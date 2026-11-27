UPPSC PCS City Intimation Slip 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will release the exam city intimation slip for the UP PCS Prelims Exam 2026 today, November 27, 2026. The commission has issued a notice that the slip will be available on 27 November 2026 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The slip is called the District Information Slip. It tells candidates the district where their exam centre is located. The UP PCS Prelims Exam 2026 will be held on 6 December 2026, Sunday. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second shift will run from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The exam will take place in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can download the slip online by logging in with their OTR number. Please note that this slip is not an admit card. It is only advance information about the district, so candidates can plan their travel and stay in advance. The admit card will be available from 1 December 2026 on the same official website. In this live blog, we will share the latest updates on the UP PCS exam city slip, direct download link, steps to check the district, exam timings, and other important details for candidates.

UP PCS Prelims 2026 City Intimation Slip Highlights

UPPSC has released the District Information Slip for the UP PCS Prelims Exam 2026. The table below gives the key details from the commission's notice dated 26 November 2026.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Exam Name Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (General/Special Selection) Preliminary Exam 2026 Advertisement Number A-1/E-1/2026 (dated 25 June 2026) Notice Date 26 November 2026 Exam City Slip Release Date 27 November 2026 (Today) Name of the Slip District Information Slip Exam Date 6 December 2026 (Sunday) Exam Shifts Shift 1: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM; Shift 2: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM Exam Districts All 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh Admit Card Release Date 1 December 2026 Login Details Required OTR number Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in

UP PCS Exam City Slip 2026 PDF Download Link

UPPSC has made the UP PCS Prelims 2026 District Information Slip available on its official website from 27 November 2026. Candidates can download it by logging in with their OTR number. The direct link is given below. Candidates are advised to download the slip only from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Remember, this slip is not an admit card. It only shows the allotted exam district. Please also save a copy of the slip and keep a printout for future reference.

UPPSC PCS City Intimation Slip 2026 Link Click Here ( Link Active Soon)

Steps to Download UP PCS City Intimation Slip 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their exam district and download the District Information Slip for the UP PCS Prelims Exam 2026.

1. Visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

2. Click on the candidate login option on the homepage.

3. Enter your OTR number and the other login details asked on the screen.

4. Click on the Login button.

5. Open the link for the District Information Slip of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Prelims) Exam 2026.

6. Check your allotted exam district on the screen.

7. Download the slip and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on UP PCS Exam City Intimation Slip 2026

The District Information Slip gives advance information about the district where the exam centre is located. Candidates should check the details on the slip carefully after downloading it. The notice does not give the full list of fields on the slip, so the points below are the expected details.

• Candidate's name

• OTR number

• Allotted exam district

• Exam name

• Exam date