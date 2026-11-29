School Assembly News Headlines November 30, 2026: MK Stalin, Tata Sons, CAT 2026, Gukesh Sindarov and Other News
Get the latest School Assembly News Headlines for November 30, 2026, featuring MK Stalin's delimitation stand, Tata Sons board meeting, CAT 2026 updates, Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship and important national, international, sports, business and education news.
School Assembly News Headlines November 30, 2026: Students can begin their day by reading the important news from India and around the world. Here are the School Assembly News Headlines for November 30, 2026, covering national, international, sports, business and education news. Today's updates include MK Stalin's views on the delimitation issue, the Tata Sons board meeting, CAT 2026 exam news and the World Chess Championship between India's D Gukesh and Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov. These headlines will help students learn about what is happening around them and improve their general knowledge.
National News Headlines for School Assembly November 30
- MK Stalin Stands Firm on Delimitation Bill: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin maintained his support for the proposed delimitation legislation despite an appeal from INDIA bloc leaders, saying the state's political representation must be protected.
- INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet MK Stalin: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition leaders met MK Stalin in Chennai to discuss concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation legislation.
- PM Narendra Modi Addresses 140th Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 140th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on November 29.
- President Droupadi Murmu Visits Mizoram: President Droupadi Murmu is on a three-day visit to Mizoram and is scheduled to visit the Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum and a Mizo village in Aizawl.
- PM Modi Attends Bhupen Hazarika Birth Centenary Closing Ceremony: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the concluding ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of legendary Assamese singer and composer Dr Bhupen Hazarika in New Delhi.
- Jammu and Kashmir Establishes Its First National Law University: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the establishment of its first National Law University, with the main campus in Budgam and a satellite campus in Jammu. The university's governing legislation comes into effect on November 30.
- IFFI 2026 Concludes in Goa: The 57th International Film Festival of India concluded in Goa, celebrating cinema, cultural diversity and filmmaking from different parts of the world.
- Thirteen Killed in Jharkhand Road Accident: Thirteen people lost their lives after a speeding car collided with another vehicle near Painki village on the Ranchi-Patna Highway in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.
- Delimitation Debate Gains National Attention: The proposed changes to parliamentary constituencies and representation have triggered discussions among political parties, particularly regarding the interests of southern states.
International News Headlines for School Assembly November 30
- Yemen Peace Proposal Gains Attention: A Saudi-led coalition official said the Yemen conflict could end if Houthi forces agree to participate in a United Nations-backed peace initiative.
- Saudi Arabia Intercepts Missiles: Saudi air defence forces intercepted projectiles directed towards the country amid escalating tensions involving Houthi forces.
- Spain Holds Important Parliamentary Election: Voters in Spain are heading to the polls in an election that could significantly influence the country's political direction and the future of its government.
- Switzerland Considers Relaxing Arms Export Rules: Swiss voters are considering changes to the country's arms export regulations, which could make international defence sales less restrictive.
- Pakistan Deploys Military Personnel to Saudi Arabia: Pakistan has announced the deployment of army personnel to Saudi Arabia following discussions on defence cooperation between the two countries.
- Iran Plans Changes to Intelligence Department: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered changes to the country's intelligence system following concerns over security gaps.
- Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo Raises Global Health Concerns: The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing a major Ebola outbreak, with government figures reporting more than 6,000 deaths and over 12,000 infections.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly November 30
- New Zealand Take Strong Lead Against India: New Zealand strengthened their position in the second Test against India in Christchurch, finishing Day 3 with a 243-run lead. Dhruv Jurel's fighting 88 was a major highlight of India's innings.
- D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov Continue World Chess Championship: India's reigning world champion D Gukesh and Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov entered Game 5 of the 2026 World Chess Championship with the match level at 2-2 after four consecutive draws.
- Kerala Blasters Face FC Goa in ISL: Kerala Blasters and FC Goa are scheduled to meet in an important Indian Super League fixture on November 29 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.
- East Bengal Take on Mohun Bagan in Kolkata Derby: East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are scheduled to face each other in the much-awaited Kolkata derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.
- Everton and Liverpool Meet in Merseyside Derby: Everton and Liverpool are facing each other in a Premier League fixture, with the historic rivalry attracting attention from football supporters.
- Sunderland Prepare to Face Tottenham Hotspur: Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur feature in the November 29 Premier League fixture list as both teams look to strengthen their league campaigns.
- Brighton and Newcastle United Set for Premier League Clash: Brighton and Newcastle United are also scheduled to meet in the English Premier League on Sunday.
- Desert Vipers Take on Gulf Giants in ILT20: Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants are scheduled to compete in the 12th match of the 2026-27 International League T20 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly November 30
- Tata Sons Board Meeting Scheduled for November 30: Tata Sons is preparing for an important board meeting to discuss a possible initial public offering (IPO), N Chandrasekaran's continuation as chairman and funding requirements of group companies.
- Tata Sons IPO Proposal Remains Under Discussion: The possible stock market listing of Tata Sons has attracted attention amid differences between company leadership and Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata.
- Tata Group Considers Fresh Investments in Group Companies: The upcoming board meeting is expected to discuss possible equity investments in companies including Air India, Tejas Networks and Agratas.
- Indian Stock Market Focuses on RBI Policy Decision: Investors are preparing for the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement scheduled for December 4, with interest rates, inflation and liquidity among the key areas of attention.
- Foreign Investors Record Strong November Investment: Foreign portfolio investors invested approximately Rs 1.54 lakh crore in Indian equities during November, marking their highest monthly investment on record.
- Sensex and Nifty End Four-Week Winning Streak: Indian benchmark indices declined during the previous trading week as weakness in banking shares, rising crude oil prices and profit-booking affected market sentiment.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly November 30
- CAT 2026 Examination Conducted in Three Slots: IIM Indore conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on November 29 across three examination slots. The examination is a major entrance test for admission to postgraduate management programmes at IIMs and other participating institutions.
- CAT 2026 Slot-Wise Analysis Draws Attention: Initial candidate reactions and examination reviews highlighted differences in difficulty across the three slots, with time management emerging as an important factor in certain sections.
- CAT 2026 Answer Key and Response Sheets Awaited: Candidates who appeared for the management entrance examination are awaiting the provisional answer key and response sheets. They should check the official CAT website for updates regarding the next stage of the examination process.
- JEE Main 2027 Registration Continues: The National Testing Agency's registration process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is open until November 30. Eligible candidates should complete their applications before the deadline.
- Jammu and Kashmir Notifies National Law University: The Union Territory has formally notified the establishment of its first National Law University, with its main campus planned in Budgam and another campus in Jammu.
- SHRESHTA NETS 2027 Application Deadline Approaches: Eligible students seeking admission to Classes 9 and 11 through the SHRESHTA scheme should complete their applications by November 30, 2026. The entrance examination is scheduled for January 10, 2027.
- CAT 2026 Candidates Look Ahead to Admission Process: With the examination completed, candidates will now focus on their scores, percentile estimates and the subsequent admission stages conducted by IIMs and other management institutes.
Thought of the Day
"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action."
(Dr APJ Abdul Kalam)
Meaning: Every great achievement begins with a dream. Students should dream big, work hard and turn their ideas into action through dedication, discipline and continuous learning. Education provides the knowledge and skills needed to achieve those dreams and contribute positively to society.
Staying updated with current affairs helps students understand the world beyond their classrooms. Reading daily news improves general knowledge, develops critical thinking and encourages students to form informed opinions about important events. Making newspaper reading and following reliable news sources a regular habit can help young learners become knowledgeable, curious and responsible citizens.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.