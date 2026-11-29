School Holiday Tomorrow (November 30, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise List
School Holiday Tomorrow (November 30): Schools across most states are expected to remain open on November 30, 2026. Check the state-wise school holiday status, official holiday calendars and latest closure updates for Delhi, UP, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states.
Schools across India are expected to follow their regular schedules on Monday, November 30, 2026. No nationwide school holiday has been announced for the day. However, students in some areas may get a day off if local administrations or school authorities issue separate closure orders.
According to the 2026 government holiday calendars, November 30 is not listed as a gazetted public holiday in several states, including Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.
Parents and students should note that government holiday calendars and school holiday schedules may differ. District administrations can also announce holidays at short notice due to weather conditions, local events or other reasons.
School Holiday on November 30: State-Wise List
Here is the holiday status based on the available official government calendars and school notifications.
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State/Region
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School Holiday Status on November 30
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Delhi
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No scheduled holiday in the published school calendar. Schools are expected to follow regular timings unless a separate order is issued.
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Kashmir
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Pre-primary to Class 8 students will remain on winter break from November 30, 2026, to February 28, 2027
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Uttar Pradesh
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No confirmed statewide school closure notification found for November 30.
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Haryana
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November 30 is not listed as a gazetted holiday in the 2026 state holiday notification.
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Punjab
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November 30 is not listed as a public holiday in the 2026 government holiday calendar.
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Rajasthan
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November 30 is not marked as a holiday in the state’s November 2026 calendar.
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Bihar
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November 30 is not listed among the state’s gazetted or restricted holidays for November.
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Himachal Pradesh
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No gazetted holiday is listed for November 30 in the 2026 state holiday calendar.
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Uttarakhand
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No statewide school closure has been confirmed for November 30.
Kashmir School Holiday
The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced the winter vacation schedule for schools across the Kashmir Division. As per the new order, students from pre-primary to Class 8 will remain on winter break from November 30, 2026, to February 28, 2027.
This means students studying in Classes 1 to 5 will also get winter holidays from November 30. The schedule applies to government and recognised private schools across the Kashmir Division.
The order, issued on November 27 under Government Order No. 476-DSEK of 2026, also covers students in Classes 6 to 8. Schools are scheduled to reopen for these students on March 1, 2027.
Students in Classes 9 to 12 will have their winter vacation from December 14, 2026, to February 22, 2027.
Delhi School Holiday Tomorrow
Schools in Delhi are expected to remain open on November 30. According to the Directorate of Education’s academic calendar for 2026-27, the winter vacation will begin on January 1, 2027, and continue until January 15, 2027.
The department has also directed schools to complete the prescribed number of working days during the academic session. No general school holiday for November 30 has been listed in the published schedule.
What Should Students and Parents Check?
Although no general holiday has been confirmed, school schedules may change due to local orders. Parents should check their school’s official website, circulars or registered communication channels for the latest information.
Students are advised to follow their regular school timetable unless their school administration or district authorities announce a closure.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.