Akhilesh Yadav's Education: Whenever there is an election, the education of all the ministers takes the spotlight. Everyone gets curious about how educated and intellectual their leaders are.

Akhilesh Yadav's educational background and his government's education policies are back in focus as Uttar Pradesh gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections.

So, the Samajwadi Party chief, who served as Chief Minister from 2012 to 2017, has often highlighted education as an important part of his political agenda.

During his tenure, he did some good work in the education system. He started several initiatives, from distributing free laptops to students to promising to reopen closed government schools. Yadav has placed technology and access to education at the centre of his campaign.

But how educated is the former Chief Minister, and what did his government actually do for students in Uttar Pradesh? Let's take a closer look at his academic journey and education initiatives.