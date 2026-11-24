GIMS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2026 at gims.ac.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Active soon
GIMS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2026: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) is likely to release the GIMS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2026 on its official website.Check hall ticket download link and more details here.
GIMS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2026: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) is likely to release the GIMS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2026 on its official website. As per the short notice released on November 19, 2026, the hall ticket download link was to be activated on November 23. Once released, candidates who applied successfully for the Staff Nurse posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://gims.ac.in.
The written exam for the posts of Staff Nurse is scheduled to be held on December 3, 2026.
GIMS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2026 Overview
Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida has earlier launched the recruitment drive for Staff Nurse posts.
|Particulars
|Details
|Organisation
|Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida
|Status
|Autonomous Institute under Govt. of U.P
|Exam Name
|GIMS Staff Nurse Exam 2026
|Post Name
|Staff Nurse
|Test City Intimation
|Sent to registered email IDs of eligible candidates
|Admit Card Status
|soon
|Exam Date
|December 3, 2026
|Official Website
|gims.ac.in
GIMS Staff Nurse Exam 2026: Keep Updated
The written exam will be held on December 03 consists of 100 questions totaling 100 marks. Each question will be awarded 1 mark per correct answer and deduct 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The exam papers will be divided in three sections, including:
|Section / Event
|Details / Time
|Section A
|60 questions
|Section B
|25 questions
|Section C
|15 questions
|Reporting Time
|07:00 AM
|Gate Closure Time
|08:30 AM
|Exam Duration
|09:00 AM to 11:00 AM
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