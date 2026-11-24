ISC Class 11 English Language Exam Pattern 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) holds the ISC Class 11 English Language (Paper 1) test in order to evaluate students’ proficiency in written communication, grammar, vocabulary, and reading comprehension abilities. Getting acquainted with the ISC Class 11 English Language Test Pattern 2027 in the beginning of the 2026-27 school year will help students become proficient in writing within certain limits, format, and time limits before taking their annual exams.

ISC Class 11 English Language test is worth 100 marks altogether, which consist of the written theory part with 80 marks and lasting for three hours and Internal Project Work worth 20 marks each.

Also Read: ISC Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026-27