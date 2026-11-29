CAT 2026 Slot 3 has successfully taken place and CAT 2026 analysis has been published. The examination was held by IIM Indore at different test centers in India in the evening shift. This online examination was conducted as per the latest CAT pattern wherein the question paper had 68 questions which were distributed into three mandatory sections of VARC, DILR, and QA. Time given to complete all the three sections was 2 hours, that is 40 minutes for each section. Like previous years' CAT exams, the online paper contains 68 questions in total comprising three compulsory sections, VARC, DILR, and QA. The time duration provided to solve this online paper is 2 hours (120 minutes), and the sectional time limit to solve each section is 40 minutes, which means there will be no switching allowed between sections.

As per the difficulty level of Slot 3 in past CAT exams, it ranges from moderate to moderately difficult. Out of the three sections, DILR has been seen as the most difficult and time-consuming part of the exam, where students need to have a smart puzzle selection strategy rather than solving all of them. Previous year's Slot 3's good attempts are expected to be between 35 to 42 questions. Also Read: CAT 2026 Slot 1 Analysis CAT Slot 2 Exam Analysis 2026 CAT 2026 Slot 3: Exam Overview & Pattern Below are the CAT 2026 Slot 3 highlights: Particular Details Conducting Institute IIM Indore Exam Date & Slot Timing Sunday, November 29, 2026 (4:30 PM – 6:30 PM) Reporting & Gate Closing Time Reporting: 3:00 PM | Gate Closing: 4:00 PM Total Duration 120 Minutes (40 Minutes per section; no switching allowed) Total Questions & Marks 68 Questions / 204 Marks Marking Scheme +3 for each correct answer; -1 for wrong MCQs; 0 for wrong TITA (Type-In-The-Answer) questions

CAT 2026 Slot 3 Analysis: Exam Overview Here is the paper structure for Slot 3 in one table following the CAT pattern. The detailed breakdown below each figure will give you an idea of what each number means. Section Total Questions Time Difficulty Level (Recent Trend) Good Attempts VARC 24 40 minutes Moderate to moderately difficult 14–17 DILR 22 40 minutes Moderately difficult to difficult 9–12 QA 22 40 minutes Moderate to moderately difficult 11–14 Overall 68 120 minutes Moderate to moderately difficult 35–42 Check the IIM Call Predictor 2026-27 CAT 2026 Slot 3 Exam Details Below are the exam details for the CAT 2026 Slot 3: Exam Parameter Slot 3 Details Exam date 29 November 2026 (Sunday) Slot 3 timing 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM (Evening Shift) Conducting institute IIM Indore Mode Computer-based test Section order VARC, then DILR, then QA Sectional time limit 40 minutes per section Marking scheme +3 for a correct answer; −1 for a wrong MCQ; no negative marking for TITA questions Total marks 204

With respect to the test pattern, one must keep in mind that even CAT 2025 comprised of 68 questions, which was 24 questions in VARC, 22 questions in DILR, and 22 questions in QA, and there was a section-wise time limit of 40 minutes for all three sections. Hence, the candidate opting for Slot 3 is well-aware of the test pattern. CAT 2026 Slot 3 vs Previous CAT Exam Trend CAT 2026 Slot 3 was rated moderate to difficult overall, making it the toughest of the three examination slots. While VARC was relatively easier and offered candidates some relief, DILR and QA proved more challenging. DILR required careful set selection, with questions based on graphs, routes and networks, and cost and revenue. QA was lengthy and calculation-heavy, with Algebra carrying more weightage than Arithmetic. Overall, the paper tested candidates' conceptual understanding, accuracy and time management, particularly in the DILR and QA sections.