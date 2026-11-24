UPSC CDS 1 2027 Notification: Check Vacancy, Apply Online, Selection Process and Eligibility
UPSC CDS 1 2027 Notification will be released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on December 02, 2026. The UPSC CDS 1 2027 notification is a is the gateway for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers' Training Academy (OTA). Check eligibility, age limit, selection process, exam date, and more details here.
UPSC CDS 1 2027 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the CDS 1 2027 notification on December 02, 2026. As per the UPSC examination calendar for 2027, the online application form will commence from December 22, 2026. CDS 1 2027 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 11th April 2027.
The UPSC CDS 1 2027 notification is a crucial recruitment drive launched by the UPSC, which is the gateway for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers' Training Academy (OTA).
Once released, candidates will get all the crucial updates about the UPSC CDS 1 2027, including vacancies, age limit, educational qualifications, application fee, selection process and more. You will get the PDF download link here once the Commission releases the notification on its official website.
UPSC CDS 1 2027 Notification PDF
UPSC CDS 1 Notification 2027 will be available to download on the official website of UPSC on 2nd December 2026. The notification PDF will provide you with all the crucial details, including vacancies, age limit, educational qualifications, application fee, selection process, and examination rules to apply for these positions. Once released, candidates can download the notification PDF directly through the link given below.
UPSC CDS 1 2027: Key Highlights
The UPSC CDS 1 2027 notification is a crucial recruitment drive launched by the UPSC, which is the gateway for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers' Training Academy (OTA). You can check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Event
|Date
|CDS 1 Notification 2027
|2 December 2026
|CDS 1 Application Start Date
|2 December 2026
|Last Date to Apply Online
|22 December 2026
|CDS 1 Exam Date 2027
|11 April 2027
|CDS 1 Admit Card 2027
|To be announced
|CDS 1 Result 2027
|To be announced
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.