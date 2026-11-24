ISC Class 11 English Language Exam Pattern 2027: Check Paper Structure, Marking Scheme & Syllabus
Understand the official ISC Class 11 English Language (Paper 1) Exam Pattern 2027 as prescribed by CISCE for the 2026–27 academic session. This guide breaks down the 100-mark assessment structure covering the 80-mark theory paper (Composition, Directed Writing, Grammar, and Reading Comprehension) and 20-mark Project Work to help students prepare effectively.
ISC Class 11 English Language Exam Pattern 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) holds the ISC Class 11 English Language (Paper 1) test in order to evaluate students’ proficiency in written communication, grammar, vocabulary, and reading comprehension abilities. Getting acquainted with the ISC Class 11 English Language Test Pattern 2027 in the beginning of the 2026-27 school year will help students become proficient in writing within certain limits, format, and time limits before taking their annual exams.
ISC Class 11 English Language test is worth 100 marks altogether, which consist of the written theory part with 80 marks and lasting for three hours and Internal Project Work worth 20 marks each.
Also Read: ISC Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026-27
ISC Class 11 English Language Exam Pattern 2027: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the ISC Class 11 English Language Exam Pattern 2027:
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Particular
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Class & Subject
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ISC Class 11 – English Language (Paper 1 / Subject Code: 801)
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Academic Session
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2026–2027 (For Annual Examination 2027)
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Total Marks
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100 Marks (80 Marks Theory Paper + 20 Marks Project Work)
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Theory Exam Duration
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3 Hours (plus 15 minutes reading time)
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Theory Paper Questions
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4 Compulsory Questions (Composition, Directed Writing & Proposal, Grammar, Comprehension)
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Internal Assessment
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Listening Skills (5 Marks) + Speaking Skills (5 Marks) + Writing Skills (10 Marks)
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Minimum Passing Marks
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35% overall in ISC Class 11
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Official Website
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cisce.org
ISC Class 11 English Language Paper 1 Structure & Marking Scheme (80 Marks)
The three-hour theory examination paper is made up of four compulsory questions on creative writing, practical/directed writing, grammar, and reading comprehension:
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Question No.
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Section / Component
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Task Description & Choices
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Word Limit
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Marks
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Question 1
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Composition (Essay Writing)
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Candidates write one composition from a choice of six topics (Narrative, Descriptive, Reflective, Argumentative, Discursive, and Short Story).
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400–450 words
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20 Marks
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Question 2 (a)
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Directed Writing
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Writing an article, book review, film review, speech, newspaper report, or statement of purpose based on given amplifications/points.
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300 words
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12 Marks
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Question 2 (b)
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Proposal Writing
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Writing a formal proposal based on a given situation/problem with specific headings (Heading/Title, Statement of Objective, List of Measures, Conclusion).
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~150 words
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8 Marks
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Question 3
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Short-Answer Grammar & Structure
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Functional grammar items testing sentence transformation, phrasal verbs/prepositions, and correct verb forms (tenses).
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Objective / Short sentences
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15 Marks
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Question 4
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Reading Comprehension & Précis
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An unseen passage (~700 words) followed by:
• 4(a): Vocabulary (synonyms/contextual word meanings) & sentence usage – 6 Marks
• 4(b): Short-answer comprehension questions – 11 Marks
• 4(c): Summary / Précis writing in a grid – 8 Marks
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Summary: 100 words
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25 Marks
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Total
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Written Theory Paper
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All 4 Questions Compulsory
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—
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80 Marks
ISC Class 11 English Internal Assessment: Project Work (20 Marks)
Together with the test paper which has 80 marks, there is another test paper having 20 marks which is marked by the internal teacher as well as the external examiner.
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Assessment Component
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Evaluation Criteria
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Marks
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Listening Skills
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Aural comprehension test based on a ~300-word passage read aloud twice, followed by objective questions.
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5 Marks
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Speaking Skills
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Oral presentation/speech (2 minutes) followed by a 3-minute interactive discussion with the examiner on a chosen topic.
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5 Marks
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Writing Skills
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One original written assignment (500 words) such as a creative story, travelogue, personal profile, or analytical essay.
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10 Marks
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Total
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Internal Project Work
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20 Marks
How to Prepare for ISC Class 11 English Language Exam 2027?
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Never Cross Word Limits: Exceeding the 450-word count in Composition or the 100-word count in Summary Writing fetches negative marks—learn to write precisely within word limits.
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Learn to Write Proposal: Learn by heart the CISCE format of writing proposal with distinct subheadings (Heading, Statement of Objective, List of Measures, Conclusion) and ensure 7-8 out of 8 marks.
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Practice Phrasal Verb & Transformation: Practice grammar questions from previous 10 years' ISC Paper 1 to learn how CISCE uses repeated prepositions and transformation questions.
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Cover Every Prompt in Directed Writing: Make sure to check off every bullet point in the prompts while writing your article/report/review because leaving any of them means content marks are lost.
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Prepare a Draft for Precis Writing: Make it a rule to always have a rough 100-word draft prepared before writing in the grid for Question 4(c).
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