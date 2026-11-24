Key Points GPRB increased Lokrakshak vacancies from 2841 to 12752, announced Nov 24, 2026.

241 direct recruitment vacancies for Class-3 Police Sub Inspector (PSI) also notified.

Online applications open Nov 26, 2026 (2 PM) and close Dec 16, 2026, via OJAS.

In a major boost for government job aspirants in Gujarat, the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has announced a huge increase in the Lokrakshak Cadre (LRD) vacancies, increasing the total posts from 2841 to 12752. The increase in the vacancies was announced through an official announcement dated November 24, 2026; the revision follows fresh post approvals granted by the State Home Department. Alongside the expanded constable recruitment, the board has also notified 241 direct recruitment vacancies in the Class-3 Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Cadre. Online applications for both the Lokrakshak and PSI cadres will open on November 26, 2026, at 2:00 PM via the official OJAS portal, i.e., ojas.gujarat.gov.in and will remain open until December 16, 2026. Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Revised Vacancies Notice

The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board announced the number of increased vacancies through an official notice. The total number of revised vacancies has been increased from 2841 to 12752. Candidates can check the official notification on the official website, that is, gprb.gujarat.gov.in or can use the official notification PDF, which has been given below:- Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Revised Vacancy Notice Also check, Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Revised Vacancies Replacing the earlier figures published in the November 20, 2026 advertisement, the updated post-wise vacancy distribution for the 12.752 Lokrakshak posts is detailed below:- Post Name Advertisement Number Revised Vacancies Unarmed Police Constable (UPC) GPRB/202627/1 8233 Armed Police Constable (APC) GPRB/202627/1 1132 Armed Police Constable (SRPF) GPRB/202627/1 3107 Jail Sepoy (Male) GPRB/202627/1 251 Jail Sepoy (Female/Matron) GPRB/202627/1 29 Total Lokrakshak Posts — 12,752*