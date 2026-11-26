Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in- Get Direct Link
RSSB CET Senior Secondary Admit Card 2026 is now available to download on the official website. Check the Rajasthan CET exam dates, shift timings, download steps, dress code and important exam-day guidelines in the article below.
Key Points
- Provisional admit cards for Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary released Nov 26, 2026.
- The CET Senior Secondary Level Exam 2026 will be conducted from Dec 1-3, 2026.
- Candidates can download admit cards and check details at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the provisional admit card for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) Senior Secondary Level Examination 2026 on November 26, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards through the official recruitment website. The Rajasthan CET Class 12th exam city slip 2026 was released on November 22, 2026. Candidates can check their allotted exam district by logging in through their SSO ID. The RSSB CET Senior Secondary Level Examination will be conducted from December 1 to December 3, 2026. Candidates should download their admit cards as soon as possible, appear for the exam and check all the details mentioned very carefully at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 Direct Link
The Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary exam 2026 has been released on the official website. Candidates will now be able to download the RSSB CET Class 12th Admit Card 2026 using the login details provided during registration. Given below is the direct link for the candidates to download the Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Exam 2026:-
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Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Admit Card 2026
Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Exam Dates 2026
The exam will be conducted over three days from December 1, 2 and 3, 2026, with two shifts scheduled daily, that is, morning and evening.
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Event
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Important Dates
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City Slip
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November 21, 2026
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Admit Card
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November 26, 2026
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Exam Dates
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December 1, 2, and 3, 2026
Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Shift Timings 2026
The Rajasthan CET Class 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from December 1 to 3, 2026. Each day has two shifts scheduled, that is morning and evening shifts. Given below are the shift timings for the exam:-
- Morning Shift:- 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
- Afternoon Shift:- 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM
Candidates should check their individual exam details on the admit card.
Also check, Rajasthan CET 12th Level Exam Date 2026 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Shift Timings & Mandatory OMR Rules
How to Download the Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary e-admit cards 2026 from the official website:-
- Go to the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the Get Admit Card option once directed to the homepage.
- Enter the application number and date of birth.
- Submit the details and download the admit card.
- Take a printout for exam purposes.
Candidates can also download their admit cards through the official recruitment website.
Also check, RSSB CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 LIVE
Important Documents Required at the RSSB CET Class 12th Exam 2026
Candidates must remember to take this list of important documents to the RSSB CET Class 12th Exam 2026, which will be held on December 1, 2, and 3, 2026. Given below is the important list of documents that the candidates should take with them to enter the exam centre:-
- Printed copy of the e-admit card
- Original photo identity proof. Aadhaar card with date of birth is preferred.
- In special cases, PAN Card, passport, driving licence or voter ID can be used for identity verification.
- One recent colour passport-size photograph. It should not be older than one month and must not be edited, morphed or tampered with.
- One transparent blue ballpoint pen.
Candidates will have to undergo frisking, biometric verification and face recognition before entering the exam hall.
Also check, Maharashtra Exam Reforms: V. Radha Committee Recommends 10-Year Jail, Fine for Paper Leaks and More
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