Four Indians in the Top 7, Led by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Who Are the Top 10 Batters With the Fastest List A Centuries?
Fifteen-year-old Indian opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed the fastest century in List A cricket off 28 balls against UAE in Doha on November 24, 2026. With four Indians now inside the top seven, here is the complete top 10 list and how List A cricket differs from ODIs.
On November 24th 2026 at 4:38 PM IST in Doha 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pushed a ball past mid-on off UAE pacer Ibrar Ahmad and broke the record for the fastest century in List A cricket. One bounce. Four runs. In that exact second 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claimed the fastest century in List A cricket history.
He needed just 28 deliveries to achieve the feat.
It was a 50-over match, and one innings from a teenager from Bihar just put four Indian batters inside the top seven of an all-time world record list.
Read more hereon to learn who are the other players to rank in the top ten players to hit the fastest 100 in List A cricket history for general knowledge.
How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hit Fastest 100 in List A Cricket in Doha?
Walking out to chase 250 against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on November 24 Sooryavanshi had a point to prove. He had managed just 11 and 26 in his previous two innings against Nepal and Pakistan A.
He wasted zero time.
Three sixes flew off the very first over. His half-century arrived in 16 balls. And By the fifth over India A had crossed 100 the fastest team hundred in List A history.
When he clipped UAE pacer Ibrar Ahmad past mid-on off ball 28 he eclipsed Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk’s 2023 world record of 29 balls and broke his Bihar teammate Sakibul Gani’s Indian mark of 32 balls.
At the time of writing, with India A racing at 183/2 after 10 overs, Sooryavanshi was unbeaten on 151 off 40 balls.
"Cricket, in the end, is a team game," Sooryavanshi had said earlier this year after missing another milestone. "If I score 80 instead of a hundred and my team wins, that 80 means more to me." Today, he delivered both.
Who are Top 10 Batters with Fastest Centuries in List A Cricket?
If you follow cricket for competitive exams or general knowledge keep this updated table handy. Four of the seven fastest knocks in 50-over history now belong to Indian batters:
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Balls
|
Opponent
|
Year
|
1
|
India A
|
28
|
UAE
|
2026
|
2
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
South Australia
|
29
|
Tasmania
|
2023
|
3
|
AB de Villiers
|
South Africa
|
31
|
West Indies
|
2015
|
4
|
Sakibul Gani
|
Bihar
|
32
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
2025
|
5
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Jharkhand
|
33
|
Karnataka
|
2025
|
6
|
Anmolpreet Singh
|
Punjab
|
35
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
2024
|
7
|
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|
Bihar
|
36
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
2025
|
7
|
Corey Anderson
|
New Zealand
|
36
|
West Indies
|
2014
|
7
|
Graham Rose
|
Somerset
|
36
|
Devon
|
1990
|
10
|
Shahid Afridi
|
Pakistan
|
37
|
Sri Lanka
|
1996
How List A Cricket Differs From Regular One Day Cricket
Whenever a record falls in an A-team tournament, fans ask the same worried question: Does this actually count as an official world record?
Yes, it does. Think of List A cricket as the parent category and One-Day Internationals (ODIs) as its most famous child.
Just as First-Class cricket includes both Test matches and domestic Ranji Trophy games List A covers all official 40-to-60-over matches recognized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and national boards. That includes:
-
Senior men's and women's ODIs.
-
Premier domestic 50-over tournaments like India’s Vijay Hazare Trophy and England’s One-Day Cup.
-
Official A-team and continental emerging-nations tournaments, such as the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup.
What gets left out? Warm-up friendlies, club games, and unofficial exhibition matches never make the cut. The ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup is a sanctioned 50-over tournament so Sooryavanshi’s 28-ball knock sits directly above AB de Villiers’ 31-ball ODI blitz in the same official career column.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.