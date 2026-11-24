In a major push to change the competitive recruitment examinations and stop the paper leaks across the state, the high-level V.Radha Committee has submitted its second detailed report to the Maharashtra government on November 23, 2026. Constituted under a Government Resolution dated September 4, 2026, to make state recruitment processes more transparent, secure and reliable, the panel has proposed strict anti-cheating laws alongside major candidate-friendly fee reforms for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants. The panel’s recommendations will be submitted in four stages overall, following its first report on the MPSC Group C exam on November 4, 2026, and will cover legal deterrence, exam administration, cybersecurity, technology integration, and candidate welfare.

राज्यातील भरती व #स्पर्धापरीक्षा प्रक्रिया अधिक पारदर्शक, सुरक्षित आणि विश्वासार्ह करण्याच्या दृष्टीने राज्य शासनाने गठित केलेल्या उच्चस्तरीय समितीने आपला दुसरा अहवाल शासनास सादर केला आहे. या अहवालात पेपरफुटी, परीक्षांमधील गैरप्रकार आणि अनुचित साधनांचा वापर रोखण्यासाठी कठोर कायदेशीर तरतुदी करण्यासह परीक्षा संचालन, प्रशासकीय यंत्रणा, तंत्रज्ञानाचा वापर, सायबर सुरक्षा आणि उमेदवारांच्या हिताच्या दृष्टीने अनेक महत्त्वपूर्ण सुधारणा सुचविण्यात आल्या आहेत. व्ही. राधा समितीचा हा दुसरा अहवाल असून एकूण चार टप्प्यात अहवाल सादर होणार आहे. संघटित परीक्षा गैरप्रकारांत सहभागी व्यक्ती व संस्थांना ७ ते १० वर्षे कारावास आणि किमान १० कोटी रुपयांचा दंड, गैरप्रकारांमधून झालेल्या नुकसानीची वसुली तसेच संबंधितांची मालमत्ता जप्त करण्याची शिफारस समितीने केली आहे. याशिवाय गंभीर गुन्ह्यांच्या तपासासाठी विशेष कृती दल (Special Task Force), खटल्यांच्या जलद निपटाऱ्यासाठी विशेष जलदगती न्यायालये स्थापन करणे आणि तपासाची जबाबदारी वरिष्ठ पोलीस अधिकाऱ्यांकडे सोपविण्याचीही शिफारस करण्यात आली आहे. उमेदवारांच्या हिताच्या दृष्टीने महाराष्ट्र लोकसेवा आयोगामार्फत (एमपीएससी) परीक्षा दिल्यानंतर उमेदवारांना संपूर्ण परीक्षा शुल्क परत करण्याबाबत विचार करण्याची तसेच उत्तरतालिकेवरील उमेदवारांची हरकत मान्य झाल्यास हरकत नोंदविण्यासाठी भरलेले शुल्क परत करण्याची महत्त्वपूर्ण शिफारसही अहवालात करण्यात आली आहे. राज्यातील भरती व स्पर्धा परीक्षा प्रक्रिया अधिक पारदर्शक, सुरक्षित आणि विश्वासार्ह करण्याच्या उद्देशाने शासन निर्णय ४ सप्टेंबर २०२६ अन्वये उच्चस्तरीय समिती स्थापन करण्यात आली होती. या समितीने महाराष्ट्र लोकसेवा आयोगाच्या गट-क परीक्षेसंदर्भातील पहिला अहवाल ४ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ रोजी सादर केला होता. त्यानंतर समितीने आपला दुसरा अहवाल २३ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ रोजी शासनास सादर केला आहे. या अहवालात कायदेशीर तरतुदी, परीक्षा संचालन व्यवस्था, प्रशासकीय समन्वय, उमेदवारांच्या सुविधा आणि तंत्रज्ञानाधारित सुरक्षा याबाबत व्यापक सुधारणा सुचविण्यात आल्या आहेत. सविस्तर वृत्त - https://t.co/QJ3nmTy2FR — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) November 24, 2026