected): Academic Programme-Wise Opening & Closing Rank The JEE Advanced 2027 expected opening & closing rank is based on the recent high-scoring trends, to qualify for the paper The table below is for the academic programme,Computer Science and Engineering: Institute Academic Program Name Expected OR 2027 Expected CR 2027 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Computer Science and Engineering 1 68 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Computer Science and Engineering 34 127 Indian Institute of Technology Madras Computer Science and Engineering 65 154 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Computer Science and Engineering 31 283 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Computer Science and Engineering 211 523 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Computer Science and Engineering 271 598 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Computer Science and Engineering 332 669 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Computer Science and Engineering 575 836 Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi Computer Science and Engineering 805 1482 Indian Institute of Technology Indore Computer Science and Engineering 1169 1697 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar Computer Science and Engineering 1237 2218 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar Computer Science and Engineering 1749 3006 Indian Institute of Technology Patna Computer Science and Engineering 2157 3427 Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur Computer Science and Engineering 2501 3518 Indian Institute of Technology Mandi Computer Science and Engineering 2509 3746 Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad Computer Science and Engineering 1638 4147 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering 2981 4769 Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati Computer Science and Engineering 2846 5558 Indian Institute of Technology Goa Computer Science and Engineering 4267 6701 Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad Computer Science and Engineering 4689 6829 Indian Institute of Technology Jammu Computer Science and Engineering 4438 7014 Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad Computer Science and Engineering 5294 7718 Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai Computer Science and Engineering 5786 8307

Also Read l Best Books For JEE Main & Advanced Subject-Wise & Where to Find Them JEE Advanced 2027 Expected Opening & Closing Rank for Civil Engineering Check the table below to know the expected opening and closing ranks for the Civil Engineering: Institute Academic Program Name Expected OR 2027 Expected CR 2027 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Civil Engineering 374 4521 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Civil Engineering 172 4936 Indian Institute of Technology Madras Civil Engineering 4318 6127 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Civil Engineering 4756 6758 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Civil Engineering 4491 8068 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Civil Engineering 2731 7318 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Civil Engineering 5994 8569 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Civil Engineering 6497 9038 Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi Civil Engineering 7918 10984 Indian Institute of Technology Indore Civil Engineering 8527 10641 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar Civil Engineering 8974 11346 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar Civil Engineering 10563 12847 Indian Institute of Technology Patna Civil Engineering 11531 14576 Indian Institute of Technology Mandi Civil Engineering 10782 13611 Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad Civil Engineering 9826 13647 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar Civil Engineering 6641 15182 Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad Civil Engineering 14962 16108 Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati Civil Engineering 12274 15731 Indian Institute of Technology Jammu Civil Engineering 14631 15974

JEE Advanced 2027 Expected Opening & Closing Rank for Mechanical Engineering The table below is for JEE Advanced 2027 expected opening & closing rank for Mechanical Engineering based on the recent high scoring trends. Institute Academic Program Name Expected OR 2027 Expected CR 2027 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Mechanical Engineering 368 1917 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Mechanical Engineering 837 2206 Indian Institute of Technology Madras Mechanical Engineering 524 2537 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Mechanical Engineering 2146 3098 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Mechanical Engineering 2874 4346 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Mechanical Engineering 2691 4141 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Mechanical Engineering 3028 4491 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Mechanical Engineering 3037 5217 Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi Mechanical Engineering 4291 7284 Indian Institute of Technology Indore Mechanical Engineering 5018 7317 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar Mechanical Engineering 4881 7028 Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad Mechanical Engineering 6921 10142 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar Mechanical Engineering 7034 9257 Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur Mechanical Engineering 7048 9741 Indian Institute of Technology Mandi Mechanical Engineering 8031 10072 Indian Institute of Technology Patna Mechanical Engineering 8957 11247 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar Mechanical Engineering 7826 10718 Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati Mechanical Engineering 7689 11586 Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad Mechanical Engineering 9451 12027 Indian Institute of Technology Goa Mechanical Engineering 10187 12746 Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai Mechanical Engineering 10597 13114 Indian Institute of Technology Jammu Mechanical Engineering 10983 13241 Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad Mechanical Engineering 10831 13427

Also Check: JEE Main Question Paper 2026: Direct Link to Download PDF Previous Year JEE Advanced Cutoff 2026 Given below is the past year opening & closing rank trend of the JEE Advanced exam for Computer Science and Engineering: Institute Academic Program Name Opening Rank Closing Rank Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Computer Science and Engineering 1 65 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Computer Science and Engineering 35 123 Indian Institute of Technology Madras Computer Science and Engineering 67 149 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Computer Science and Engineering 32 276 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Computer Science and Engineering 217 509 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Computer Science and Engineering 277 582 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Computer Science and Engineering 339 647 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Computer Science and Engineering 588 810 Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi Computer Science and Engineering 819 1436 Indian Institute of Technology Indore Computer Science and Engineering 1186 1639 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar Computer Science and Engineering 1248 2144 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar Computer Science and Engineering 1768 2907 Indian Institute of Technology Patna Computer Science and Engineering 2184 3303 Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur Computer Science and Engineering 2536 3392 Indian Institute of Technology Mandi Computer Science and Engineering 2532 3609 Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad Computer Science and Engineering 1655 3994 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering 3022 4582 Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati Computer Science and Engineering 2879 5342 Indian Institute of Technology Goa Computer Science and Engineering 4323 6448 Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad Computer Science and Engineering 4760 6556 Indian Institute of Technology Jammu Computer Science and Engineering 4505 6738 Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad Computer Science and Engineering 5380 7426 Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai Computer Science and Engineering 5879 7981

Given below is the past year opening & closing rank trend of the JEE Advanced exam to give an understanding of how the cutoffs for each have been increasing and decreasing for Civil Engineering: Institute Academic Program Name Opening Rank Closing Rank Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Civil Engineering 385 4376 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Civil Engineering 179 4798 Indian Institute of Technology Madras Civil Engineering 4450 5970 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Civil Engineering 4890 6585 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Civil Engineering 2793 7155 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Civil Engineering 4578 7874 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Civil Engineering 6121 8381 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Civil Engineering 6630 8836 Indian Institute of Technology Indore Civil Engineering 8700 10389 Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi Civil Engineering 8090 10722 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar Civil Engineering 9153 11023 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar Civil Engineering 10802 12525 Indian Institute of Technology Mandi Civil Engineering 11113 13219 Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad Civil Engineering 10121 13238 Indian Institute of Technology Patna Civil Engineering 11875 14194 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar Civil Engineering 6859 14763 Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati Civil Engineering 12608 15388 Indian Institute of Technology Jammu Civil Engineering 15027 15466 Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad Civil Engineering 15433 15739