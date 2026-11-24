Jensen Huang As Nvidia CEO: As an audience, you can call this the biggest comeback of all time and the shortest resignation ever. On November 24, 2026, Jensen Huang rejoined Nvidia as Nvidia’s President, CEO and Board Director. Why do we call it the shortest? Because the board accepted his resignation just 11 days ago. What do we call this: working so hard that no matter what, you become an irreplaceable asset. Then, we all have the same curious question in our brains: How did one of the world's most powerful tech giants go from a leadership crisis to a dramatic boardroom reversal in less than two weeks? The reason for Jensen Huang's return has a list of personal crises. This dramatic tech showdown had episodes involving allegations of personal misconduct, national security concerns, federal investigations, investor anxiety and even intervention from US President Donald Trump.

What followed was a high-stakes corporate clash involving boardroom authority, executive accountability and shareholder confidence. This single move has had an intensive impact across major sectors in the market, including the tech market as well. Although this has never happened before, this has become one of the rarest cases for corporate analysts to read and observe. From a $1.2 trillion market-value wipeout to Huang's reinstatement, here are nine developments that explain the extraordinary turnaround. Let's decode… Also Read: NVIDIA Stock Crash: Did Jensen Huang’s Sudden Exit Send The Company Into A Spin? Check Share Price Fallout And Performance 9 Big Things That Happened During Jensen Huang's Exit and Return as Nvidia CEO 1. Extramarital Affairs and Spy Allegations Triggered the Controversy

The news broke, and it came from none other than Jensen Huang himself. The revelation concerned Huang's extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive. Adding another layer to the controversy was the fact that Alice was suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. As more details emerged, further allegations involving Nvidia employees intensified the controversy, prompting Huang to acknowledge his infidelity in an internal communication to staff. 2. Jensen Huang Resigned as Nvidia CEO (November 11–12) After the big news broke out, it was followed by Nvidia's board asking him to resign for the sake of goodwill and then accepting Huang's resignation as President, CEO and Board Director. On an immediate basis, CFO Colette Kress became interim CEO, while Harvey C. Jones was appointed Board Chair to oversee the leadership transition.

Also Read: Who Is Colette Kress? Meet The Nvidia CFO Who Could Be The Next CEO Amid Jensen Huang Leadership Crisis 3. Nvidia Lost $1.2 Trillion in Market Value The share market for Nvidia played the biggest game while all of this was happening. Huang's sudden departure rattled investors and triggered a major sell-off. A massive 14% fall in the share price on the same day followed, and then Nvidia reportedly lost approximately $1.2 trillion in market capitalisation within days. This highlighted how leadership uncertainty can influence investor confidence and the valuation of even the world's largest technology companies. 4. Silicon Valley Leaders and Investors Demanded His Return Technology leaders and investors rallied behind Jensen Huang. Big names like Elon Musk reportedly highlighted the importance of personal relationships in business partnerships, while the 'Stand With Jensen' petition attracted over 200,000 signatures, reflecting strong industry support for his leadership.

In latest updates: After Jensen was reinstated, Elon Musk posted Jensen's video of return showed his support.

Everyone I know at Nvidia wanted Jensen back and it shows — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2026 5. Nvidia's Board Initially Rejected His Return (November 17) Despite growing pressure, Nvidia's board initially refused to reconsider its decision. During the third-quarter earnings call, Board Chair Harvey C. Jones reportedly confirmed that directors had no intention of reinstating Huang. This statement made his eventual comeback even more unexpected. Not just that, the share market for tech was going down as investor sentiment weakened and investors started pressure-selling stocks. 6. Federal Investigations and Megaspeed Blacklist Added to the Crisis US authorities reportedly investigated Megaspeed over suspected illegal diversions of Nvidia chips to China. Meanwhile, the SEC and California Attorney General also scrutinised Nvidia, adding regulatory pressure to an already complicated corporate leadership crisis.

7. Donald Trump Intervened to Bring Jensen Huang Back US President Donald Trump publicly supported Huang's reinstatement and reportedly contacted Nvidia board members. He later claimed responsibility for persuading directors, introducing an unusual political dimension to an already extraordinary corporate governance dispute.

(Trump Posted Jensen's Image On His Truth Social As A Support) 8. Nvidia Reinstated Huang with Stricter Governance Measures (November 23) Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Huang on November 23. However, the comeback came with additional accountability measures, including an independent National Security and Export Control Committee, a search for a new Chief Compliance Officer and continued investigations. 9. Nvidia Shares Surged as Huang Returned, but Congressional Hearings Await