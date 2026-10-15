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JEE ADVANCED 2027 (Expected) IIT Cutoff Prediction: Opening and Closing Ranks

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 17:50 IST

JEE Advanced 2027 expected opening and closing ranks help candidates understand the rank which Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and academic programmes they can get after the JEE Advanced results. The prediction gives an estimated idea to the students which academic programme could be in their radar. Students can find more detailed prediction for 2027 in the article below. 

JEE ADVANCE 2027 (Expected) IIT Cutoff Prediction: Opening and Closing Ranks
JEE ADVANCE 2027 (Expected) IIT Cutoff Prediction: Opening and Closing Ranks

The Joint Entrance Examination is on of the major engineering entrance exams in India. It is conducted for students who are seeking admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by IIT’s. The candidates who qualify the JEE Mains and JEE Advanced, get a seat in one of these IIT’s. After the candidate qualifies the examination, they participate in JoSAA counseling process, where they fill their preferred IITs and departments. The top three IITs according to NIRF ranking 2025 are :

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras 
  2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
  3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

The JEE Advanced 2027 examination is tentatively expected to be conducted in May 2027. The exact date is yet to be announced officially and will be confirmed through the official website.

What is JEE Advanced  Closing & Opening Ranks

Opening Rank: The opening rank is the rank at which admission to a particular IIT and academic programme starts.

Closing Rank: The closing rank is the rank of the last candidate who gets a seat in the programme.

For example: If the opening rank for an IIT is 100 and the closing rank is 500, candidates within the range can get into that particular IIT. Opening & Closing rank can be different for every IIT and academic programme.

This article focuses on the expected opening and closing ranks for JEE Advanced 2027 

JEE Advanced 2027 Cutoff (Expected): Academic Programme-Wise Opening & Closing Rank

The JEE Advanced 2027 expected opening & closing rank is based on the recent high-scoring trends, to qualify for the paper The table below is for the academic programme,Computer Science and Engineering:

Institute

Academic Program Name

Expected OR 2027

Expected CR 2027

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Computer Science and Engineering

1

68

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Computer Science and Engineering

34

127

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Computer Science and Engineering

65

154

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Computer Science and Engineering

31

283

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Computer Science and Engineering

211

523

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Computer Science and Engineering

271

598

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Computer Science and Engineering

332

669

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Computer Science and Engineering

575

836

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi

Computer Science and Engineering

805

1482

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Computer Science and Engineering

1169

1697

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

Computer Science and Engineering

1237

2218

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

Computer Science and Engineering

1749

3006

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

Computer Science and Engineering

2157

3427

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

Computer Science and Engineering

2501

3518

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

Computer Science and Engineering

2509

3746

Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad

Computer Science and Engineering

1638

4147

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering

2981

4769

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati

Computer Science and Engineering

2846

5558

Indian Institute of Technology Goa

Computer Science and Engineering

4267

6701

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

Computer Science and Engineering

4689

6829

Indian Institute of Technology Jammu

Computer Science and Engineering

4438

7014

Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

Computer Science and Engineering

5294

7718

Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai

Computer Science and Engineering

5786

8307

Also Read l Best Books For JEE Main & Advanced Subject-Wise & Where to Find Them

JEE Advanced 2027 Expected Opening & Closing Rank for Civil Engineering

Check the table below to know the expected opening and closing ranks for the Civil Engineering:

Institute

Academic Program Name

Expected OR 2027

Expected CR 2027

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Civil Engineering

374

4521

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Civil Engineering

172

4936

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Civil Engineering

4318

6127

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Civil Engineering

4756

6758

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Civil Engineering

4491

8068

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Civil Engineering

2731

7318

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Civil Engineering

5994

8569

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Civil Engineering

6497

9038

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi

Civil Engineering

7918

10984

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Civil Engineering

8527

10641

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

Civil Engineering

8974

11346

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

Civil Engineering

10563

12847

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

Civil Engineering

11531

14576

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

Civil Engineering

10782

13611

Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad

Civil Engineering

9826

13647

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

Civil Engineering

6641

15182

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

Civil Engineering

14962

16108

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati

Civil Engineering

12274

15731

Indian Institute of Technology Jammu

Civil Engineering

14631

15974

JEE Advanced 2027 Expected Opening & Closing Rank for Mechanical Engineering

The table below is for JEE Advanced 2027 expected opening & closing rank for Mechanical Engineering based on the recent high scoring trends.

