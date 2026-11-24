UPSC CDS 1 2027 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the CDS 1 2027 notification on December 02, 2026. As per the UPSC examination calendar for 2027, the online application form will commence from December 22, 2026. CDS 1 2027 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 11th April 2027.

The UPSC CDS 1 2027 notification is a crucial recruitment drive launched by the UPSC, which is the gateway for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers' Training Academy (OTA).

Once released, candidates will get all the crucial updates about the UPSC CDS 1 2027, including vacancies, age limit, educational qualifications, application fee, selection process and more. You will get the PDF download link here once the Commission releases the notification on its official website.