Key Points Provisional admit cards for Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary released Nov 26, 2026.

The CET Senior Secondary Level Exam 2026 will be conducted from Dec 1-3, 2026.

Candidates can download admit cards and check details at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the provisional admit card for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) Senior Secondary Level Examination 2026 on November 26, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards through the official recruitment website. The Rajasthan CET Class 12th exam city slip 2026 was released on November 22, 2026. Candidates can check their allotted exam district by logging in through their SSO ID. The RSSB CET Senior Secondary Level Examination will be conducted from December 1 to December 3, 2026. Candidates should download their admit cards as soon as possible, appear for the exam and check all the details mentioned very carefully at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 Direct Link The Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary exam 2026 has been released on the official website. Candidates will now be able to download the RSSB CET Class 12th Admit Card 2026 using the login details provided during registration. Given below is the direct link for the candidates to download the Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Exam 2026:-

Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Admit Card 2026 Direct Link Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Exam Dates 2026 The exam will be conducted over three days from December 1, 2 and 3, 2026, with two shifts scheduled daily, that is, morning and evening. Event Important Dates City Slip November 21, 2026 Admit Card November 26, 2026 Exam Dates December 1, 2, and 3, 2026 Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Shift Timings 2026 The Rajasthan CET Class 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from December 1 to 3, 2026. Each day has two shifts scheduled, that is morning and evening shifts. Given below are the shift timings for the exam:- Morning Shift:- 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Afternoon Shift:- 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM Candidates should check their individual exam details on the admit card. Also check, Rajasthan CET 12th Level Exam Date 2026 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Shift Timings & Mandatory OMR Rules

How to Download the Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Admit Card 2026? Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary e-admit cards 2026 from the official website:- Go to the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the Get Admit Card option once directed to the homepage.

Enter the application number and date of birth.

Submit the details and download the admit card.

Take a printout for exam purposes. Candidates can also download their admit cards through the official recruitment website. Also check, RSSB CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 LIVE Important Documents Required at the RSSB CET Class 12th Exam 2026 Candidates must remember to take this list of important documents to the RSSB CET Class 12th Exam 2026, which will be held on December 1, 2, and 3, 2026. Given below is the important list of documents that the candidates should take with them to enter the exam centre:-