Guru Nanak Jayanti: Know History, Significance and Importance of Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti: This year, the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be observed on November 19. Let us have a look at the history and significance of Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Sikhism and is celebrated across the world. As per Sikhs, Guru Nanak Dev Ji brought enlightenment to this world.

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God." - Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Guru Nanak Dev Ji: History and Significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti is also known as Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsab and Guru Nanak Gurpurab.

On 15 April 1469, Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born at Rai Bhoi di Talwandi (now Nankana Sahib, Pakistan) near Lahore. He was the founder of Sikhism and the first of ten Sikh Gurus.

According to the Bikrami calendar, he was born on Puranmashi of Kattak (Kartik) in 1469. And as per Bhai Bala Janamsakhi, he was born on the full moon of the Indian lunar month Kartik. Therefore, Sikhs celebrate Guru Nanak's Jayanti or Gurpurab around October-November. This year, it will be celebrated on November 19.

At the birthplace of Guru Nanak Ji, a Gurudwara was built in Nanakana Sahib and is located in the Punjab province of Pakistan. He believed in harmony and meditation in the name of the divine soul.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with fervour and devotion. It focuses on the lessons of Guru Nanak Ji. The day is considered auspicious and divine.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021, 552nd Birth Anniversary: Date, Time, Tithi, Significance, Celebrations, and Key Facts

Guru Nanak Dev Ji: Biography and Teachings

Date of Birth: 15 April, 1469

Place of Birth: Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi (now Nankana Sahib, Pakistan)

Father's Name: Mehta Kalu

Mother's Name: Mata Tripta

Spouse Name: Mata Sulakhni

Children: Sri Chand and Lakhmi Das

Famous as: Founder of Sikhism, First Guru of 10 Sikh Gurus

Died: 1539

Place of Death: Kartarpur (Now in Pakistan)

Resting Place: Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Pakistan

His father belongs to a subcaste of the mercantile Khatri caste. He married Khatri's daughter and had two sons.

His methods of teachings and his way of devotion to the almighty were different from others and people of all religions respect him. When everyone was focusing on spreading their religion, he was the one who spread the message of humanity and mankind.

He focused on the rights of women and equality. His teachings were passed to further generations through his successor and were included in Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. It is a holy book of Sikhs that consists of all the teaching of Sikh Gurus and other spiritual leaders also.

One of the most famous teachings attributed to Guru Nanak Dev Ji is that there is only one God, and all human beings can have direct access to God. He denounced the caste system.

He focused on 'Kirat Karo' and 'Vand Shhako'. That is, earn an honest living, without exploitation or fraud and share with others, help those who are in need, so you may eat together, respectively.

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Celebrations

The celebrations of the day begin in the early morning with Prabhat Pheris at the Gurudwara. Two days prior to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Akhand Path or 48 hours non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib is held in the Gurudwara.

A procession named Nagarkirtan is also organised one day prior to Gurpurab and led by the Panj Pyaras. Leaders spread the messages of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's. On the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, devotees sing hymns and recite Katha. This is followed by a community lunch or langar that is arranged by volunteers at Gurudwara.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji: Inspirational Sayings

1. "Speak only that which will bring you honor."

2. "Burn worldly love, rub the ashes and make ink of it, make the heart the pen, the intellect the writer, write that which has no end or limit."

3. "I am neither male nor female, nor am I sexless. I am the Peaceful One, whose form is self-effulgent, powerful radiance."

4. "The world is a drama, staged in a dream."

5. "Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore."

6. "Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die."

7. "What should the yogi have to fear? Trees, plants, and all that is inside and outside is He Himself."

8. "Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you."

9. "If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food."

10. "Your Mercy is my social status."

Also, Read