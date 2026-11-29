School Assembly News Headlines November 30, 2026: Students can begin their day by reading the important news from India and around the world. Here are the School Assembly News Headlines for November 30, 2026, covering national, international, sports, business and education news. Today's updates include MK Stalin's views on the delimitation issue, the Tata Sons board meeting, CAT 2026 exam news and the World Chess Championship between India's D Gukesh and Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov. These headlines will help students learn about what is happening around them and improve their general knowledge.

Thought of the Day

"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action."

(Dr APJ Abdul Kalam)

Meaning: Every great achievement begins with a dream. Students should dream big, work hard and turn their ideas into action through dedication, discipline and continuous learning. Education provides the knowledge and skills needed to achieve those dreams and contribute positively to society.

Staying updated with current affairs helps students understand the world beyond their classrooms. Reading daily news improves general knowledge, develops critical thinking and encourages students to form informed opinions about important events. Making newspaper reading and following reliable news sources a regular habit can help young learners become knowledgeable, curious and responsible citizens.