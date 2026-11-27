Indian Women's Hockey Team Rewrites History, Secures Highest-Ever FIH Ranking: Check Details
The Indian women's hockey team defeated Japan 4-0 at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 to etch history by achieving its highest-ever ranking of World No. 4 in the latest FIH Women's World Rankings.
The Indian women's hockey team has continued to achieve new heights with another historic feat at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026.
On Wednesday, November 25, the Indian women's team climbed to World No. 4 in the latest FIH Women's World Rankings after registering a dominant 4-0 victory over Japan at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal.
This is the highest-ever ranking achieved by the Indian women's hockey team in the history of the game. Check out how India reached this milestone and more details in this article.
How Did India Women's Hockey Team Achieve World No. 4 Ranking?
The Indian women's hockey team registered a commanding 4-0 victory over Japan in its final league match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026. The team produced a dominant performance against Japan, with Lalremsiami, Deepika and Neha scoring the goals.
Lalremsiami opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a reverse-flick finish. Deepika doubled India's advantage in the 16th minute through a penalty corner.
India extended its lead to 3-0 in the 28th minute when Neha scored from a rebound after Deepika's penalty-corner attempt was saved by the Japanese goalkeeper.
Deepika then completed her brace in the 48th minute with another penalty-corner conversion to seal a comprehensive 4-0 victory for India.
India vs Japan: Key Match Details
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Tournament
|
Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026
|
Match
|
India vs Japan
|
Date
|
November 25, 2026
|
Venue
|
International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal
|
India Score
|
4
|
Japan Score
|
0
|
Result
|
India won by 4-0
|
Goalscorers
|
Lalremsiami, Deepika (2), Neha
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Previous FIH Rankings
The Indian women's hockey team has made huge progress in the international hockey in recent times. What makes their rise to World No. 4 even more remarkable is the fact that the team had been struggling to make it to the top 10 teams for long.
The highest India ever ranked was World No. 9 in 2018 after reaching the quarter-finals of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup. The team then reached World No. 8 after clinching fourth place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Another milestone was accomplished by India in May-June 2022 when it reached World No. 6 after performing well in the FIH Pro League. The same ranking was accomplished by India in 2023.
Here is a look at India's previous best FIH rankings:
|
Year
|
FIH World Ranking
|
2018
|
9
|
2020
|
8
|
2022
|
6
|
2023
|
6
|
2026
|
4
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Major Achievements
The Indian women's hockey team has achieved several remarkable milestones over the last decade, establishing itself as one of the
strongest sides in international hockey.
-
2018 Asian Games: Won the silver medal.
-
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Finished fourth, narrowly missing out on a medal.
-
2026 Asian Games: Won the gold medal, ending a 44-year wait since its previous triumph in 1982.
What Next for Indian Women's Hockey Team?
With the LA Olympics 2028 in sight, India's rise to World No. 4 is a positive sign for the team. The team has already secured a direct qualification after winning gold at the 2026 Asian Games, they will aim to carry this momentum forward and compete for an Olympic medal.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com