Institute

Academic Program Name

Expected OR 2027

Expected CR 2027

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Mechanical Engineering

368

1917

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Mechanical Engineering

837

2206

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Mechanical Engineering

524

2537

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Mechanical Engineering

2146

3098

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Mechanical Engineering

2874

4346

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Mechanical Engineering

2691

4141

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Mechanical Engineering

3028

4491

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Mechanical Engineering

3037

5217

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi

Mechanical Engineering

4291

7284

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Mechanical Engineering

5018

7317

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

Mechanical Engineering

4881

7028

Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad

Mechanical Engineering

6921

10142

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

Mechanical Engineering

7034

9257

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

Mechanical Engineering

7048

9741

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

Mechanical Engineering

8031

10072

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

Mechanical Engineering

8957

11247

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

Mechanical Engineering

7826

10718

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati

Mechanical Engineering

7689

11586

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

Mechanical Engineering

9451

12027

Indian Institute of Technology Goa

Mechanical Engineering

10187

12746

Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai

Mechanical Engineering

10597

13114

Indian Institute of Technology Jammu

Mechanical Engineering

10983

13241

Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

Mechanical Engineering

10831

13427

Also Check: JEE Main Question Paper 2026: Direct Link to Download PDF

Previous Year JEE Advanced Cutoff 2026

Given below is the past year opening & closing rank trend of the JEE Advanced exam for Computer Science and Engineering: 

Institute

Academic Program Name

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Computer Science and Engineering

1

65

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Computer Science and Engineering

35

123

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Computer Science and Engineering

67

149

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Computer Science and Engineering

32

276

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Computer Science and Engineering

217

509

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Computer Science and Engineering

277

582

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Computer Science and Engineering

339

647

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Computer Science and Engineering

588

810

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi

Computer Science and Engineering

819

1436

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Computer Science and Engineering

1186

1639

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

Computer Science and Engineering

1248

2144

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

Computer Science and Engineering

1768

2907

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

Computer Science and Engineering

2184

3303

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

Computer Science and Engineering

2536

3392

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

Computer Science and Engineering

2532

3609

Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad

Computer Science and Engineering

1655

3994

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering

3022

4582

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati

Computer Science and Engineering

2879

5342

Indian Institute of Technology Goa

Computer Science and Engineering

4323

6448

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

Computer Science and Engineering

4760

6556

Indian Institute of Technology Jammu

Computer Science and Engineering

4505

6738

Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

Computer Science and Engineering

5380

7426

Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai

Computer Science and Engineering

5879

7981

Given below is the past year opening & closing rank trend of the JEE Advanced exam to give an understanding of how the cutoffs for each have been increasing and decreasing for Civil Engineering:

Institute

Academic Program Name

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Civil Engineering

385

4376

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Civil Engineering

179

4798

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Civil Engineering

4450

5970

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Civil Engineering

4890

6585

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Civil Engineering

2793

7155

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Civil Engineering

4578

7874

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Civil Engineering

6121

8381

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Civil Engineering

6630

8836

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Civil Engineering

8700

10389

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi

Civil Engineering

8090

10722

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

Civil Engineering

9153

11023

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

Civil Engineering

10802

12525

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

Civil Engineering

11113

13219

Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad

Civil Engineering

10121

13238

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

Civil Engineering

11875

14194

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

Civil Engineering

6859

14763

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati

Civil Engineering

12608

15388

Indian Institute of Technology Jammu

Civil Engineering

15027

15466

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

Civil Engineering

15433

15739

The table mentioned below can help candidate to get to know about the late year JEE Advanced Mechanical Engineering Opening & Closing Rank:

Institute

Academic Program Name

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Mechanical Engineering

380

1852

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Mechanical Engineering

861

2131

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Mechanical Engineering

543

2445

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Mechanical Engineering

2202

2980

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Mechanical Engineering

2763

3992

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Mechanical Engineering

2941

4182

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Mechanical Engineering

3105

4324

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Mechanical Engineering

3104

5030

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

Mechanical Engineering

5034

6790

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi

Mechanical Engineering

4407

7035

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Mechanical Engineering

5172

7079

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

Mechanical Engineering

7236

8920

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

Mechanical Engineering

7241

9409

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

Mechanical Engineering

8234

9743

Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad

Mechanical Engineering

7127

9804

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

Mechanical Engineering

8029

10367

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

Mechanical Engineering

9160

10878

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati

Mechanical Engineering

7880

11137

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

Mechanical Engineering

9698

11591

Indian Institute of Technology Goa

Mechanical Engineering

10454

12299

Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai

Mechanical Engineering

10844

12637

Indian Institute of Technology Jammu

Mechanical Engineering

11242

12718

Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

Mechanical Engineering

11090

12908

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 16:56 IST
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