KSET Revised Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the revised provisionally qualified candidates and category-wise cutoff marks for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) 2026. Candidates who appeared in the KSET exam can download the revised KSET 2026 provisional results and subject-wise cutoff marks through the link at the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can download the detailed pdf regarding the available slots, the number of candidates qualified, and the cutoff marks (out of a maximum of 300) across various categories such as GM, SCA, SCB, SCC, ST, CAT-I, 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B, including General, PwD, and Transgender sub-divisions declared for multiple subjects.

KSET Revised Result 2026 Download PDF Link

The link to download the provisional results and subject-wise cutoff marks for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) 2026 has been released in PDF format on the official website. Candidates can download the KSET Revised Result 2026 directly through the link given below-