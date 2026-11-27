KSET Revised Result 2026 Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Result PDF Link Here
KSET Revised Result 2026 for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates who appeared in the KSET exam can download the revised KSET 2026 provisional results and subject-wise cutoff marks through the link at the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Key Points
- KEA released revised KSET 2026 provisional results and category-wise cutoff marks.
- Candidates can download results and cutoff marks from the official KEA website.
- The KSET 2026 exam was conducted on October 11 for Assistant Professor eligibility.
KSET Revised Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the revised provisionally qualified candidates and category-wise cutoff marks for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) 2026. Candidates who appeared in the KSET exam can download the revised KSET 2026 provisional results and subject-wise cutoff marks through the link at the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can download the detailed pdf regarding the available slots, the number of candidates qualified, and the cutoff marks (out of a maximum of 300) across various categories such as GM, SCA, SCB, SCC, ST, CAT-I, 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B, including General, PwD, and Transgender sub-divisions declared for multiple subjects.
KSET Revised Result 2026 Download PDF Link
The link to download the provisional results and subject-wise cutoff marks for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) 2026 has been released in PDF format on the official website. Candidates can download the KSET Revised Result 2026 directly through the link given below-
|KSET Revised Result 2026
|PDF Download Link
KSET Cut off 2026: Key Highlights
The Karnataka State Eligibility Test conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is the gateway for the eligibility of Assistant Professors in Karnataka. The written exam was conducted on October 11 across 37 subjects. The table below discusses the important details for the KSET Result 2026.
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Conducting Body
|Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|Exam Name
|Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026
|Purpose
|Assistant Professor Eligibility
|Number of Subjects
|37 Subjects
|KSET Result 2026 Status
|Out
|Selection Mode
|Written Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2) ➔ Document Verification
|Official Website
|cetonline.karnataka.gov.in / kea.kar.nic.in
KSET 2026 Revised Cutoff Marks 2026
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the revised provisionally qualified candidates and category-wise cutoff marks for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) 2026 on its official website. It is noted that KSET 2026 was conducted on October 11 across 37 subjects to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor positions. Candidates can download the revised cut-off marks for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) 2026 and check the latest updates through the pdf available on the official website.
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