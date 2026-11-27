The Indian women's hockey team has continued to achieve new heights with another historic feat at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026. On Wednesday, November 25, the Indian women's team climbed to World No. 4 in the latest FIH Women's World Rankings after registering a dominant 4-0 victory over Japan at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal. This is the highest-ever ranking achieved by the Indian women's hockey team in the history of the game. Check out how India reached this milestone and more details in this article. How Did India Women's Hockey Team Achieve World No. 4 Ranking? The Indian women's hockey team registered a commanding 4-0 victory over Japan in its final league match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026. The team produced a dominant performance against Japan, with Lalremsiami, Deepika and Neha scoring the goals.

Lalremsiami opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a reverse-flick finish. Deepika doubled India's advantage in the 16th minute through a penalty corner. India extended its lead to 3-0 in the 28th minute when Neha scored from a rebound after Deepika's penalty-corner attempt was saved by the Japanese goalkeeper. Deepika then completed her brace in the 48th minute with another penalty-corner conversion to seal a comprehensive 4-0 victory for India. India vs Japan: Key Match Details Particulars Details Tournament Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Match India vs Japan Date November 25, 2026 Venue International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal India Score 4 Japan Score 0 Result India won by 4-0 Goalscorers Lalremsiami, Deepika (2), Neha

Indian Women's Hockey Team's Previous FIH Rankings The Indian women's hockey team has made huge progress in the international hockey in recent times. What makes their rise to World No. 4 even more remarkable is the fact that the team had been struggling to make it to the top 10 teams for long. The highest India ever ranked was World No. 9 in 2018 after reaching the quarter-finals of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup. The team then reached World No. 8 after clinching fourth place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Another milestone was accomplished by India in May-June 2022 when it reached World No. 6 after performing well in the FIH Pro League. The same ranking was accomplished by India in 2023. Here is a look at India's previous best FIH rankings: Year FIH World Ranking 2018 9 2020 8 2022 6 2023 6 2026 4