Guru Nanak Jayanti: Know History, Significance and Importance of Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Dev Ji History & Significance: Guru Nanak Ji was born in 1469 and lived in a time of huge inequality in the 15th century. He was the founder of Sikhism and became the first Sikh Guru. To spread the message of oneness and purity, he traveled several miles. Mainly, his teachings involved three things, namely 'Vand Chakko', 'Kirat Karo', and 'Naam Japna'. 'Vand Chakko' means sharing with others and helping the needy person. 'Kirat Karo' is making a living honestly without exploiting anyone and without any fraud, and 'Naam Japna' involves controlling our evils by meditating on the name of God. There is a famous hymn; Sut Guru Nanak Purgattiya, Mittee Dhund Jugg Channun Hoyaa which means a Divine Teacher Nanak has taken holy birth; a great fog is lifted, and the world is bathed in divine light.

This year, the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is observed on November 24. Gurpurab is one of the most important festivals in Sikhism and is celebrated across the world. As per Sikhs, Guru Nanak Dev Ji brought enlightenment to this world. "He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God." - Guru Nanak Dev Ji Guru Nanak Dev Ji: History and Significance Guru Nanak Jayanti is also known as Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsab and Guru Nanak Gurpurab. On 15 April 1469, Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born at Rai Bhoi di Talwandi (now Nankana Sahib, Pakistan) near Lahore. He was the founder of Sikhism and the first of ten Sikh Gurus. According to the Bikrami calendar, he was born on Puranmashi of Khattak (Kartik) in 1469. And as per Bhai Bala Janamsakhi, he was born on the full moon of the Indian lunar month Kartik. Therefore, Sikhs celebrate Guru Nanak's Jayanti or Gurpurab around October-November. This year, it will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24.

At the birthplace of Guru Nanak Ji, a Gurudwara was built in Nanakana Sahib and is located in the Punjab province of Pakistan. He believed in harmony and meditation in the name of the divine soul. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with fervor and devotion. It focuses on the lessons of Guru Nanak Ji. The day is considered auspicious and divine. READ| Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026: Check 20+ Gurupurab Quotes and Wishes for Guru Nanak Dev Ji Birth Anniversary Guru Nanak Dev Ji: Biography and Teachings Date of Birth: 15 April 1469 Place of Birth: Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi (now Nankana Sahib, Pakistan) Father's Name: Mehta Kalu Mother's Name: Mata Tripta Spouse Name: Mata Sulakhni Children: Sri Chand and Lakhmi Das Famous as: Founder of Sikhism, First Guru of 10 Sikh Gurus Died: 1539 Place of Death: Kartarpur (Now in Pakistan)

Resting Place: Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Pakistan His father belongs to a subcaste of the mercantile Khatri caste. He married Khatri's daughter and had two sons. His methods of teaching and his way of devotion to the almighty were different from others and people of all religions respect him. When everyone was focusing on spreading their religion, he was the one who spread the message of humanity and mankind. He focused on the rights of women and equality. His teachings were passed to further generations through his successor and were included in Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. It is a holy book of Sikhs that consists of all the teaching of Sikh Gurus and other spiritual leaders also. One of the most famous teachings attributed to Guru Nanak Dev Ji is that there is only one God, and all human beings can have direct access to God. He denounced the caste system.

He focused on 'Kirat Karo' and 'Vand Chhako'. That is, earn an honest living, without exploitation or fraud and share with others, and help those who are in need, so you may eat together, respectively. Guru Nanak Jayanti: Celebrations The celebrations of the day begin in the early morning with Prabhat Pheris at the Gurudwara. Two days before Guru Nanak Jayanti, Akhand Path or 48 hours of non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib is held in the Gurudwara. A procession named Nagarkirtan is also organized one day before Gurpurab and led by the Panj Pyaras. Leaders spread the messages of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, devotees sing hymns and recite Katha. This is followed by a community lunch or langar that is arranged by volunteers at Gurudwara. Guru Nanak Dev Ji: Inspirational Sayings

1. "Speak only that which will bring you honor." 2. "Burn worldly love, rub the ashes and make ink of it, make the heart the pen, the intellect the writer, write that which has no end or limit." 3. "I am neither male nor female, nor am I sexless. I am the Peaceful One, whose form is self-effulgent, powerful radiance." 4. "The world is a drama, staged in a dream." 5. "Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore." 6. "Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die." 7. "What should the yogi have to fear? Trees, plants, and all that is inside and outside are He." 8. "Dwell in peace in the home of your being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you." 9. "If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food."