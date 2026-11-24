On November 24th 2026 at 4:38 PM IST in Doha 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pushed a ball past mid-on off UAE pacer Ibrar Ahmad and broke the record for the fastest century in List A cricket. One bounce. Four runs. In that exact second 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claimed the fastest century in List A cricket history.

He needed just 28 deliveries to achieve the feat.

It was a 50-over match, and one innings from a teenager from Bihar just put four Indian batters inside the top seven of an all-time world record list.

Read more hereon to learn who are the other players to rank in the top ten players to hit the fastest 100 in List A cricket history for general knowledge.

How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hit Fastest 100 in List A Cricket in Doha?

Walking out to chase 250 against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on November 24 Sooryavanshi had a point to prove. He had managed just 11 and 26 in his previous two innings against Nepal and Pakistan A.