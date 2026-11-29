Schools across India are expected to follow their regular schedules on Monday, November 30, 2026. No nationwide school holiday has been announced for the day. However, students in some areas may get a day off if local administrations or school authorities issue separate closure orders. According to the 2026 government holiday calendars, November 30 is not listed as a gazetted public holiday in several states, including Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Parents and students should note that government holiday calendars and school holiday schedules may differ. District administrations can also announce holidays at short notice due to weather conditions, local events or other reasons. School Holiday on November 30: State-Wise List Here is the holiday status based on the available official government calendars and school notifications.

State/Region School Holiday Status on November 30 Delhi No scheduled holiday in the published school calendar. Schools are expected to follow regular timings unless a separate order is issued. Kashmir Pre-primary to Class 8 students will remain on winter break from November 30, 2026, to February 28, 2027 Uttar Pradesh No confirmed statewide school closure notification found for November 30. Haryana November 30 is not listed as a gazetted holiday in the 2026 state holiday notification. Punjab November 30 is not listed as a public holiday in the 2026 government holiday calendar. Rajasthan November 30 is not marked as a holiday in the state’s November 2026 calendar. Bihar November 30 is not listed among the state’s gazetted or restricted holidays for November. Himachal Pradesh No gazetted holiday is listed for November 30 in the 2026 state holiday calendar. Uttarakhand No statewide school closure has been confirmed for November 30.

Kashmir School Holiday The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced the winter vacation schedule for schools across the Kashmir Division. As per the new order, students from pre-primary to Class 8 will remain on winter break from November 30, 2026, to February 28, 2027. This means students studying in Classes 1 to 5 will also get winter holidays from November 30. The schedule applies to government and recognised private schools across the Kashmir Division. The order, issued on November 27 under Government Order No. 476-DSEK of 2026, also covers students in Classes 6 to 8. Schools are scheduled to reopen for these students on March 1, 2027. Students in Classes 9 to 12 will have their winter vacation from December 14, 2026, to February 22, 2027. Delhi School Holiday Tomorrow Schools in Delhi are expected to remain open on November 30. According to the Directorate of Education’s academic calendar for 2026-27, the winter vacation will begin on January 1, 2027, and continue until January 15, 2027.