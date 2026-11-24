What Has Akhilesh Yadav Studied? Know His Educational Qualifications And SP's Education Initiatives
From Dholpur Military School to the University of Sydney, explore Akhilesh Yadav's educational journey, engineering qualifications and the Samajwadi Party government's key education initiatives in Uttar Pradesh.
Akhilesh Yadav's Education: Whenever there is an election, the education of all the ministers takes the spotlight. Everyone gets curious about how educated and intellectual their leaders are.
Akhilesh Yadav's educational background and his government's education policies are back in focus as Uttar Pradesh gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections.
So, the Samajwadi Party chief, who served as Chief Minister from 2012 to 2017, has often highlighted education as an important part of his political agenda.
During his tenure, he did some good work in the education system. He started several initiatives, from distributing free laptops to students to promising to reopen closed government schools. Yadav has placed technology and access to education at the centre of his campaign.
But how educated is the former Chief Minister, and what did his government actually do for students in Uttar Pradesh? Let's take a closer look at his academic journey and education initiatives.
How Educated Is Akhilesh Yadav? Know His School And College Qualifications
Akhilesh Yadav has an interesting career choice. From Etawah to Sydney, his trajectory of education is commendable. Although his political association and his family's powerful political background might have influenced him to enter politics.
So, from the classrooms of Uttar Pradesh to the universities of Australia, Akhilesh Yadav's academic journey has crossed quite a few borders.
After his father, he gained power and is now the president of the Samajwadi Party. The Samajwadi Party chief has an engineering background, with qualifications in Civil Environmental Engineering and Environmental Engineering.
Before entering politics, he attended a military school in Rajasthan, completed his engineering studies in Karnataka and pursued postgraduate education in Australia.
His educational journey is an interesting part of his profile, particularly as education and digital learning remain important subjects in his political agenda. So, where did he study, and what degrees does he hold? Let's find out.
Akhilesh Yadav's Educational Qualifications: School, College And University
His educational journey can be divided into four major stages:
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Primary Schooling: Akhilesh Yadav studied at St. Mary's Convent in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, until Class 3, according to biographical accounts.
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Secondary and Higher Secondary Education: He joined Rashtriya Military School, formerly known as Dholpur Military School, in Rajasthan, in July 1983. He studied there from Class 6 to Class 12 and graduated in 1990.
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Undergraduate Degree: He then pursued a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) in Civil Environmental Engineering at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysore, affiliated with the University of Mysore. He completed his engineering studies in the mid-1990s.
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Postgraduate Studies: According to the Samajwadi Party's official biography and earlier parliamentary biographical records, he also earned a Master's degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Sydney, Australia, in 1998.
What Are the Key Education Initiatives Under Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party Government (2012–2017)?
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Education Initiative
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Key Features and Objectives
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Free Laptop Distribution Scheme
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Introduced in 2012 to provide free laptops to students who passed Class 12 and continued their education. It aimed to promote digital literacy and reduce the digital divide. Nearly 18 lakh laptops were distributed, according to contemporary reports.
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Abhinav Model Schools
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Promoted model government schools with improved infrastructure and facilities to provide quality education and an alternative to expensive private schooling.
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Expansion of Higher and Technical Education
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Focused on technological education, skill development and industry partnerships, including the HCL technology and training initiative in Lucknow.
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Kanya Vidya Dhan Scheme
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Provided financial assistance to eligible girls pursuing further education, aiming to reduce financial barriers and encourage girls to continue their studies. The scheme was continued and modified during his administration.
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