Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026: Lokrakshak Vacancies Increased to 12,752; 241 PSI Posts Announced
Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has increased the Lokrakshak (LRD) vacancies to 12,752 and has also announced 241 PSI posts. Read the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- GPRB increased Lokrakshak vacancies from 2841 to 12752, announced Nov 24, 2026.
- 241 direct recruitment vacancies for Class-3 Police Sub Inspector (PSI) also notified.
- Online applications open Nov 26, 2026 (2 PM) and close Dec 16, 2026, via OJAS.
In a major boost for government job aspirants in Gujarat, the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has announced a huge increase in the Lokrakshak Cadre (LRD) vacancies, increasing the total posts from 2841 to 12752. The increase in the vacancies was announced through an official announcement dated November 24, 2026; the revision follows fresh post approvals granted by the State Home Department. Alongside the expanded constable recruitment, the board has also notified 241 direct recruitment vacancies in the Class-3 Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Cadre. Online applications for both the Lokrakshak and PSI cadres will open on November 26, 2026, at 2:00 PM via the official OJAS portal, i.e., ojas.gujarat.gov.in and will remain open until December 16, 2026.
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Revised Vacancies Notice
The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board announced the number of increased vacancies through an official notice. The total number of revised vacancies has been increased from 2841 to 12752. Candidates can check the official notification on the official website, that is, gprb.gujarat.gov.in or can use the official notification PDF, which has been given below:-
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Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026
Also check, Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Revised Vacancies
Replacing the earlier figures published in the November 20, 2026 advertisement, the updated post-wise vacancy distribution for the 12.752 Lokrakshak posts is detailed below:-
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Post Name
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Advertisement Number
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Revised Vacancies
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Unarmed Police Constable (UPC)
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GPRB/202627/1
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8233
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Armed Police Constable (APC)
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GPRB/202627/1
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1132
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Armed Police Constable (SRPF)
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GPRB/202627/1
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3107
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Jail Sepoy (Male)
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GPRB/202627/1
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251
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Jail Sepoy (Female/Matron)
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GPRB/202627/1
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29
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Total Lokrakshak Posts
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—
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12,752*
Candidates should note that the vacancies remain subject to further modification by the board. All other terms and conditions from the November 20, 2026 advertisement remain the same.
Gujarat Police PSC Cadre Vacancy 2026 and Eligibility Criteria
Under the advertisement number GPRB/202627/4, the board has invited online applications for the 241 Class-3 PSI Cadre posts, comprising 225 unarmed Police Sub-Inspector vacancies and 16 Jailor Group-2 (Female) vacancies. Candidates applying for the PSI posts must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university, whereas Class 12 (HSC) pass candidates are eligible for Lokrakshak posts.
Also check, RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 Out: Download CBTST Typing Test Hall Ticket- Direct Link Here
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.