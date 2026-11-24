GIMS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2026: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) is likely to release the GIMS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2026 on its official website. As per the short notice released on November 19, 2026, the hall ticket download link was to be activated on November 23. Once released, candidates who applied successfully for the Staff Nurse posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://gims.ac.in.

The written exam for the posts of Staff Nurse is scheduled to be held on December 3, 2026.

GIMS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2026 Overview

Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida has earlier launched the recruitment drive for Staff Nurse posts.