JEE ADVANCED 2027 (Expected) IIT Cutoff Prediction: Opening and Closing Ranks
JEE Advanced 2027 expected opening and closing ranks help candidates understand the rank which Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and academic programmes they can get after the JEE Advanced results. The prediction gives an estimated idea to the students which academic programme could be in their radar. Students can find more detailed prediction for 2027 in the article below.
The Joint Entrance Examination is on of the major engineering entrance exams in India. It is conducted for students who are seeking admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by IIT’s. The candidates who qualify the JEE Mains and JEE Advanced, get a seat in one of these IIT’s. After the candidate qualifies the examination, they participate in JoSAA counseling process, where they fill their preferred IITs and departments. The top three IITs according to NIRF ranking 2025 are :
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
The JEE Advanced 2027 examination is tentatively expected to be conducted in May 2027. The exact date is yet to be announced officially and will be confirmed through the official website.
What is JEE Advanced Closing & Opening Ranks
Opening Rank: The opening rank is the rank at which admission to a particular IIT and academic programme starts.
Closing Rank: The closing rank is the rank of the last candidate who gets a seat in the programme.
For example: If the opening rank for an IIT is 100 and the closing rank is 500, candidates within the range can get into that particular IIT. Opening & Closing rank can be different for every IIT and academic programme.
This article focuses on the expected opening and closing ranks for JEE Advanced 2027
JEE Advanced 2027 Cutoff (Expected): Academic Programme-Wise Opening & Closing Rank
The JEE Advanced 2027 expected opening & closing rank is based on the recent high-scoring trends, to qualify for the paper The table below is for the academic programme,Computer Science and Engineering:
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
Expected OR 2027
|
Expected CR 2027
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1
|
68
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
34
|
127
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
65
|
154
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
31
|
283
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
211
|
523
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
271
|
598
|
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
332
|
669
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
575
|
836
|
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
805
|
1482
|
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1169
|
1697
|
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1237
|
2218
|
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1749
|
3006
|
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
2157
|
3427
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
2501
|
3518
|
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
2509
|
3746
|
Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1638
|
4147
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
2981
|
4769
|
Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
2846
|
5558
|
Indian Institute of Technology Goa
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
4267
|
6701
|
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
4689
|
6829
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
4438
|
7014
|
Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
5294
|
7718
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
5786
|
8307
Also Read l Best Books For JEE Main & Advanced Subject-Wise & Where to Find Them
JEE Advanced 2027 Expected Opening & Closing Rank for Civil Engineering
Check the table below to know the expected opening and closing ranks for the Civil Engineering:
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
Expected OR 2027
|
Expected CR 2027
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Civil Engineering
|
374
|
4521
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Civil Engineering
|
172
|
4936
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|
Civil Engineering
|
4318
|
6127
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
Civil Engineering
|
4756
|
6758
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
Civil Engineering
|
4491
|
8068
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|
Civil Engineering
|
2731
|
7318
|
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|
Civil Engineering
|
5994
|
8569
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
Civil Engineering
|
6497
|
9038
|
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi
|
Civil Engineering
|
7918
|
10984
|
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|
Civil Engineering
|
8527
|
10641
|
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|
Civil Engineering
|
8974
|
11346
|
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|
Civil Engineering
|
10563
|
12847
|
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|
Civil Engineering
|
11531
|
14576
|
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
|
Civil Engineering
|
10782
|
13611
|
Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad
|
Civil Engineering
|
9826
|
13647
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|
Civil Engineering
|
6641
|
15182
|
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
|
Civil Engineering
|
14962
|
16108
|
Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati
|
Civil Engineering
|
12274
|
15731
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
|
Civil Engineering
|
14631
|
15974
JEE Advanced 2027 Expected Opening & Closing Rank for Mechanical Engineering
The table below is for JEE Advanced 2027 expected opening & closing rank for Mechanical Engineering based on the recent high scoring trends.
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
Expected OR 2027
|
Expected CR 2027
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
368
|
1917
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
837
|
2206
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
524
|
2537
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
2146
|
3098
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
2874
|
4346
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
2691
|
4141
|
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
3028
|
4491
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
3037
|
5217
|
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
4291
|
7284
|
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
5018
|
7317
|
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
4881
|
7028
|
Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
6921
|
10142
|
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
7034
|
9257
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
7048
|
9741
|
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
8031
|
10072
|
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
8957
|
11247
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
7826
|
10718
|
Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
7689
|
11586
|
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
9451
|
12027
|
Indian Institute of Technology Goa
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
10187
|
12746
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
10597
|
13114
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
10983
|
13241
|
Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
10831
|
13427
Also Check: JEE Main Question Paper 2026: Direct Link to Download PDF
Previous Year JEE Advanced Cutoff 2026
Given below is the past year opening & closing rank trend of the JEE Advanced exam for Computer Science and Engineering:
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1
|
65
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
35
|
123
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
67
|
149
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
32
|
276
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
217
|
509
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
277
|
582
|
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
339
|
647
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
588
|
810
|
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
819
|
1436
|
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1186
|
1639
|
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1248
|
2144
|
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1768
|
2907
|
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
2184
|
3303
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
2536
|
3392
|
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
2532
|
3609
|
Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1655
|
3994
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
3022
|
4582
|
Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
2879
|
5342
|
Indian Institute of Technology Goa
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
4323
|
6448
|
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
4760
|
6556
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
4505
|
6738
|
Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
5380
|
7426
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
5879
|
7981
Given below is the past year opening & closing rank trend of the JEE Advanced exam to give an understanding of how the cutoffs for each have been increasing and decreasing for Civil Engineering:
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Civil Engineering
|
385
|
4376
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Civil Engineering
|
179
|
4798
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|
Civil Engineering
|
4450
|
5970
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
Civil Engineering
|
4890
|
6585
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|
Civil Engineering
|
2793
|
7155
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
Civil Engineering
|
4578
|
7874
|
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|
Civil Engineering
|
6121
|
8381
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
Civil Engineering
|
6630
|
8836
|
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|
Civil Engineering
|
8700
|
10389
|
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi
|
Civil Engineering
|
8090
|
10722
|
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|
Civil Engineering
|
9153
|
11023
|
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|
Civil Engineering
|
10802
|
12525
|
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
|
Civil Engineering
|
11113
|
13219
|
Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad
|
Civil Engineering
|
10121
|
13238
|
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|
Civil Engineering
|
11875
|
14194
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|
Civil Engineering
|
6859
|
14763
|
Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati
|
Civil Engineering
|
12608
|
15388
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
|
Civil Engineering
|
15027
|
15466
|
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
|
Civil Engineering
|
15433
|
15739
The table mentioned below can help candidate to get to know about the late year JEE Advanced Mechanical Engineering Opening & Closing Rank:
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
380
|
1852
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
861
|
2131
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
543
|
2445
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
2202
|
2980
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
2763
|
3992
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
2941
|
4182
|
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
3105
|
4324
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
3104
|
5030
|
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
5034
|
6790
|
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
4407
|
7035
|
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
5172
|
7079
|
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
7236
|
8920
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
7241
|
9409
|
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
8234
|
9743
|
Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
7127
|
9804
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
8029
|
10367
|
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
9160
|
10878
|
Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
7880
|
11137
|
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
9698
|
11591
|
Indian Institute of Technology Goa
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
10454
|
12299
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
10844
|
12637
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
11242
|
12718
|
Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
11090
|
12908
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.